OpinionNovember 4, 2024

Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy

Readers delve into the crucial role of poll workers in democracy, political opinions on Trump and Biden leadership, the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason strategies, and the debate over Missouri's Amendment 3.

A Speak Out commenter shares a note of thanks to the election poll workers ahead of Tuesday's presidential election.
A Speak Out commenter shares a note of thanks to the election poll workers ahead of Tuesday's presidential election.

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Thank you

Thank you to all the poll workers who will volunteer their time to work Tuesday's presidential election. It's an important role, and I'm grateful we have these individuals who help serve in this capacity.

Voting for Trump

It's time to return American leadership to the adults. Four years of Biden and Harris has led to lawlessness at the border, out-of-control inflation, and the the world on fire. Trump is not perfect, but America was respected when he was in the White House and our economy worked for all Americans. He has my vote.

Cardinals hot stove

I will be interested to see what the St. Louis Cardinals doe this offseason. Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are not returning. Will they trade others? How competitive will they be next year, or are we on the two- to three-year plan to return to October baseball?

No apology

To say that President Biden insulted "all" Americans by referring to MAGA as garbage is silly. I don't think that he owes me an apology because I am not a Trump supporter. I am a real American. Harris/Walz 2024! We are not going back! Forward!

Lawsuit campaign

Trump knows he’s lost the election. Why else would he have so many lawyers ready to file lawsuits to try and overturn the results?

Trump, Musk

Trump is right about immigrants trying to rig the election. The immigrant in question is Elon Musk.

Trump being Trump

Yes, Trump being Trump in the primary was a great strategy, but Trump being Trump in the general election is not helpful.

Gallup poll

Columnists make a good living writing about all the well known problems facing America. Star Parker in her column writes Gallup poll says only 22% of Americans are satisfied with the direction of the country. The question Gallup should be asking the 78% is “would you accept disruption to your lifestyle to move the country in the right direction”? Of course not. Maybe when things get worse.

Gun committee

One solution for the gun violence committee is to put the word out on the street that if you engage in gun violence and someone is injured by your actions you will be expected to stay with your victim until law enforcement arrives and not resist arrest. You will not run away as before. You will stay put and surrender peacefully.

Amendment 3

The controversy over Amendment 3. People wanting to vote yes on 3 say that Missouri's abortion ban goes too far. The way Amendment 3 is written it goes too far. It is basically "abortion on demand," it has no specific stipulations for abortion. The only time abortion should be allowable is in the case of rape, or incest, to save the life of the mother and in cases of the fetus not making it to full term. Not because a person does not want to start a family at that time in their life. 75% of the people in the world were surprises to their parents. We were not all planned for, but we were allowed to live and were loved by our parents. Think about that when you vote. I hope you can live with your decision, I know I can with mine!

Speak Out
