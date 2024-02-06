Water vote
Regardless of how we got here, along with all the coulda, shoulda, woulda, need-to, ought-to, want-to, and like-to backwash, I'm inclined to vote for the measure due to experiences elsewhere with community water systems having periods with no water and bad water. Perspective here is that water is an essential utility not to mess around nor 'play chicken' with. And that even with the proposed rates, water will still be viewed as a good value here. Still coming in at way less than a dollar per 100 gallons or less than a penny per gallon. If one thinks the proposed cost of water will be too high, have one's forecast costs of no water or bad water events and those related inconveniences including city fire protection been considered?
Policy juggling
Conservatives and liberals have been juggling American economic policy for decades and where has that gotten us?
Eliminating comments
Eliminating comments was a solid move. Those disapproving were embattled in personal attacks gumming up the forum. I’m making many more comments now.
Open border?
One of the greatest falsehoods for some years: the the border is 'open.' This was a lie, but it did encourage immigrants from abroad to believe this and attempt to cross the border. However, records reveal over 2 million arrests on the Mexican border in 2022. How can the border be open with this number of arrests?
Immigrant jobs
Trump is trying to claim that immigrants are “stealing” American jobs. Nothing could be further from the truth because they are filling jobs American workers can’t or won’t do. If he deports them the American economy and food industry will suffer because of his policies. If he’s elected, get ready to pay dearly for groceries.
Stop insults
You don’t win elections by telling people they are wrong or insulting them.
Repealing ACA
Speaker Mike Johnson has made repealing Obamacare a priority if Trump’s elected. That’s 40 million people who would lose healthcare if that happened. At some point, the Republicans need to step back and think seriously about what they say. Over 60% of Americans approve of the ACA, and they vote!
Interest rates
Congress has delegated to the Federal Reserve the position of running the economy. It is very complex. Should we raise or lower interest rates?
Trump cosplay
Once again Trump has decided to cosplay as a garbage truck driver by donning an orange vest and climbing into the cab. Before that, he cosplayed as a McDonald’s worker. It’s hard to convince minimum wage workers that you’re on their side when you put on an orange vest or an apron over a $3k suit and say you now know how they feel. Give me a break!
Not changing
The Democrats think if they lecture Trump supporters about how bad he is, they will change their minds. That’s not the way it works.
Protesting election
The Trump group is already filing election protests like last time. Does that mean he already knows he has lost again? It's really strange to protest the results before there are results.
Double standard
I hear people getting bent out of shape over Biden calling Trump supporters garbage, but those same people didn’t make a peep when Trump called America a garbage can. Why the double standard?
America First
Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. If Trump wins, America wins. If Harris wins, China, Russia and the rest of our enemies win. Vote America First. Our country is at stake!
