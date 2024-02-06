The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Property taxes

What a joke! We received a 2% increase in Social Security and our Medicare charge went up more than the increase. So we are receiving less Social Security than before. And I wonder why our elected county commissioners are ignoring the property tax freeze for seniors, which would really help us seniors! There is something wrong with this picture, especially when you look at their salaries.

Trump's negotiations

To the individual stating the border is not out of control…please wake up and see the millions who have passed into OUR country illegally. Illegals that WE are paying OUR tax dollars to help support. What part of that don’t you understand? And for the tariffs that the libs are melting down about, the “threat” of imposing these will most likely result in these countries complying with the requests being made by our soon-to-be president. But libs don’t understand these negotiating tactics because they were nonexistent with the Biden Administration. With Biden, everything went south. Time to let some common sense prevail ... finally!

Stock market

The main mandate for Trump is to keep the stock market roaring. Any number of ways to get there, but a $3 trillion federal deficit is locked in.

Buy now

Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to buy electronics, new cars, appliances, clothing and shoes, and even solar panels. If you wait until Jan. 20, you’ll be paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars more because of Trump’s upcoming tariff debacle.

Trump tariffs

Trump’s tariffs could cost everyone an average of $2,600 per year. I don’t think that’s why people voted for him. Where’s the economic genius who promised he was going to put more money in everyone’s pockets?

Handicapped parking

The police should be patrolling the parking lots and ticketing cars that are parked in handicapped parking places that don't have tags. Those people don't understand what being handicapped means.

Background checks

Why does Trump not want his cabinet picks to undergo FBI background checks? Are they hiding something?

SEMO money

SEMO University took $600,00 this year from the City of Cape’s insane city council agreement to pay for the football stadium. Then they took money from each and every student by billing for athletic activity fees. Then they took more money for a press box for one playoff game that was a blowout. S-E … NOPE.

Tax freeze

Like others who have commented about the deaf ear we are getting from our country commissioners regarding the freeze on senior citizens' property taxes, I look at their agenda each meeting, and never is anything listed for discussion pertaining to this governor-approved program that has been left up to each county. Please commissioners, let's hear what you have to say.

Bring jobs back home

If American companies' overseas manufacturing plants are stiffed with increased costs due to Trump's tariffs, then maybe they will bring that manufacturing back to the USA!

Not logical

President-elect Trump is not speaking logically. Threatening nine nations with 100% tariffs if they undermine the dollar is not a way to make allies. Congress will need to step in and put him on a leash on Inauguration Day.

Kushner, Patel and Hegseth

Duly elected President–elect Trump has now nominated Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner’s father, as ambassador to France. In the mid-2002s, he was convicted in a court of "felony convictions," which landed him in prison for a year. Trump pardoned him on the last day in office. Trump also names Kash Patel as FBI director. Patel was one of the leading proponents of the election lies. He vowed to go after anyone who was part of the investigation of Trump’s cases pending in courts. Meanwhile, Trump’s secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s mother sent an email in 2018 calling her son, the nominee, an "abuser of women.” She wrote, “You are an abuser of women — that is the ugly truth, and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego.” This is not an indication that the focus is draining the swamp.

Lesson for the kids?

It's okay kids, you can grow up to be both a felon and the President now.

'Swing voters'

How many "swing voters" voted against Harris and not for Trump ?

Bondi, Patel