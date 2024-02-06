The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Water rate strategy

So now we have nothing going on with raising money for future city water infrastructure. You worded the proposal wrong. Should have asked for 15% per year increase until the infrastructure is finished and then back off to 7% increase yearly. Now the city has to pay for another vote. People just want to be communicated with in straight language and figures, not wishy-washy.

Where's the money?

Ms. Mayor: The reason the vote did not pass for fixing the water infrastructure: Show Me Center — the city paid for half and still pays half of the maintenance costs. River Campus, how much did the city contribute? Houck Stadium — how much over the next 10 years. Where is the tax money from dispensaries? Casino money, how much has been blown? Anything for street repair or water maintenance? Before you ask the taxpayers for more money, you need to account for where the money goes?

Trump's team

First, we have Trump getting elected so he gets rid of his federal criminal charges, and now we have Matt Gaetz being nominated for attorney general. That will give Gaetz the ability to get rid of his criminal investigations into his having sex with an underage girl and sex trafficking charges. No one has yet to be sworn in in Trump’s new administration and the putrid stench of corruption is reeking to high heaven!

Trump's tariffs

If you’re planning on buying a new iPhone, now’s the time because Trump’s tariffs will jack up the price by $240.