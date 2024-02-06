Speak Out: From Christmas cheer to political critique

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Thank you

A big THANK YOU to the city workers driving their big ole garbage truck in front of my house, heading the wrong way to empty my trash. They stopped anyway. One gentleman got out and physically emptied my trash into the truck. THANKS, GUYS! And a Merry Christmas to you too!

Remembering Jo Ann Bock

Jo Ann Bock played Don McLean’s song American Pie to us in her ninth grade English class in 1970. She made the class fun and easy to learn.

Downtown Cape

I so enjoyed the festive atmosphere in downtown Cape Girardeau this Christmas. From the events to the lights, it was a wonderful display of Christmas cheer. Well done.

Economic growth

DOGE won’t budge the needle. America needs growth, not efficiency.

Biden's pardons

America now has 37 prisoners desperately trying to escape prison and kill again. They accepted execution to end their miserable lives. Now Biden has reversed that where they stay locked up. They can’t handle it and will keep trying to escape. Biden gives America the finger.

Good message

I admit I have never been a fan of Mr. Smith, but I do appreciate that his Christmas message was not especially political.

Peace and love?

I guess Mr. Trump missed the peace and love memo for Christmas. At least on Truth Social.

Trump and NATO

Trump will never understand the importance of NATO and what it means to world security. His inability to comprehend international politics is staggering and dangerous to America and the world. America is not safe unless the rest of the free world is safe, and NATO helps provide that security.

Christmas about Christ

Senator Tommy Tuberville claims Trump is bringing Christmas back to America. Christmas is about Christ, not Trump!

Matt Gaetz

The House ethics committee’s investigation into Matt Gaetz showed that he paid thousands of dollars for sex and illegal drugs with some of the money used for having sex with a 17-year-old girl. This is the person Trump considered more than worthy of being the Attorney General of the United States. That says everything you need to know about Trump.

Biden's decline

Biden (or Obama) pardoning 37 convicted murderers on 12/22/24 shows that Biden has no cognitive ability to lead our country 'till 1/20/25!

Student loan forgiveness

How can Biden keep on canceling student loan debts when the Supreme Court of the USA said to do so was unconstitutional? Oh, Biden is a Democrat and can ignore laws that he wants to!

Liberals in the candy shop

The liberals like Biden are like kids in a candy shop. They can't spend enough of “your money" on buying votes for the next election. Hey, my kids all paid back their educational loans in full. Is this fair to them? Another $4-plus BILLION in loan payoffs for workers in public service? They are spending like there is no tomorrow! But Biden is only doing what Obama and Soros are telling him to do. Poor denial guy.

Lowry column

I like it when columnists such as Rich Lowery publish humorous articles about Trump. His recent stand-up comedy routine claimed that the world is afraid of Trump because he’s so powerful. Yeah right, the world is laughing at and mocking Trump as a complete idiot and total loser.

Age of our presidents