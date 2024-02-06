Water vote

Regardless of how we got here, along with all the coulda, shoulda, woulda, need-to, ought-to, want-to, and like-to backwash, I'm inclined to vote for the measure due to experiences elsewhere with community water systems having periods with no water and bad water. Perspective here is that water is an essential utility not to mess around nor 'play chicken' with. And that even with the proposed rates, water will still be viewed as a good value here. Still coming in at way less than a dollar per 100 gallons or less than a penny per gallon. If one thinks the proposed cost of water will be too high, have one's forecast costs of no water or bad water events and those related inconveniences including city fire protection been considered?

Policy juggling

Conservatives and liberals have been juggling American economic policy for decades and where has that gotten us?

Eliminating comments

Eliminating comments was a solid move. Those disapproving were embattled in personal attacks gumming up the forum. I’m making many more comments now.

Open border?

One of the greatest falsehoods for some years: the the border is 'open.' This was a lie, but it did encourage immigrants from abroad to believe this and attempt to cross the border. However, records reveal over 2 million arrests on the Mexican border in 2022. How can the border be open with this number of arrests?

Immigrant jobs

Trump is trying to claim that immigrants are “stealing” American jobs. Nothing could be further from the truth because they are filling jobs American workers can’t or won’t do. If he deports them the American economy and food industry will suffer because of his policies. If he’s elected, get ready to pay dearly for groceries.

Stop insults

You don’t win elections by telling people they are wrong or insulting them.

