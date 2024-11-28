Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts

Export markets

Mexico and Canada are America's biggest export markets. When Trump suggests raising tariffs on these two countries, it is important to remember that about 85% of our avocados come from Mexico and much of the fresh fruits and vegetables. Food is the biggest portion of the expenses of normal working-class people. Trump is raising the taxes (which is what tariffs are) on normal items of most people so that he can cut the capital gains taxes on the owners of capital. The plan is designed to help the upper income at the expense of the lower-income people. Is that making America great again?

Trump AG

The job of federal prosecutors is to investigate whether a crime has been committed, gather evidence, indict if the evidence warrants it, arrest the person and then prosecute them. That in itself is not a crime. If Trump’s new AG thinks that investigating a criminal is a crime then we’re in for a four-year crime spree in the White House with no accountability.

Car prices

One of Trump's biggest promises during the election campaign was that he was going to impose tariffs on many countries, including Mexico, Canada and China. All the American auto assembly facilities will be affected immediately since many parts come from those countries for manufacturing jobs in America. It would naturally raise car prices in America.

Trump claims

Trump claimed years ago that he lived in a penthouse on the 68th floor of his Trump Tower. The building only has 58 floors. Trump kept saying that Obama was not born in America when any fool could have gone to Honolulu and gone into the local newspapers stored in the basement. Three births from hospital records reported by the local paper – the day after the birth – listed the Obama birth, one of three for that day. Yet people still believe this man. Trump has six different business bankruptcies, yet people still think he is a genius. These are ‘true believers.”

The return of TDS

It's clear that TDS is real. Traumatic Democrat Syndrome. They are suffering for all their predictions that have not materialized. Trump has all "criminal" charges/convictions dropped by prosecutors and judges, the border will be secure and Democrats are now screaming at themselves with blame. Hilarious.

Work to eat

For grins, look up the max food stamp benefit for a family of four, then question why that is a higher dollar benefit than the USDA suggests is needed to frugally feed that same family of four. Those who live off the monies of others, from politicians, clear through to their benefactors regularly demonstrate they have failed the educational system and that giving or receiving government aid does nothing more than turn minds to mush and remove all net-societal, value-added ambitions. If one doesn't earn it, one doesn't deserve it, leading towards a long-lost message of: If you wanna eat, you're gonna work.

Cheap Ozempic

Regarding Cheap Ozempic: Not denying some may have a true problem, but how to screen those who just don't want to bad enough, looking for a government-paid-for-easy-out? Sounds a lot like the food stamps and Section 8 programs, where if benefits are handed out, the line forms whether truly in need or not.

Crime story

Re: Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states – when the benefits of the crime exceed the risks and related costs of getting caught – here ya go.

Southern border

One of the most despicable lies spread by the Trumpers was that "the border is open under Biden.” The AP report posted today in this paper stated: “in December 2023, the Border Patrol made about a quarter of a million arrests along the southern border.” ONE MONTH. When people spread these lies, people around the world thought that they could just walk through and came in droves. One example reported is when one woman was stopped and was deported, she burst out in uncontrollable sadness. She explained, "They lied to me. I sold everything and gave all my lifelong savings to get transported to the border. Now I go back with no money….all gone.” These lies about open borders might well have been the deciding election issue for Trump. The arrests and resending back never stopped under Biden. The people harmed by these outright lies are unimaginable.