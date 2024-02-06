All sections
OpinionNovember 19, 2024

Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football

Readers chime in on the new administration, SEMO football, Trump's cabinet picks, and the state of democracy in America.

Reader sound off on Elon Musk's role in the Trump Administration. What do you think about Tesla founder's entrance into politics?
The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace.

Efficiency or not?

It's ironic that the coming administration that wants to make government more efficient just added another department to the bureaucracy.

Start strong

We need a strong start from the Redhawks this weekend. Lately, they've looked lethargic at the beginning of games. Bring some juice boys! You have a chance to make SEMO footbal history.

Winners and losers

Reading the comments from Democrats after the election is comical. The melt-down continues. Democrats who question Trump's pick for HIS cabinet as the sole executive in charge of one third of the government are hypocrites. These are not Democrat DEI-based picks. These nominees won't cause careless deaths in Afghanistan, implement systemic racism with illegal DEI/CRT programs in our institutions, force girls sports and bathrooms to allow boys in or weaponize the Department of Justice to target Christians, parents at school board meetings or people praying outside abortion clinics. As the Democrats beloved, divisive Obama said to Republicans: "I won, you lost". Get over it democrats. You lost... BIG.

Fantasies for billionaires

There is no such office or cabinet named the “Department of Government Efficiency”. It’s a made-up office just to give Elon Musk a chance to dismantle the government from the inside. It should really be called the “Let’s Put Another Clown In To Make Things Worse” office. You gotta hand it to Trump, he said his second term was all about retribution and revenge. We just didn’t know it was towards all of America.

Consequences

Democrats, just accept the fact that you lost the election. Elections have consequences!

Love my town

Cape Girardeau continues to charm with its Christmas lights and downtown development. I love living here.

Growing debt

Some pat themselves on the back thinking they are debt free because their home, car, credit cards, no student debt are paid off. News flash: every American owns a slice of the National Debt. You/me are not debt free.

Why Elon?

Why does Elon Musk get to decide policy for Americans? He wasn’t even born here!

Trump's picks

Donald Trump has decided to destroy America from within by picking some of the most idiotic, stupid and corrupt people he could find for his cabinet. Is the revenge and retribution he promised really against America?

Think much?

Thinking is hard work , it's why a lot aren't doing it.

News flash

Trump won, you can say that now. News flash: America doesn’t care. The emperor has no clothes – the powerful or powerless.

Meltdown

The left is not having a "meltdown" because we lost a election. We are just dismayed that a majority decided to replace democracy with fascism. So if you voted for Donald Trump, enjoy living under your Führer in the Forth Reich.

