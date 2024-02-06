The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Streets improved
Not long ago it was impossible to drive any street in Cape and not have your jaw jacked by running over a series of potholes, and now it’s just the opposite. Love it. Thank you, Cape Girardeau street crews.
Polio vaccine
One of the issues before the voters is the claim that “Polio vaccinations killed more people than polio ever did.”
RFK Jr. and U.S. healthcare
If approved by the Republican senators, RFK Jr. will be in charge of the health care of America.
Musk and the GOP
The approval of any of Trump’s nominations depends entirely on Republican senators not wanting to be "primaried” with full funding by Elon Musk, who now controls the MAGA Party.
Biden's speech
At the liberal Democrat Christmas party that Biden and Harris attended, he praised Harris for her service to this country. What service? She wasn’t allowed to do anything because of zero qualifications. I guess having gas prices high, inflation continuing to go up and several countries at war, this is better for our country Joe? He then told the partygoers that Harris wasn’t going anywhere and then with a flub of the tongue told the crowd the bad news was he wasn’t going anywhere either! They really do need to script his speeches!
J6 pardons
According to the Justice Department, more than 140 police officers were assaulted during the Capital siege of Jan 6. President-elect Trump called these assaulters "patriots" and made clear during his election campaign that he would pardon many on Day One after he takes his Oath of Office to defend the Constitution.
Trump policies
I hope folks who voted for Trump are prepared for the consequences of Trump and his administration being in office. You voted against your best interests: Medicare and Medicaid, as well as veteran benefits, will be cut; relative to tariffs and losing a segment of our workforce via deportation, inflation will rise; healthcare prevention and treatment will be more difficult to access; support for saving our environment, battling climate change and its effects, will be diminished, and a blind eye will be turned to the aggressive/violent behaviors of autocrats throughout our world. Our values of compassion and virtue are being replaced with self-interest and greed.
US economy
The U.S. economy growing at an annualized 3% rate vs. national debt growing at a 6% annualized rate. Everything going good!
Media technology
The landscape of the "media" is changing with technology. Some of the media is semi-regulated because it requires a government license. Radio and TV are in this category, while newspapers do not require a license. Of relevance, the young teens follow the following outlets: YouTube — 90%; TikTok — 63%; Instagram — 61%; Facebook — 32% (down from 71%). Many of these sites are loaded with falsehoods and are not regulated. Technology has changed the news media delivery systems.
Drone communication
First, the government doesn’t comment on the drones and then it says they are not harmful? Hmm. How do they know that unless they know more than they are saying, which is exactly the case. Say what they are or shoot one down. We would know very quickly who it belonged to.
Selling the border wall
I would expect nothing less from the Biden administration selling off border control material. They are a party of hate, resentment, and childish behavior.
Another tax
Just as corporate will pass down the cost of any tax hikes to the consumer so will the cost of any tariffs be passed down to the consumer. A national tax. A world tax. Taxes are taxes.
Government efficiency
"Productivity x Effectivity = Efficiency". Who sets the criteria and parameters for "productivity" and "effectivity" to get the efficiency DOGE — which isn't a government department? How is adding un-elected people to decide how government is more efficient or is it even legal — isn't this Congress' job? Is it wise to let someone run the country like it's their own private enterprise? Is it wise to have a Congress that won't do its job.
Do your own research
Ninety-five percent of the people I know who have degrees and advanced degrees voted for President Trump. We do not rely on the MSM to tell us what we should think and who we should support in an election. It is much more rewarding to do one's own research and form one's own opinion rather than relying on propaganda from biased sources.
TTF Committee
Mr. Jeff Maurer's Transportation Trust Fund 7 Committee uses a sound data collection approach, using citizen-surveys, a data-driven process that effectively asks citizens and then responds to factual citizen roadway/bridges/sidewalk needs. This positive feedback loop process builds confidence in government planning and resource allocation. Commendable. Can't this process be applied to the city's water system?
Rural votes
Trump overwhelmingly won the rural votes compared to the Democrats. The economic policies of Trump are geared to help the urban corporations and Wall Street capitalists. Who pays? The rural voters. The tariffs he promised will gut the agricultural sector and make all production costs higher, which will cost the domestic consumers and hurt exports. Then the plan to gut Medicaid will hurt rural regions much more. Lots of rural hospitals will not be able to survive without Medicaid patients. It is likely that the rural voters for Trump will end up with huge disappointments in the years ahead.
Biden corruption
In Biden's sad record of clemency and pardons, he let three Chinese spies out of jail immediately. The corruption of this administration and the Democrat Party knows no bounds. Will we ever get to the real truth of all the money the "big guy" embezzled and hustled at the expense of the American taxpayer?
Worst president
Biden isn’t worried about who or how many people he gives a “get out of jail free” card. He will go down as the worst president this country has ever had, so what does he have to lose? His approval rating has tanked along with Harris, so he is at the anything-goes mentality. Poor man, he’s only doing what he is told to do.
Property taxes
And yet another agenda recap of our highly paid commissioners with not a word about the senior citizen property tax freeze. Wonder how long they can keep their heads in the sand?
Crockett's lies
Rep. Jasmine Crockett has stated that she will not attend our new president's inauguration because President Trump is going against all that Martin Luther King stood and worked for. Really? Please, Crockett, list these items that President Trump is taking away! It’s a lie. This is all the liberal democrats can stand on these days — their stale, worn-out lies.
Salt vs. sugar
Biden's Cabinet was filled with unqualified diverse members. Trump's cabinet is trying to be filled with unqualified MAGA puppet cowards. The only difference between salt and sugar is taste.
