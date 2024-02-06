All sections
OpinionNovember 15, 2024

Speak Out: Readers say miscommunication and mismanagement leave city dry on water infrastructure

Cape Girardeau's water infrastructure funding proposal fails, sparking debate over financial transparency and priorities. Meanwhile, Trump's cabinet picks stir political scrutiny, support.

Readers question the city's wisdom in how they worded the water rate ballot language. Others say alleged mismanagement of other projects led to the no vote. What's your opinion on the issue?
Readers question the city's wisdom in how they worded the water rate ballot language. Others say alleged mismanagement of other projects led to the no vote. What's your opinion on the issue?Southeast Missourian file

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Water rate strategy

So now we have nothing going on with raising money for future city water infrastructure. You worded the proposal wrong. Should have asked for 15% per year increase until the infrastructure is finished and then back off to 7% increase yearly. Now the city has to pay for another vote. People just want to be communicated with in straight language and figures, not wishy-washy.

Where's the money?

Ms. Mayor: The reason the vote did not pass for fixing the water infrastructure: Show Me Center — the city paid for half and still pays half of the maintenance costs. River Campus, how much did the city contribute? Houck Stadium — how much over the next 10 years. Where is the tax money from dispensaries? Casino money, how much has been blown? Anything for street repair or water maintenance? Before you ask the taxpayers for more money, you need to account for where the money goes?

Trump's team

First, we have Trump getting elected so he gets rid of his federal criminal charges, and now we have Matt Gaetz being nominated for attorney general. That will give Gaetz the ability to get rid of his criminal investigations into his having sex with an underage girl and sex trafficking charges. No one has yet to be sworn in in Trump’s new administration and the putrid stench of corruption is reeking to high heaven!

Trump's tariffs

If you’re planning on buying a new iPhone, now’s the time because Trump’s tariffs will jack up the price by $240.

Bad picks

Trump’s cabinet picks are turning into the biggest clown show ever with some of the most incandescently stupid and unqualified people ever. Matt Gaetz is under investigation for having sex with an underage girl and sex trafficking, Tulsi Gabard has never had any experience with the intelligence community, and Elise Stefanik couldn’t point out Canada on a map of, well, Canada. It’s like Trump’s thumbing his nose at America. We deserve better!

Cool new site

Your new website is so much better than what it was. Faster, more content, interesting. It's cool.

Pass the popcorn

Bring out the popcorn and soda! The Democrats are coming unglued with some of Trump’s cabinet picks. They have a very short memory of the clown show that ran the Biden Administration. We gave the Biden administration a chance, and they completely blew it. Let’s give the new administration a chance to see if they can turn around the mess they are inheriting.

Trump Show

Somehow, we collectively forgot what the Trump Show looks and feels like. Announcing a Fox News weekend host as secretary of defense at 7:30 p.m. Leaked information about him running the government (or planning it) at Mar-a-Lago. Reportedly attending a UFC fight in Madison Square Garden this weekend. More importantly, the American people knew exactly what they were getting. They voted for the Trump show.

Swamp meets pool

Drain the swamp and then build your own in-ground swimming pool.

Speak Out
