Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum

The narrow landslide
Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ rout almost wasn’t – in fact, a change in just 225,425 votes across Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan would make Kamala Harris president. For those watching college football, that’s roughly less than the combined capacity of the football stadiums at those states’ biggest schools: the University of Wisconsin, the University of Michigan and Pennsylvania State University.
Missouri liberalism
At least there is a spark of liberalism and humanity left in Missouri. Protecting women's right to choose and an increase in minimum wage both passed. It's also a sign the legislature does not understand the will of the people.
Water rate
Would the water rate increase have passed if a set percentage say 10-15% increase annually was asked for instead of open ended percentage?
SEEDS conference
SEEDS economic conference is a great event allowing networking and listening to informative and motivational speaking. Communities are correct to communicate to stay strong in a weakening national economy.
Mark Cuban
What’s the guy's name on Shark Tank who said Trump would not surround himself with intelligent women?
Overconfident
America is overconfident and will need to go through a humbling phase to force the issue of needing to restructure the economy to grow GDP faster to solve the myriad of problems.
Trump's administration
It’s not only going to be a horrible four years for everyone who voted against Trump, it’s going to be a horrible four years for everyone that voted for him — they just haven’t realized it yet.
Alley problems
Why did the city rush into another decision that sets a bad precedent? No gripe against a macaroni restaurant having a drive-thru, but allowing it in a heavily trafficked public alley is a problem. This plan should have been shared with all businesses who use the alley, not just a select few. If it had, a lot of grief could have been avoided.
Congress and Trump
I hope the new Congress can convince Trump that supporting Ukraine is absolutely necessary for world stability and that he should stop his ridiculous infatuation with dictators like Putin. Leaders who hide behind power are cowards and weaklings.
The irony
Canadian police and migrant aid groups are bracing for an influx of asylum-seekers fleeing President-Elect Donald Trump’s United States at the same time Canada deals with record numbers of refugee claimants and is trying to bring in fewer immigrants. Oh, the irony – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loved nothing more than showing off his love of COVID lockdowns, vaccine mandates and open borders immigration policy – now he’s worried about Americans escaping Trump!
Trump influence
The world is changing. Qatar reportedly ordered Hamas officials to leave immediately. The European Union will now reportedly look at buying American rather than Russian oil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed a new ambassador to the United States. It’s stunning how quickly the world changes when it’s scared that an American president, even though he is president-elect, will stand up for America.
Political weaponizing
So how much political weaponizing will happen now because "they did it so we can too"? How many illegal actions will be allowed to happen because they are a "witch hunt". Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.
Felons and voting
Can felons vote in Missouri? If you are convicted of a felony, you lose your right to vote until your sentence is fully served. But a felon can be on a Missouri ballot.
Heartbroken for loss
It breaks my heart that SEMO lost against Lindenwood. Weather was bad. Injuries to line and running backs caught up with us. But not all is lost; we can still finish strong.
'Man of Steel'
Nov. 5, 2024 an election the democrats could not steal from the "Man of Steel" Super Trump. May all the liberals in the media, in the sports world and in the non-entertainment field of late-night TV shut the heck up. We now have a true president again and a real vice president.
25th Amendment
In the Nov. 8 Speak Out a comment was made to invoke the 25th Amendment during Trump's term. Question: Why wasn't it invoked for Biden who showed the whole world that he was senile and mentally challenged? Oh, Biden is a Democrat. Never mind!
SNL skit
I loved the story on your website about SNL [Saturday Night Live] coming out that they had always been behind Donald Trump. Hilarious! Glad to know they are now pro-Trump with no sarcasm at all.
Trump agenda
Trump voters got exactly what they wanted — the end of Social Security and Medicare (you were warned numerous times about Project 2025). Hope all of you enjoy coming out of retirement and working for health insurance. Oh wait, JD Vance expects you to babysit your grandchildren while their parents have to work. Now what?
Good choice, America
Thank you, America, for choosing the correct administration.
Why Trump won
All the analysts are out bashing Trump supporters, name-calling them "misogynist", "racist", etc. They and the Democrats who are also pushing this narrative will never learn. Even after post-election statistics show that Trump greatly increased his support among women and minorities. So what was the election about? It's this simple as someone else defined it: Russians influencing our elections are bad, but illegals voting in our elections is good? People who have never owned slaves should pay reparations to people who have never been slaves? People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees? If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free? Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for what they are doing now All the intentionally misleading narratives of the media on anything of common sense have led to this huge mandate win by Trump.
Plan B
Trump’s win doesn’t change the fact that he’s showing serious signs of dementia and cognitive impairment. Republicans need to have a plan B.
America's leader
When Trump goes on his first European visit world leaders will be shaking the hand of a convicted felon and a court-determined rapist. What does that say about America? Couldn’t we have sent someone without a rap sheet?
Turn off MSNBC
What in the world are all these women on TikTok shrieking about? What right or control over your body have you lost? Did you not realize that during the same election many of the states that voted for Donald Trump, including Missouri, also voted for abortion rights to be added to their state constitutions? If you'd stop watching MSNBC you'd be a lot happier person.
Conceding election
Now Democrats are bragging about how much better they are than everybody else because they conceded the election. They had no choice but to concede that election. They got their butts completely and thoroughly whooped. They don't have a leg to stand on for a protest.
America's pendulum
Both political parties keep believing they have the answer to USA problems. The country bounces back and forth between these two political parties over the last many decades and the same problems keep getting bigger using the same economic policies. What does that tell you?
Election comparison
Fourteen million less Democratic votes for Harris than for Biden! Did 14 million not vote or were they fraudulent in 2020?
Prayer answered
My prayer for the elections was a decisive victory so that no shenanigans would be attempted by either party. America needed clarity. We got it, praise the Lord. And, I would have said the same thing if Harris won big. Thank you God for the clear victory.
Score more
A football game will not be won scoring only 12 points.
Ethics document
Donald Trump is refusing to sign the ethics pledge that all president-elects must sign. That sums up Trump perfectly. He has no ethics, morals, character or respect for the Constitution or the laws. And he’s going to be president again. Oh joy!
Criminal charges
One of Donald Trump’s actions on day one will be to make his criminal charges disappear. He’s using his powers to clear himself of his criminal activities. The question is how many more criminal charges will he accrue in the next four years?
Tiger football
Missouri Football Tiger defenseman Young picked up the fumble and ran the touchdown and was congratulated but Tiger number 14 (don’t know the player's name) made the hit causing the fumble and was ignored. It was a joint effort. Good hit, Missouri Tiger number 14.
Pendulum swings
Four years from now America will swing back to Democrats cause Republicans didn’t work out, then in eight years swing back to Republicans cause Democrats didn’t work out, then in twelve years…
Trump 2.0
Maybe it will take a second term with Trump to bring America to her knees and finally prove what a destructive force he really is. I pray it doesn’t come to that but MAGA wanted him and they got him. It’s sad that people actually believed his lies.
Climate research
Might as well call the annual World Climate Change conference in Azerbaijan an economic conference because attending countries have zero discretionary money to apply towards climate research.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.