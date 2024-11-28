Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Thankful American
This year we're Thankful to be American and live in America. Now is the time to stop being a Democrat, and now is the time to stop being a Republican. Now is the time to start being an American.
YMCA dance
For our liberal Democrats: Join all of the Republican conservatives and a lot of Democrats too and play “YMCA” and do the “Trump Dance” like I saw the NFL teams do this weekend on TV. What a joy. I think in time you’ll come around too. We are all so happy and relieved.
Cost of tariffs
Just as corporations will pass the cost of any tax increase off to the consumers, China, Mexico and Canada will pass the cost of any tariffs off to the consumers.
Trump treasury, labor picks
Trump’s cabinet picks for treasury and labor would fit perfectly in an Obama/Biden or Biden/Harris Administration. Scott Bessent managed money for George Soros, the quality-class hedge fund billionaire. Lori Chavez-DeRemer for labor secretary is nearly Bernie Sanders-like in some of her views.
MAGA complaints
MAGA won everything in 2024: the White House and Congress, but they still complain. Would MAGA complain if they won the lotto but weren't paid in gold? How many voted against Harris and not for Trump.
Democratic Meltdown Deniers
LOL to the Democratic Meltdown Deniers. Just read all of the Speak Out comments to see for yourselves!
Mexico, Canada tariff costs
Trump is planning on implementing tariffs against Canada and Mexico. A good portion of our fresh fruits and vegetables come from Mexico. Trump also plans on deporting undocumented workers. Most of the fresh vegetables and fruit is picked by undocumented workers. Mostly likely, people did not vote for Trump to have food prices skyrocket. "Owning the libs" can get expensive in some cases.
Watching 'Muskville'
Here’s a good one. Buyers of electric vehicles get a $7,500 tax credit. Elon Musk/Tesla manufactures and sells EVs. Trump appoints Musk/Ramaswamy to suggest to Congress where to make cuts in government spending. Stay tuned to the new soap opera "Muskville".
Export markets
Mexico and Canada are America's biggest export markets. When Trump suggests raising tariffs on these two countries, it is important to remember that about 85% of our avocados come from Mexico and much of the fresh fruits and vegetables. Food is the biggest portion of the expenses of normal working-class people. Trump is raising the taxes (which is what tariffs are) on normal items of most people so that he can cut the capital gains taxes on the owners of capital. The plan is designed to help the upper income at the expense of the lower-income people. Is that making America great again?
Trump AG
The job of federal prosecutors is to investigate whether a crime has been committed, gather evidence, indict if the evidence warrants it, arrest the person and then prosecute them. That in itself is not a crime. If Trump’s new AG thinks that investigating a criminal is a crime then we’re in for a four-year crime spree in the White House with no accountability.
Car prices
One of Trump's biggest promises during the election campaign was that he was going to impose tariffs on many countries, including Mexico, Canada and China. All the American auto assembly facilities will be affected immediately since many parts come from those countries for manufacturing jobs in America. It would naturally raise car prices in America.
Trump claims
Trump claimed years ago that he lived in a penthouse on the 68th floor of his Trump Tower. The building only has 58 floors. Trump kept saying that Obama was not born in America when any fool could have gone to Honolulu and gone into the local newspapers stored in the basement. Three births from hospital records reported by the local paper – the day after the birth – listed the Obama birth, one of three for that day. Yet people still believe this man. Trump has six different business bankruptcies, yet people still think he is a genius. These are ‘true believers.”
The return of TDS
It's clear that TDS is real. Traumatic Democrat Syndrome. They are suffering for all their predictions that have not materialized. Trump has all "criminal" charges/convictions dropped by prosecutors and judges, the border will be secure and Democrats are now screaming at themselves with blame. Hilarious.
Work to eat
For grins, look up the max food stamp benefit for a family of four, then question why that is a higher dollar benefit than the USDA suggests is needed to frugally feed that same family of four. Those who live off the monies of others, from politicians, clear through to their benefactors regularly demonstrate they have failed the educational system and that giving or receiving government aid does nothing more than turn minds to mush and remove all net-societal, value-added ambitions. If one doesn't earn it, one doesn't deserve it, leading towards a long-lost message of: If you wanna eat, you're gonna work.
Cheap Ozempic
Regarding Cheap Ozempic: Not denying some may have a true problem, but how to screen those who just don't want to bad enough, looking for a government-paid-for-easy-out? Sounds a lot like the food stamps and Section 8 programs, where if benefits are handed out, the line forms whether truly in need or not.
Crime story
Re: Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states – when the benefits of the crime exceed the risks and related costs of getting caught – here ya go.
Southern border
One of the most despicable lies spread by the Trumpers was that "the border is open under Biden.” The AP report posted today in this paper stated: “in December 2023, the Border Patrol made about a quarter of a million arrests along the southern border.” ONE MONTH. When people spread these lies, people around the world thought that they could just walk through and came in droves. One example reported is when one woman was stopped and was deported, she burst out in uncontrollable sadness. She explained, "They lied to me. I sold everything and gave all my lifelong savings to get transported to the border. Now I go back with no money….all gone.” These lies about open borders might well have been the deciding election issue for Trump. The arrests and resending back never stopped under Biden. The people harmed by these outright lies are unimaginable.
