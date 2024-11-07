Trump 2.0
Congratulations, President Trump.
A divided country
In reality — America will wake up tomorrow equally divided. We are a 50/50 nation split on traditional vs. progressive values. Neither a President Trump or President Harris will change that — or even try to — they will likely make it worse.
America will prevail
The truth, whoever wins, “America will prevail.” Fact check: True — we have after so many awful presidents. It’s also true that America as a country, people, and idea faces challenges like a few times before — 1860, 1938, 1968, 1976, 2001 come to mind.
America's principles
How did one man force Republicans to abandon their core principles and sense of honor and decency? Is America really a populist, angry nation?
Political center
At every turn, dealing with big issues requires bucking the far left and far right — that requires leadership. Again, the lists for both parties could go on and on as could the list of challenges facing America — what’s most troubling is how deeply unserious both sides are.
Water vote
If a set figure, for example, 10%, max raise per year from 5% instead of no set figure on the water rate raise, maybe it would have passed. People around here don’t like extreme moves, which this was.
A new economy
Woke. Schmoke. Without America restructuring the economy for growth versus the current debt-producing economics, nothing changes.
Why Harris lost
For those saying Harris lost because America was not ready for a woman of “color” to lead this country, you are absolutely wrong. America saw a candidate in Harris who wasn’t running on anything other than demonizing Trump. She did exactly what her handlers told her to do as she would have if she had won the presidency. As far as labeling her as a woman of “color," why is that necessary? She is an American woman, and she lost because of her lack of experience and her lack of leadership. Period.
Helping Americans
Now that Trump has won, let's get on to helping all Americans in their daily lives plus letting USA enemies know that America will take no crap from them!
RFK Jr. and public health
Can't wait for RFK Jr. to watch over public health. Thank you, Republican overlords, for the return of polio and the future plagues. Good times.
Change?
When I see Americans getting as excited for an economic plan to grow GDP faster than the national debt as for President Donald Trump that will be the real beginning of change.
Musk, election stolen
Musk stole the election for Trump. We just need to find out how. Never concede! Fight! Fight! Fight!
Solving problems
Same old, same old. President Trump will try as every other president has tried solving problems individually thereby solving none. The secret is American problems are interlinked and will be solved that way. Or not.
Dark Ages
The Dark Ages have returned to America. Expect nothing but cruelty, revenge and prosecutions of those who had the gall to follow the law and conviction of a criminal. Brace yourselves. All hell is about to break loose!
Grinding descent
President Trump will accelerate the slow grinding descent to the bottom so the USA can have a chance at rising again. Harris would have dragged it out longer, so thank you America.
Hold on, America
Brace yourselves for four years of blatant racism, misogyny and cruelty towards anyone who doesn’t agree with Trump. He will dismantle all the guardrails and appoint unqualified sycophants who will destroy the DOJ and the Constitution. We need to hold on for four more years and then we’ll finally be rid of this monster!
Water vote, Houck
I read where our mayor is trying to come up with how to fund Cape’s aging water system. I have a news alert for her: Stop giving SEMO millions of dollars when there are plenty of ways they can raise their own money.
Conceding election
Unlike Trump four years ago, Kamala Harris accepted the election outcome and called Trump to congratulate him. That’s the difference between Democrats and MAGA. Class and honesty!
Clinton, Harris
Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have one more thing in common, they both LOST an election to TRUMP!
Melania Trump
Now that President Trump has been elected for the second time will the snobs refuse to make an inaugural gown for the First Lady again? It really doesn't matter because a lady with the grace and beauty of Melania Trump would outclass all of the snobs if she wore a dress made from a "FLOUR SACK”.
Love others
Love not hate makes America great no matter who won this election. We all have to come together as Americans. No one president can solve our country's problems without the Congress and Senate uniting and stopping pointing fingers. The Bible teaches us to love, not hate. Since Trump has not and will not do that as a role model should, we need to seek God as our role model and each other for love and unity. Start every day and end every day with kindness to everyone. We are all in this together. Trump will not make America great again. Only love, not hate makes America great again.
Not contesting
Democrats are not contesting the election. They are not going to storm the Capitol during the certification of electors' ballots. And they are not going to put up slates of fake electors. Can the Republicans say they acted the same way in 2020?
