Trump 2.0

Congratulations, President Trump.

A divided country

In reality — America will wake up tomorrow equally divided. We are a 50/50 nation split on traditional vs. progressive values. Neither a President Trump or President Harris will change that — or even try to — they will likely make it worse.

America will prevail

The truth, whoever wins, “America will prevail.” Fact check: True — we have after so many awful presidents. It’s also true that America as a country, people, and idea faces challenges like a few times before — 1860, 1938, 1968, 1976, 2001 come to mind.

America's principles

How did one man force Republicans to abandon their core principles and sense of honor and decency? Is America really a populist, angry nation?

Political center

At every turn, dealing with big issues requires bucking the far left and far right — that requires leadership. Again, the lists for both parties could go on and on as could the list of challenges facing America — what’s most troubling is how deeply unserious both sides are.

Water vote

If a set figure, for example, 10%, max raise per year from 5% instead of no set figure on the water rate raise, maybe it would have passed. People around here don’t like extreme moves, which this was.

A new economy

Woke. Schmoke. Without America restructuring the economy for growth versus the current debt-producing economics, nothing changes.

Why Harris lost

For those saying Harris lost because America was not ready for a woman of “color” to lead this country, you are absolutely wrong. America saw a candidate in Harris who wasn’t running on anything other than demonizing Trump. She did exactly what her handlers told her to do as she would have if she had won the presidency. As far as labeling her as a woman of “color," why is that necessary? She is an American woman, and she lost because of her lack of experience and her lack of leadership. Period.

Helping Americans

Now that Trump has won, let's get on to helping all Americans in their daily lives plus letting USA enemies know that America will take no crap from them!

RFK Jr. and public health

Can't wait for RFK Jr. to watch over public health. Thank you, Republican overlords, for the return of polio and the future plagues. Good times.

Change?

When I see Americans getting as excited for an economic plan to grow GDP faster than the national debt as for President Donald Trump that will be the real beginning of change.