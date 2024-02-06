Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Government programs

As Ronald Reagan once said, “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” Government programs and bureaucracy are actually incredibly difficult to kill off — they are like cockroaches. Democrats should be thrilled at the cabinet picks instead of fighting them.

Government spending

As unpopular as the government is, government spending is massively popular with the people who benefit from it, and everybody benefits from it. So Trump will be spending too. Just like the rest of them, he's a populist.

Matt Gaetz

And Republicans are maybe right: Mr. Gaetz. Who cares? The DOJ didn’t charge him and one is innocent until proven guilty. "Bombshell News!" That’s not good enough.

Thank you, Autumn Grim

I want to thank Autumn Grim for her insights about working for public health and all the challenges and lessons that emerged around the pandemic. We appreciate your dedication, Autumn. And so many of us are sorry that you received threats and feared for your safety. But you did what was right and good. And it's clear everyone learned much. Thank you for how you encourage us all to respond in the future, welcoming disagreement and different points of view, in a healthy way. We appreciate you.

Liberal meltdown

Boy, the meltdown continues of the liberals! How many questions were asked or comments by the liberals of all the DEI picks for Biden’s cabinet? These people he picked had zero experience, but they checked the box for being the first when it came to DEI. As far as Trump going after illegal immigrants, Trump has made it clear the first illegal immigrants he is going after are the prisoners that other countries sent here. You know the ones Biden welcomed into our country. These are the first to go and then Trump’s administration will look at the next layer. Immigrants are fine; they just need to enter our country legally. These libs having the meltdown are still repeating the lies their party told them, and they haven’t learned. Lies did not win them the election. The majority was smarter than their lies, thank goodness!

Welfare spending

Re: Trump deportations 11/20/24 Speak Out: Lots of Americans who are able-bodied are drawing unemployment or welfare checks that could fill those jobs and reduce the taxes to working American taxpayers! Also, the billions of dollars spent on the Illegals would reduce more federal budget costs for taxpayers which would help keep inflation down!

Wealth gap

The current wealth discrepancy in America should be a cause of concern. Today, America’s richest 10% hold 60% of the nation’s wealth. The bottom half (50%) hold just 6%. Trump’s tax proposals are geared to help the top 10% with lower rates. The bottom half (50%) might actually have their rates go up a bit. Then the plans to eliminate programs such as Medicaid will hurt that bottom half even more. These kinds of policies eventually cause social unrest.

Pete Hegseth

There is the new update of Hegseth, the preferred secretary of defense. "The complaint initially came from a hospital that the woman visited four days after the sexual encounter, requesting a sexual assault examination...The police report described the alleged offense as 'Rape: Victim unconscious of the nature of the act.'" This is who President-elect Trump wants to lead the military complex in America.

Defending Putin?

Wow, someone actually defended Putin for showing nudie pictures of Melania Trump? And what’s this crap about Trump being a man’s man? I could recommend a couple of good chiropractors for this person because twisting yourself into a pretzel like that just to defend Putin and Trump can give you a bad back.

Vance values?

Vice President-elect JD Vance was going around the Capital yesterday encouraging senators to support Matt Gaetz's selection as secretary of defense. Does this reflect the true values of Vance or is he just following marching orders? Is there a limit that can be accepted by the supporters of this regime? Are all standards of decency being discarded, just as long as it reflects "owning the libs"?