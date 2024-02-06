There are some MAGA people who think Democrats are having a meltdown over Trump’s win. No, he won fair and square and unlike Trump and the MAGA crowd the Democrats are not claiming fraud or corruption. The only thing Democrats are worried about is Trump trying to bypass the Constitution to set up a dictatorship and use the military to round up his perceived enemies and throw them in prison. That’s the real threat to democracy.

Project 2025

If you voted for Trump but are depending on Medicaid you might want to talk to Rep. Jason Smith and tell him Republicans need to leave it alone. They’re wanting to severely restrict or eliminate Medicaid immediately. BTW, you were warned about Project 2025 hundreds of times.

Meltdown mode

It’s so funny that libs are saying Trump has the most corrupt people all the while ignoring Biden’s pay-to-play politics and all the stuff they made up about Trump. Russian collusion ring a bell? And as far as no dept of efficiency, no there isn’t one and that’s why we are getting one. The government wastes billions of dollars, and it’s about time someone calls these agencies out onto the carpet and exposes the waste. Libs are in true mental down mode! Bless their little hearts!

Rental problems

Re: Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat: Quite interested to hear perspectives about increasing crimes and declining property values due to unmanaged rentals in the ward from each. Got pictures of a couple of property street views when they first flipped from owner-occupied to rental, versus how sorry they look today after about four to five years and $50,000 or more in rent revenues raked in each, plus the double-digit police visits between them and a rather long list of violations and socially-irresponsible actions and behaviors endured by others.

Not country

The 2024 CMA Awards show was on last night. All I can say is it was not music and was certainly not COUNTRY.

Trump tariffs

One of Trump’s election themes this year was that he is going to put tariffs on all goods coming to America. There has been a universal agreement by economists that this will up the inflation rates. In addition, the last time Trump did this, China, a huge importer of American grains stopped most buying of American grains and shifted the business to South America. Grain prices plummeted and U.S. farm bankruptcies surged 24%. The agriculture sector of this region will again suffer from this policy if Trump repeats his misunderstanding of basic economics.

Schumer, McConnel

Chuck Schumer needs to go when Biden and Harris leave office. He needs to go be Biden's beach boy or Harris assistant loser. His time is over as is McConnel’s.

Filibuster rules

The filibuster is bad when Democrats are in power but is a necessity when Republicans are in control of the Senate, according to Schumer. What a poor excuse for a senator. New York, can't you do better than him?

Pot meets kettle

The crying Democrats went straight from supporting Kamala Harris to demanding that people have qualifications.