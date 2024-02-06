Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Government programs
As Ronald Reagan once said, “Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” Government programs and bureaucracy are actually incredibly difficult to kill off — they are like cockroaches. Democrats should be thrilled at the cabinet picks instead of fighting them.
Government spending
As unpopular as the government is, government spending is massively popular with the people who benefit from it, and everybody benefits from it. So Trump will be spending too. Just like the rest of them, he's a populist.
Matt Gaetz
And Republicans are maybe right: Mr. Gaetz. Who cares? The DOJ didn’t charge him and one is innocent until proven guilty. "Bombshell News!" That’s not good enough.
Thank you, Autumn Grim
I want to thank Autumn Grim for her insights about working for public health and all the challenges and lessons that emerged around the pandemic. We appreciate your dedication, Autumn. And so many of us are sorry that you received threats and feared for your safety. But you did what was right and good. And it's clear everyone learned much. Thank you for how you encourage us all to respond in the future, welcoming disagreement and different points of view, in a healthy way. We appreciate you.
Liberal meltdown
Boy, the meltdown continues of the liberals! How many questions were asked or comments by the liberals of all the DEI picks for Biden’s cabinet? These people he picked had zero experience, but they checked the box for being the first when it came to DEI. As far as Trump going after illegal immigrants, Trump has made it clear the first illegal immigrants he is going after are the prisoners that other countries sent here. You know the ones Biden welcomed into our country. These are the first to go and then Trump’s administration will look at the next layer. Immigrants are fine; they just need to enter our country legally. These libs having the meltdown are still repeating the lies their party told them, and they haven’t learned. Lies did not win them the election. The majority was smarter than their lies, thank goodness!
Welfare spending
Re: Trump deportations 11/20/24 Speak Out: Lots of Americans who are able-bodied are drawing unemployment or welfare checks that could fill those jobs and reduce the taxes to working American taxpayers! Also, the billions of dollars spent on the Illegals would reduce more federal budget costs for taxpayers which would help keep inflation down!
Wealth gap
The current wealth discrepancy in America should be a cause of concern. Today, America’s richest 10% hold 60% of the nation’s wealth. The bottom half (50%) hold just 6%. Trump’s tax proposals are geared to help the top 10% with lower rates. The bottom half (50%) might actually have their rates go up a bit. Then the plans to eliminate programs such as Medicaid will hurt that bottom half even more. These kinds of policies eventually cause social unrest.
Pete Hegseth
There is the new update of Hegseth, the preferred secretary of defense. "The complaint initially came from a hospital that the woman visited four days after the sexual encounter, requesting a sexual assault examination...The police report described the alleged offense as 'Rape: Victim unconscious of the nature of the act.'" This is who President-elect Trump wants to lead the military complex in America.
Defending Putin?
Wow, someone actually defended Putin for showing nudie pictures of Melania Trump? And what’s this crap about Trump being a man’s man? I could recommend a couple of good chiropractors for this person because twisting yourself into a pretzel like that just to defend Putin and Trump can give you a bad back.
Vance values?
Vice President-elect JD Vance was going around the Capital yesterday encouraging senators to support Matt Gaetz's selection as secretary of defense. Does this reflect the true values of Vance or is he just following marching orders? Is there a limit that can be accepted by the supporters of this regime? Are all standards of decency being discarded, just as long as it reflects "owning the libs"?
Tulsi Gabbard
Trump’s choice of Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence director is the second worst decision. Matt Gaetz being the front-runner by miles. Gabbard introduced bills that would have protected anyone publicly releasing classified documents under the guise of a whistleblower. This outright contempt for the intelligence agencies is not what they need as their director. This is another example of Trump trying to destroy America from within.
Spending cuts
Trump’s proposed tax cuts for himself and his rich friends will mean that spending cuts will happen —± but only for programs that help the poor. Medicaid, food stamps and assistance for the elderly and disabled will be cut back or completely eliminated. He must have thought that only rich people voted for him.
Wavis Jordan
How can Wavis Jordan keep stalling on his trial and still be on leave with pay?
Low standards
Matt Gaetz just withdrew from consideration after more revealing information was disclosed. The Trump Administration is walking down a path that might cause issues in the future. At least three of the appointments, to date, have serious issues of sexual abuse. None of these would have even been considered in earlier Republican times. Hopefully, the ethical standards can return to earlier times for this most valuable party. Lowering ethics standards is not the way forward.
Remember Clinton
For all the people clamoring for Matt Gaetz to drop out of his nomination for attorney general, remember what took place in the Oval Office during the Clinton administration.
Garland failed
Merrick Garland should be ashamed of himself for not being able to do his job properly and get Trump convicted for his 2021 coup attempt. Prosecutors in Brazil were able to convict former President Bolsanaro of staging a coup attempt just like Trump. If Garland had done his job correctly Trump would have been convicted and sentenced to federal prison. Now we’re stuck with him for four more years.
Sanctuary States
If states such as Illinois and Colorado, to name two, are against deportation of illegal aliens (some who are known gang members, rapists and murderers) then by all means, let them keep them. The constituents of those states elected their Left Wing Ding Bats so let Chicago be renamed Little Haiti and Aurora can be called Gangland.
Biden's war
"Lost in the Amazon" Biden is trying to start WW3 before he leaves office by allowing Ukraine to fire USA-supplied missiles into Russia! BTW, Biden also gave Ukraine 7 billion dollars to help fill his and the Ukraine's president pockets (10% for the Big Guy)!
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi, former Attorney General of Florida, was nominated for attorney general after Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his name. Bondi will be approved, even though some issues will surface. While AG of Florida, the state was looking at some of Trump’s activities and was in the process of filing charges. Donald Trump sent her $25,000 from his registered charity for her political campaign. She dropped all charges then. It so happens, that the state of NY shut down Trump’s charity — for fraud — shortly thereafter. So connections between Bondi and Trump have a history. She will pass the Senate Review.
Gaetz, MAGA
Remember all the MAGA types who told us that “Gaetz is the BEST pick for AG” — where are they now? Does this mean the next attorney general pick won’t be the best?
Opinions of Kamala Harris
Now we are seeing what the Democrats really think of their pick for president. A Democratic strategist said Harris didn’t even win a primary and now she was “slinking” off to Hawaii while her party falls apart. Wow…. Before the election, she was the smartest person in America!
