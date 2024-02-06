The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Thank you

Thank you to all the poll workers who will volunteer their time to work Tuesday's presidential election. It's an important role, and I'm grateful we have these individuals who help serve in this capacity.

Voting for Trump

It's time to return American leadership to the adults. Four years of Biden and Harris has led to lawlessness at the border, out-of-control inflation, and the the world on fire. Trump is not perfect, but America was respected when he was in the White House and our economy worked for all Americans. He has my vote.

Cardinals hot stove

I will be interested to see what the St. Louis Cardinals doe this offseason. Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are not returning. Will they trade others? How competitive will they be next year, or are we on the two- to three-year plan to return to October baseball?

No apology

To say that President Biden insulted "all" Americans by referring to MAGA as garbage is silly. I don't think that he owes me an apology because I am not a Trump supporter. I am a real American. Harris/Walz 2024! We are not going back! Forward!

Lawsuit campaign