Qualification changes
The Constitution says a person must be 35 years old to qualify for president. Why not add that a person is unqualified after the age of 65? And a president gets the same retirement benefits — Social Security payments and Medicare Insurance just like the rest of Americans. The Social Security and Medicare issues would be fixed forthwith.
Term limits
A president should have one term of six years instead of two terms of four years.
Trump's comeback
Like Trump or hate Trump, it’s a remarkable turn of events. More importantly — the normal opposition can’t figure out how to fight him. For years, they told us he was a threat to democracy, the next Hitler, and a dictator. Now all that talk has ended. Nobody is moving to Canada, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are kissing the ring. I don’t see anybody raising money for the Liz Cheney defense fund.
Dems vs. GOP
Donald Trump has chosen one of George Soros’ old fund managers, Scott Bessent, as Secretary of the Treasury. But wait, Soros and Obama run the Democrat bureaucracy money machine, the ruination of America. The only difference between a Democrat and a Republican is the spelling.
Dark days
Re:American Renaissance, I just had to correct this Speak Out caller. The new American Dark Age starts on Jan. 20 of next year. It will be far worse than our previous Dark Age of Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021. Dark days are coming.
It's a... drone
Look up in the sky. Is it a plane or Superman? No, it's a drone!
Hunter's cocaine
Hopefully, Trump's transition team will have the White House cleared of any of Hunter Biden's stash of cocaine!
Bank regulations
Why does Trump want to remove all banking regulations, including FDIC? Seems like he wants banks to fail in spectacular fashion and take everyone’s money with them.
Character in politics
A caller reported that character no longer counts in American politics. After watching the corruption in the Biden Administration these last four years, the caller is correct!
Upside-down world
We live in an upside-down world where the same parents who want to homeschool their kids also want them to be allowed to attend public school dances and play public school sports. In a world where anti-vaxers denounce vaccines because they “don’t know what’s in it,” they seem perfectly fine taking Wygovey and drinking milk sold out of a van by a creepy lady at the farmers market.
SEMO stadium
So nice to see the SEMO stadium sitting empty while taxpayers are still footing $600,000 a year. Of course, it wasn’t a quarter full during football games, so I guess it doesn’t matter. SE - nope!
Cut this expense
Will Musk/Vivek have the courage to recommend a cut to Congress salaries and pensions as the start of the efficiency effort? Would like to see them go to the top of the tree instead of only the low-hanging fruit. Maybe that would encourage the deadwood to retire.
Drone concerns
As when the China blimp was flying over the United States, Biden just sat back and watched until he was forced to “act” presidential. What was it doing? Dropping something in the atmosphere? Now that China knows how to shut the world down with a purposeful virus they developed, what’s to stop them? Certainly not Biden! Now we have these drones everywhere and all we are told by the Biden administration is not to worry. If these drones don’t belong to the government, or so they say, shoot them down, unless they are carrying something bad and shooting them down would cause harm. How are we to know? Thank goodness we have the Trump administration coming in who actually will have the experience to examine things like this and react accordingly.
J6 opinions
To the poster who called Jan. 6 domestic terrorists, "non-violent Jan. 6 protestors": Boy, you must have not watched any of the live footage of the violent insurrection that happened that day. There are still heroes in the Capitol Police who are suffering from PTSD from that horrible day. Shame on you!
Ceding the high ground
No matter what the Trump administration tries to do, the one thing they’re never going to achieve is the moral high ground. When you elect a convicted felon as president and appoint convicted felons to positions in the administration you cede that immediately.
Time Magazine
Time Magazine has named Donald Trump as Person of the Year. This would be for the second time. You know, Time Magazine, a member of the biased and partisan "MSM" who are always out to get Trump. After all, "the media is the enemy of the people.”
RFK, vaccines
If Trump’s pick of RFK Jr. for HHS secretary is approved then the Republican Right To Life wing just went to the next level in their defense of all life. Kennedy will be protecting the lives of viruses such as polio, rubella, measles, COVID, mumps and influenza as well as the right of natural selection. If the next administration vilifies vaccines and downplays the threat of those and other preventable diseases then millions of needless deaths will occur in America.
Harris, Biden were unqualified
I got my daily dose of laughs today. No, not from the comics, but from reading that the voters who voted for Harris watched the news more and were thus more educated than the majority of people who did vote for Trump. What did they watch? Paint dry? Harris wouldn’t interview unless it was scripted, so she knew what to say. The only thing she could say when out campaigning was Trump was a threat to democracy, which, of course, is a lie. When are the libs going to stop the denial they had two of the most unqualified presidential candidates this country has ever had with Biden and Harris. And the meltdown continues!
A fishy drone story
So the drones don’t appear to be from a foreign country? How do we know when our government refuses to come clean on whose they are? If our government is clueless, how do they know they are not foreign? Something smells fishy.
Misinformation liberals
The latest Speak Out comments on 12/15/24 are a bunch of Misinformation spread by the TDS-suffering Democrats. Twenty percent total inflation since the Biden/Harris Administration took office. Don't forget the millions of Biden illegals who are draining the USA Treasury, states' and cities' budgets! Jan. 20, 2025, can't come fast enough!
Christmas parade
It sure is very "grinchy" for a Scrooge to completely cancel the Jackson Christmas parade all together. People look forward to that, made preparations, made beautiful floats and bought tons of candy for the kids. Parents look forward to taking their little ones to the parade or seeing the big kids march in the band. It's a major disappointment that it couldn't be moved one more day. Plan ahead, watch the weather. Do better.
Twilight Zone
It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area that we call the Twilight Zone.
