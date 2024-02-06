The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Democrat shenanigans

Oh the shenanigans that the Democrats pulled the last four years and now they meltdown kinda like the wicked witch in the Wizard of Oz! What goes around comes around and they better get used to it. Our country will begin to pull out of this slump finally in January if Biden doesn’t get us into a world war before then, and I wouldn’t put it past his clowns that surround him, especially the cancer of the Democrat Party, George Soros.

Cape's police reports

Congratulations to the new chief. Long and faithful service to the city. But his remarks are the same tired PR stuff about transparency and community involvement. If he is serious, start with the police reports. It's obvious they don't want us to know who has a warrant, or who to look out for, or who might be dangerous. They really don't want the community to be involved. Compare that with Jackson and county reports.

Mark Cuban

What’s the name of the Shark Tank guy who said Trump was afraid to surround himself with intelligent women?

Bondi, Trump donation

In 2013, Pam Bondi, the Florida AG received a $25K "donation" from Donald Trump’s personal charity — while Bondi was deciding whether to take legal action against Trump University. Bondi eventually decided not to pursue action. Trump University was shut down for Fraud. The personal charity of Trump was shut down for fraud. Pam Bondi is now the likely next AG in the Trump Administration.

Hegseth security clearance

Pete Hegseth couldn’t get a security clearance and was removed from a detail protecting Pres Biden, due to concerns. Yet, he is a nominee for Secretary of Defense. Without security clearance?

Wal-Mart prices

Wal-Mart’s finance chief has publicly stated that Trump’s tariffs will make their prices go up and add to inflation. People who actually know how tariffs work understand that — others don’t.

Trump mandate

Re: No mandate (Speak Out 1/21/24): Yep, no mandate with majorities in both the House and Senate plus the White House from the legal American voters! Never fear Democrats, the USA is in good hands with America First Trump/Vance!

Marijuana vs. Hemp

Cannabis users have two legal options to enjoy their buzz: A. Marijuana that is expensive due to heavy regulations and added taxes, or B. Hemp that due to minor regulations and no added tax is at a lower cost. Is the attempt to ban Hemp financial? With the elimination of the competition, there would be higher profit and increased tax revenue. That would not be in the best interest of the users.

Trump's nominees

Trump seems to think that because the voters didn’t care about his criminal history they’d do the same for his cabinet picks. Somehow the Senate GOP has decided to grow something that resembles a spine when it comes to confirming his appointees with shady pasts.

Secretary of ag

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was selected as the secretary of agriculture. She is fully involved in agricultural matters. Family members received more than $4 million in farm subsidies through the years. She was raised on a family farm. She served in the U.S. Senate for a year. She will be approved by the Senate.

RFK and fluoride

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services. A few days before the election, Kennedy tweeted “the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.” He made many grossly misleading claims against fluoridation. Fluoridation has been in U.S. tap water since 1945. In 2011, Calgary, Canada removed fluoride from the drinking water. It experienced an increase by 700% of required medical treatments. Tooth decay increased by 51%. Kennedy also has promoted the treatment of COVID-19 with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which have been proven to be useless. Fluoridation has been proven beneficial for over eight decades.

Gaetz nomination

America dodged a bullet with Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal from the AG position. In 2017, he was the only House member to vote against an anti-sex trafficking bill. He knew what he was doing then was illegal and he was trying to save himself from prosecution. For everyone who rose to his defense, this is what you were defending.

Vance loyality

As the libs continue to lie about what Trump will do as president, they now are upset because our wonderful new vice president Vance supports President Trump. Wow, a vice president who supports his president, what a breath of fresh air as compared to Harris who was completely absent from anything Biden did. Yes, there’s a thing called loyalty and respect for your boss, but I know that goes over the heads of some individuals when they have had zero loyalty and respect for Biden when they threw him out to the curb when Soros and Obama told them he had to go.

American workers

The idea that many “able-bodied” Americans could fill the jobs that illegal workers are now doing is a joke. How many people born here would work in the lettuce fields all day long doing backbreaking work for the low wages the growers pay, and how many would stand on the line in a meat packing plant doing repetitive work in the heat, cold and stench for low wages? American-born workers would quit after one day because unemployment pays better!

American values

Huh? There is a ridiculously complicated and condescending way to explain a very simple phenomenon. America is traditional by nature — not progressive. The American electorate didn’t like progressivism shoved down their throats. People rebelled — they started listening to music about small towns and traditional values. Then they voted for political candidates who promised to protect those values.

MSNBC headline

MSNBC just published an opinion piece titled, “Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance.” They changed it to “The Guilt of Laken Riley’s Killer Was Never in Doubt.” He came to America illegally. He received work permits and free plane tickets. He stalked, tried to rape and brutally murdered an innocent young woman. But in the eyes of MSNBC, he didn’t stand a chance. And Democrats wonder why they lost?

46th president