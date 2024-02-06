The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Property taxes

Our county commissioners ignored the bill that would freeze property taxes for senior citizens. Where do they stand? Will they consider this freeze or is it going to be swept under the rug? This bill has gone through all the legal hoops and passed and now it’s in the hands of our Cape County Commissioners. Please, give the seniors some relief. Our incomes have not kept up with inflation and there is little we can do except at 75-80 years old, go back to work after already putting in 50 years at a job.

City efficiency panel

The City of Cape Girardeau has failed to once again give the voters an explanation of the water needs! Why not transfer the SEMO monies to help offset the many infrastructure needs of the community? Maybe Cape needs a city efficiency panel!

Misinformation on the economy

This past election was a lot about the economy. The past administration had more than 20 million applications for new businesses — the most of any presidential term in history. This averages more than 440,000 new business applications per month. Unemployment was at historical lows. Yet, it was said that the economy was tanking. Misinformation is a big part of the landscape with the new modern technology. Misinformation (lies) have been the final decider of recent elections.

Loyalty test

Now we know! Trump’s cabinet picks weren’t intended to put the best and brightest in those positions. He purposefully picked the most unqualified and incompetent people to test Republicans and see who’ll back his picks. It’s a test of fealty and nothing more. He is willing to sacrifice integrity, honesty and service to America just to see who’ll bow and scrape before him. America be damned! That’s Trump!!

Mug shots

I can remember back when presidents-elect and attorney general nominees didn’t have mug shots. Those good ol’ days are gone.

Background checks

Trump’s transition team is now bypassing FBI background checks and using private companies to do the vetting of some of his cabinet picks. Could it be that Matt Gaetz would never pass the FBI’s background check but they could pay off the private company to give a glowing report? This is what Trump is all about — ignore the law and do whatever you want.

Why the outrage?

President Joe Biden spent his first day burning down the Trump house — just read the 17 executive orders he issued on Jan. 20, 2021. Trump intends to burn the Biden house down. Why the outrage over Trump’s moves and not over Biden?

MAHA movement

Somehow, “Make America Healthy Again” became a slogan for the “conservative” movement. These were the same people making fun of Michelle Obama’s healthy lunch program.

A Trump win

If a bunch of three- and four-star generals decide to either quit, retire or refocus on fighting wars rather than diversity, equity and inclusion, Trump wins either way.

Candy shop is closing

Wow, what short memories the liberal Democrats have. Four years of the Biden administration using the federal legal system to go after Trump (the majority of the time for oh so minor things) and at the same time using the federal legal system to protect Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden clan from their pay-to-play politics. Now that that door is going to close the liberals are having panic attacks and meltdowns beyond belief. Well, this is how the conservatives have felt for four long years while the Biden administration was acting like kids in a candy shop. News alert liberals: The candy shop is getting ready to close. Get used to it. The anything-goes mentality of the liberals, including the decline in morals, is going to turn to a new page. Thank God!

Premium pricing

The secret for businesses in today’s market is if sales are slow, greatly increase your prices. If an item is priced at fair value or a discount, people won’t buy it. But if it sells for a premium, people will buy it like crazy.

Iceland feminists

As if we needed proof that modern feminists will never be happy, look at the nation of Iceland. Iceland is considered the most equitable nation in the world. It tops the list and their government is mostly women. But they're still not happy! They recently engaged in another national women's strike day. The last time they did this the only result was what we would now call a meme called "the day the sausages ran out." Look it up. The meme coming out of this one is "the day HR departments had nothing to do.”

Healthcare costs

America’s current federal debt — accumulated over the past four to five decades — is 120% of our annual GDP. Interest on the debt is larger than the defense spending. Historically, when that occurs in all of human history, it signals the end of that empire. Healthcare: Medicare, Medicaid and smaller programs in close to $1.7 trillion. The biggest potential savings would be in healthcare spending. One must have the legal authority to negotiate medication costs for these programs. America has the most expensive and least cost-effective healthcare systems in the advanced world. The difference is our system is profit-based and other healthcare systems, with all its faults, are to provide the best care, which is a national healthcare system. The likelihood of that happening is remote. Why? Big-money lobbyists are in control of the system for corporate profits.

Matt Gaetz

The qualifications for attorney general do not include being under investigation for having sex with an underage girl or sex trafficking. Why are we having to deal with a nominee who is? Is Trump telling us that of all the possible nominees he looked at Matt Gaetz was the best? Well then, I don’t even want to know who the others were.

