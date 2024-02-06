The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Property taxes
Our county commissioners ignored the bill that would freeze property taxes for senior citizens. Where do they stand? Will they consider this freeze or is it going to be swept under the rug? This bill has gone through all the legal hoops and passed and now it’s in the hands of our Cape County Commissioners. Please, give the seniors some relief. Our incomes have not kept up with inflation and there is little we can do except at 75-80 years old, go back to work after already putting in 50 years at a job.
City efficiency panel
The City of Cape Girardeau has failed to once again give the voters an explanation of the water needs! Why not transfer the SEMO monies to help offset the many infrastructure needs of the community? Maybe Cape needs a city efficiency panel!
Misinformation on the economy
This past election was a lot about the economy. The past administration had more than 20 million applications for new businesses — the most of any presidential term in history. This averages more than 440,000 new business applications per month. Unemployment was at historical lows. Yet, it was said that the economy was tanking. Misinformation is a big part of the landscape with the new modern technology. Misinformation (lies) have been the final decider of recent elections.
Loyalty test
Now we know! Trump’s cabinet picks weren’t intended to put the best and brightest in those positions. He purposefully picked the most unqualified and incompetent people to test Republicans and see who’ll back his picks. It’s a test of fealty and nothing more. He is willing to sacrifice integrity, honesty and service to America just to see who’ll bow and scrape before him. America be damned! That’s Trump!!
Mug shots
I can remember back when presidents-elect and attorney general nominees didn’t have mug shots. Those good ol’ days are gone.
Background checks
Trump’s transition team is now bypassing FBI background checks and using private companies to do the vetting of some of his cabinet picks. Could it be that Matt Gaetz would never pass the FBI’s background check but they could pay off the private company to give a glowing report? This is what Trump is all about — ignore the law and do whatever you want.
Why the outrage?
President Joe Biden spent his first day burning down the Trump house — just read the 17 executive orders he issued on Jan. 20, 2021. Trump intends to burn the Biden house down. Why the outrage over Trump’s moves and not over Biden?
MAHA movement
Somehow, “Make America Healthy Again” became a slogan for the “conservative” movement. These were the same people making fun of Michelle Obama’s healthy lunch program.
A Trump win
If a bunch of three- and four-star generals decide to either quit, retire or refocus on fighting wars rather than diversity, equity and inclusion, Trump wins either way.
Candy shop is closing
Wow, what short memories the liberal Democrats have. Four years of the Biden administration using the federal legal system to go after Trump (the majority of the time for oh so minor things) and at the same time using the federal legal system to protect Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden clan from their pay-to-play politics. Now that that door is going to close the liberals are having panic attacks and meltdowns beyond belief. Well, this is how the conservatives have felt for four long years while the Biden administration was acting like kids in a candy shop. News alert liberals: The candy shop is getting ready to close. Get used to it. The anything-goes mentality of the liberals, including the decline in morals, is going to turn to a new page. Thank God!
Premium pricing
The secret for businesses in today’s market is if sales are slow, greatly increase your prices. If an item is priced at fair value or a discount, people won’t buy it. But if it sells for a premium, people will buy it like crazy.
Iceland feminists
As if we needed proof that modern feminists will never be happy, look at the nation of Iceland. Iceland is considered the most equitable nation in the world. It tops the list and their government is mostly women. But they're still not happy! They recently engaged in another national women's strike day. The last time they did this the only result was what we would now call a meme called "the day the sausages ran out." Look it up. The meme coming out of this one is "the day HR departments had nothing to do.”
Healthcare costs
America’s current federal debt — accumulated over the past four to five decades — is 120% of our annual GDP. Interest on the debt is larger than the defense spending. Historically, when that occurs in all of human history, it signals the end of that empire. Healthcare: Medicare, Medicaid and smaller programs in close to $1.7 trillion. The biggest potential savings would be in healthcare spending. One must have the legal authority to negotiate medication costs for these programs. America has the most expensive and least cost-effective healthcare systems in the advanced world. The difference is our system is profit-based and other healthcare systems, with all its faults, are to provide the best care, which is a national healthcare system. The likelihood of that happening is remote. Why? Big-money lobbyists are in control of the system for corporate profits.
Matt Gaetz
The qualifications for attorney general do not include being under investigation for having sex with an underage girl or sex trafficking. Why are we having to deal with a nominee who is? Is Trump telling us that of all the possible nominees he looked at Matt Gaetz was the best? Well then, I don’t even want to know who the others were.
Grocery prices
If Trump’s mass deportations take effect on day one of his administration, expect higher grocery prices by February. You asked for it, you got it!
Background checks
One of the issues ahead of us is whether President Trump will respect the Eisenhower (Republican) executive order that mandates full background checks for all Senate nominees. That will be a sign whether the respect of tradition and laws will be part of the new Trump Administration. Background checks have traditionally been made by the FBI.
Chain migration
It seems that Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s sycophants has decided to do away with chain migration and start deporting legal citizens. Well, that would include Melania’s father who became a citizen because of her. Let’s start with him.
Russian blackmail?
It’s interesting that Russian TV began showing some rather racy photos of Melania Trump the day after Trump won the election. A Russian intelligence officer suggested that Trump needed to remember who owed for his victory. Sounds like that was a shot across Trump’s bow to remind him that Putin has some serious dirt on him and he better play ball with the Russians or else! How soon before classified documents start heading to Moscow?
Tariffs on the way
If people decided to switch their vote to Trump because of the economy then they’ll be in for a real shock when his first tariffs and deportations go into effect.
Grow up
A person saying they are turning their back on family and friends because they, the majority, voted for Trump? We have people actually crying and sinking into depression because of Trump being elected by the majority? What has happened to voters? Have they completely lost their minds? This was an election that screamed very clearly that what has been going on with the clown show Biden administration is being booted out the door and those of us who were sick of unqualified Biden puppeteers have made our voice heard. My suggestion to these individuals who are in complete meltdown mode — find yourself a good therapist or better yet, grow up.
Trump background check?
The only position in the federal government that doesn’t require an FBI background check is the president. How many people think Trump could have passed one?
Biden to rainforest
I just read that Biden is the first U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest. I am sure glad he has his priorities in order! This is earth-shattering news! Really, with all the problems we have in our country because of his failed policies that he could actually be working on, he visits the rainforest. This is why this administration lost. They have zero direction.
Qualified cabinet
LOL at all of the fearful Democrats concerning President Trump's cabinet picks! No DEI nominees, only qualified ones!
Musk in politics
What in the world is Elon Musk doing messing around in American politics? He’s a pro-Putin lackey yet he thinks he has the right to determine what goes on in America. He should be no. 1 on Trump’s deportation list!
Water supply
In Cape Girardeau, who will be responsible for modifying our water supply by removing the fluoride?
American agriculture
American farmers are bracing for new tariffs under Trump. During Trump’s first term, a trade war over tariffs with China impacted key American crops, like soybeans and corn. China went to other places to buy their needs. The dispute led to more than $27 billion in U.S. agricultural losses. Trump is promising to increase tariffs against China.
Abbott's busses
Gov. Abbott should send those buses south instead of north, east, and west.
Biden's war with Russia
Joey Biden is trying his darndest to get the USA into a war with Russia before he leaves office. Joey's gifts to America keep on coming!
Red carpet?
The world doesn't respect Biden and the USA, and it was shown with no red carpet for Biden's arrival in Rio and a back row photo opp with the other world leaders!
Drink water
Americans, generally speaking, are dehydrated. Anything but water has become the preferred drink. Many alternative beverages have sugar as a main ingredient. People wonder why they lack energy. Figure out for yourself what you need to do to rehydrate.
