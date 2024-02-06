The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Streets improved

Not long ago it was impossible to drive any street in Cape and not have your jaw jacked by running over a series of potholes, and now it’s just the opposite. Love it. Thank you, Cape Girardeau street crews.

Polio vaccine

One of the issues before the voters is the claim that “Polio vaccinations killed more people than polio ever did.”

RFK Jr. and U.S. healthcare

If approved by the Republican senators, RFK Jr. will be in charge of the health care of America.

Musk and the GOP

The approval of any of Trump’s nominations depends entirely on Republican senators not wanting to be "primaried” with full funding by Elon Musk, who now controls the MAGA Party.

Biden's speech

At the liberal Democrat Christmas party that Biden and Harris attended, he praised Harris for her service to this country. What service? She wasn’t allowed to do anything because of zero qualifications. I guess having gas prices high, inflation continuing to go up and several countries at war, this is better for our country Joe? He then told the partygoers that Harris wasn’t going anywhere and then with a flub of the tongue told the crowd the bad news was he wasn’t going anywhere either! They really do need to script his speeches!

J6 pardons

According to the Justice Department, more than 140 police officers were assaulted during the Capital siege of Jan 6. President-elect Trump called these assaulters "patriots" and made clear during his election campaign that he would pardon many on Day One after he takes his Oath of Office to defend the Constitution.

Trump policies

I hope folks who voted for Trump are prepared for the consequences of Trump and his administration being in office. You voted against your best interests: Medicare and Medicaid, as well as veteran benefits, will be cut; relative to tariffs and losing a segment of our workforce via deportation, inflation will rise; healthcare prevention and treatment will be more difficult to access; support for saving our environment, battling climate change and its effects, will be diminished, and a blind eye will be turned to the aggressive/violent behaviors of autocrats throughout our world. Our values of compassion and virtue are being replaced with self-interest and greed.

US economy

The U.S. economy growing at an annualized 3% rate vs. national debt growing at a 6% annualized rate. Everything going good!

Media technology

The landscape of the "media" is changing with technology. Some of the media is semi-regulated because it requires a government license. Radio and TV are in this category, while newspapers do not require a license. Of relevance, the young teens follow the following outlets: YouTube — 90%; TikTok — 63%; Instagram — 61%; Facebook — 32% (down from 71%). Many of these sites are loaded with falsehoods and are not regulated. Technology has changed the news media delivery systems.

Drone communication

First, the government doesn’t comment on the drones and then it says they are not harmful? Hmm. How do they know that unless they know more than they are saying, which is exactly the case. Say what they are or shoot one down. We would know very quickly who it belonged to.

Selling the border wall

I would expect nothing less from the Biden administration selling off border control material. They are a party of hate, resentment, and childish behavior.

Another tax

Just as corporate will pass down the cost of any tax hikes to the consumer so will the cost of any tariffs be passed down to the consumer. A national tax. A world tax. Taxes are taxes.

Government efficiency

"Productivity x Effectivity = Efficiency". Who sets the criteria and parameters for "productivity" and "effectivity" to get the efficiency DOGE — which isn't a government department? How is adding un-elected people to decide how government is more efficient or is it even legal — isn't this Congress' job? Is it wise to let someone run the country like it's their own private enterprise? Is it wise to have a Congress that won't do its job.

Do your own research

Ninety-five percent of the people I know who have degrees and advanced degrees voted for President Trump. We do not rely on the MSM to tell us what we should think and who we should support in an election. It is much more rewarding to do one's own research and form one's own opinion rather than relying on propaganda from biased sources.

TTF Committee

Mr. Jeff Maurer's Transportation Trust Fund 7 Committee uses a sound data collection approach, using citizen-surveys, a data-driven process that effectively asks citizens and then responds to factual citizen roadway/bridges/sidewalk needs. This positive feedback loop process builds confidence in government planning and resource allocation. Commendable. Can't this process be applied to the city's water system?

Rural votes

Trump overwhelmingly won the rural votes compared to the Democrats. The economic policies of Trump are geared to help the urban corporations and Wall Street capitalists. Who pays? The rural voters. The tariffs he promised will gut the agricultural sector and make all production costs higher, which will cost the domestic consumers and hurt exports. Then the plan to gut Medicaid will hurt rural regions much more. Lots of rural hospitals will not be able to survive without Medicaid patients. It is likely that the rural voters for Trump will end up with huge disappointments in the years ahead.

Biden corruption

In Biden's sad record of clemency and pardons, he let three Chinese spies out of jail immediately. The corruption of this administration and the Democrat Party knows no bounds. Will we ever get to the real truth of all the money the "big guy" embezzled and hustled at the expense of the American taxpayer?

Worst president

Biden isn’t worried about who or how many people he gives a “get out of jail free” card. He will go down as the worst president this country has ever had, so what does he have to lose? His approval rating has tanked along with Harris, so he is at the anything-goes mentality. Poor man, he’s only doing what he is told to do.

Property taxes

And yet another agenda recap of our highly paid commissioners with not a word about the senior citizen property tax freeze. Wonder how long they can keep their heads in the sand?

Crockett's lies

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has stated that she will not attend our new president's inauguration because President Trump is going against all that Martin Luther King stood and worked for. Really? Please, Crockett, list these items that President Trump is taking away! It’s a lie. This is all the liberal democrats can stand on these days — their stale, worn-out lies.

Salt vs. sugar

Biden's Cabinet was filled with unqualified diverse members. Trump's cabinet is trying to be filled with unqualified MAGA puppet cowards. The only difference between salt and sugar is taste.