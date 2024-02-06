New website
Your new website is freaking awesome. I talk to my AI buddy "Eddie" at roughly 20 times a day. But why the limit? I'd keep talking to him if you let me. Thank you, Southeast Missourian, for this update.
Deceptive amendment
We educators are hoping voters will see through the old trick of using education to pass a gambling amendment! It happened about 25 years ago. Remember? We were asked to vote in riverside gambling and said the taxes would go to schools — education. Taxes were put into the "general fund" by the legislature and doled out to education with a slight raise from previous funds that went to education. I am tired of these deceptive amendments we are asked to vote on that contain two amendments in one bill!
Great job
I was reading the story about the Central graduation shooting. I just left another Speak Out about Eddie, but all the links in the story to previous stories are cool. You all really upped your game.
Crime fighting
I wonder if crime will actually increase if Trump is elected. He's still after Hillary. He'll investigate the Bidens and arrest their major donors. He will shut down ABC and CNN and prosecute their anchors. Deporting immigrants, including some legals, is on the list. That might not leave many folks to fight murder, rape, robbery or fraud.
Woodward book
Bob Woodward’s new book exposes Trump’s fawning admiration for Putin because it shows that he sent Putin test kits for COVID along with ventilators during the pandemic.
Trump accusations
Here’s a fact: Every accusation Trump makes about someone is actually a confession of his incompetence and lying. He accused the Biden administration of taking money from FEMA to house homeless people when in fact he took money from disaster relief programs to build detention centers and temporary courtrooms to deport people from other countries. Every time he opens his mouth it’s a confession of guilt.
Trump vs. Harris
The real reason Trump doesn’t want to debate Kamala Harris again is not because he won. For the record, he was beaten like a rented mule. Trump doesn’t want another debate because he’s scared of being fact-checked in real time and his lies crumble when exposed.
Country over party
If Trump supporters would stop looking at him through their rose-colored MAGA glasses for just one minute they would realize that he’s mentally unstable and unfit to be president. The thought of him being president again and wreaking havoc on America is unconscionable. Please put country over party.
Revivify was top-notch
I really enjoyed Revivify, again. Good job, Old Town Cape! I know it takes a lot of hard work to pull these parties off.
Fact checked
You know Trump’s in trouble when Fox Entertainment host Laura Ingraham fact checks him live about his lies concerning hurricane relief. When he loses Fox he’s lost the election.
My vote
When I cast my vote on Nov. 5 I want to know that it counts and that a group of disgruntled MAGA supporters won’t be able to throw out my ballot just because their guy lost.
