Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters

Kind man

I met a young man at the grocery store today who offered to carry my groceries to my car. It is comforting to know there are still nice youngsters in our world. His name was Matt Kiesling and he deserves a pat on the back.

Merry Christmas

Congratulates to Old Town Cape on several excellent events this weekend. It was a festive weekend in Cape Girardeau. Looking forward to more Christmas festivities in the area, including Jackson's parade and the many Christmas concerts. May you take time to remember the reason for the season. Merry Christmas, Southeast Missourian readers.

Dark times

This year had more elections across the world than any year in human history. Sadly from India to the United States, more people came out in support of fascism this year than any time since the mid-20th century. Fascism is the most powerful political force in the world today, more powerful than it was before World War II. Be prepared, we are heading into dark times, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

No morals

It is obvious that Donald Trump is our next president. But it is also obvious that we are no longer a country of ethics and morals. We need to accept that just like Trump, that's who we are.

Congressional checks

Congress will neutralize the Trump Administration's extreme economic proposals such as tariffs and deportations. Ironic, since Republicans hold the power.

Blame Harris

Kamala Harris, the Sacred Cow! Vice President Kamala Harris lost because of herself. She got handed the nomination on a silver platter, plus $1 billion. Democrats should be really, really angry.

Security classification

There is no current federal law that states that cabinet nominees must be vetted by the FBI. An independent vetting will be done so on Day One. President Trump can give a security classification to those who do not already have one. Sorry Democrats, the cabinet will hit the ground running on the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2025!

Illegal immigrants and education

I read that educators are bracing for student mass deportation. Number one, it’s a huge exaggeration. But secondly, if students are here illegally, isn’t that diluting funds that are paid for by American taxpayers for Americans to attend schools? We hear constantly that there isn’t funding for teacher salaries and programs they need in school. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to conclude that if we have millions of illegal students, then our tax money is funding them to go to school. How many countries in the world would allow something like this to happen? Let me answer for you … zero!

Trump choices

In the end, Trump will fail and fail miserably. It won’t be from outside efforts but from within. Trump’s economic policies, his cabinet choices, his cruelty and malignant narcissism will be the reasons his administration will fail.

Rudy's hubris

After watching Rudy Giuliani’s clown show, I’ve decided that he’s the perfect example of someone who reaps what he sows. Everything that’s happened to him was brought on by his own actions and his own hubris. Sorry Rudy, those two Georgia poll workers deserve every penny they can squeeze from your grubby little pockets!

Fox News

In 2023, FOX News paid Dominion Voting Systems $787 Million for lying to their devoted audience about the 2020 election. Now, much of the new cabinet of President-elect Trump is made up of Fox personalities. It works.

Stay neutral