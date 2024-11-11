Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum

The narrow landslide

Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ rout almost wasn’t – in fact, a change in just 225,425 votes across Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan would make Kamala Harris president. For those watching college football, that’s roughly less than the combined capacity of the football stadiums at those states’ biggest schools: the University of Wisconsin, the University of Michigan and Pennsylvania State University.

Missouri liberalism

At least there is a spark of liberalism and humanity left in Missouri. Protecting women's right to choose and an increase in minimum wage both passed. It's also a sign the legislature does not understand the will of the people.

Water rate

Would the water rate increase have passed if a set percentage say 10-15% increase annually was asked for instead of open ended percentage?

SEEDS conference

SEEDS economic conference is a great event allowing networking and listening to informative and motivational speaking. Communities are correct to communicate to stay strong in a weakening national economy.

Mark Cuban

What’s the guy's name on Shark Tank who said Trump would not surround himself with intelligent women?

Overconfident

America is overconfident and will need to go through a humbling phase to force the issue of needing to restructure the economy to grow GDP faster to solve the myriad of problems.

Trump's administration

It’s not only going to be a horrible four years for everyone who voted against Trump, it’s going to be a horrible four years for everyone that voted for him — they just haven’t realized it yet.

Alley problems

Why did the city rush into another decision that sets a bad precedent? No gripe against a macaroni restaurant having a drive-thru, but allowing it in a heavily trafficked public alley is a problem. This plan should have been shared with all businesses who use the alley, not just a select few. If it had, a lot of grief could have been avoided.

Congress and Trump

I hope the new Congress can convince Trump that supporting Ukraine is absolutely necessary for world stability and that he should stop his ridiculous infatuation with dictators like Putin. Leaders who hide behind power are cowards and weaklings.

The irony

Canadian police and migrant aid groups are bracing for an influx of asylum-seekers fleeing President-Elect Donald Trump’s United States at the same time Canada deals with record numbers of refugee claimants and is trying to bring in fewer immigrants. Oh, the irony – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loved nothing more than showing off his love of COVID lockdowns, vaccine mandates and open borders immigration policy – now he’s worried about Americans escaping Trump!

Trump influence

The world is changing. Qatar reportedly ordered Hamas officials to leave immediately. The European Union will now reportedly look at buying American rather than Russian oil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed a new ambassador to the United States. It’s stunning how quickly the world changes when it’s scared that an American president, even though he is president-elect, will stand up for America.

Political weaponizing

So how much political weaponizing will happen now because "they did it so we can too"? How many illegal actions will be allowed to happen because they are a "witch hunt". Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.

Felons and voting

Can felons vote in Missouri? If you are convicted of a felony, you lose your right to vote until your sentence is fully served. But a felon can be on a Missouri ballot.

Heartbroken for loss

It breaks my heart that SEMO lost against Lindenwood. Weather was bad. Injuries to line and running backs caught up with us. But not all is lost; we can still finish strong.

'Man of Steel'

Nov. 5, 2024 an election the democrats could not steal from the "Man of Steel" Super Trump. May all the liberals in the media, in the sports world and in the non-entertainment field of late-night TV shut the heck up. We now have a true president again and a real vice president.

25th Amendment

In the Nov. 8 Speak Out a comment was made to invoke the 25th Amendment during Trump's term. Question: Why wasn't it invoked for Biden who showed the whole world that he was senile and mentally challenged? Oh, Biden is a Democrat. Never mind!

SNL skit

I loved the story on your website about SNL [Saturday Night Live] coming out that they had always been behind Donald Trump. Hilarious! Glad to know they are now pro-Trump with no sarcasm at all.