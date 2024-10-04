The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
No on 3
This is regarding Amendment 3. I am urging voters to think hard about this issue. If this amendment passes, abortion will be permitted up until delivery, and in some cases after delivery. In my estimation this is murder. It will allow minors to have gender changes and abortions without parental knowledge or permission. There would be no repercussions for a botched procedure. Please vote no to Amendment 3, and encourage your friends to do the same. Let's save our babies and children.
Mentally disabled comment
Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a mentally disabled person. This is a huge insult to people who are really mentally disabled and are struggling with their mental health. It also shows that Trump is so stupid he’s admitting he lost the debate to someone who he thinks is mentally disabled. I guess he doesn’t see the irony in what he said.
Soft landing
The Federal Reserve talks about a soft landing for the economy. Our grandchildren will be guaranteed to not have a soft landing.
Go Chiefs
Here we go again. We're going to see just how great Patrick Mahomes can be. He and the defense led the team to a Superbowl victory last year without much help from the receivers. Only Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce were dependable. Well, Kelce is older. Rice is now injured, probably out for the year. So, what's going to happen next? Go Chiefs!
School safety
From 2000 to 2020 there have been 515 shooting deaths in schools. During that same time, not a single student was killed by a drag queen or a controversial book. So why are Republicans determined to ban them but not lifting a finger to ban assault weapons?
My choice for president
Kamala Harris wants to move forward to full socialism. Donald Trump wants to go back to the United States we all grew up in. A country of the people for the people and by the people. A country that supports and believes in the Constitution. My support and vote will go to Trump because we actually only have one choice.
Hurricane blame
I’m waiting for Trump to tell his MAGA base that hurricane Helene wouldn’t have happened if he had been president.
Trump grifts
Trump’s got so many grifts going he might want to add commemorative orange jumpsuits with his prisoner number to the list. They would come in all sizes, even a onesie for infants. Yes, you too could parade around in a personalized Trump prison jumpsuit for only $999. Proceeds would benefit Trump’s commissary account.
FEMA funding
The Biden Administration has stolen FEMA funding to feed and house illegal aliens so that they can vote (illegally) for the Democrat ticket. What in Heaven’s name are we doing? Is there any question what needs to be done? Throw the buggers out!
Project 2024
Trump has his Project 2025, which will dismantle the entire government system and make him a dictator. What we need to do is make sure Project 2024 happens. That project is to elect Kamala Harris and make absolutely sure Trump and his goon squads never get close to the Oval Office again!
Indian vs. Tigers
We saw who the better team was. Again.
Election results
Mr. Trump is already laying the foundation that the election is fixed if he loses. If Trump wins, should Harris refuse to certify the election, since he has already questioned the possible results?
Withholding aid
Trump accused President Biden of not helping Republican districts affected by Hurricane Helene, which wasn’t true. He helped all districts no matter what the political situation was. However, Trump withheld FEMA aid to districts in California during the horrible wildfires during his administration. He had his aides check how districts voted before either offering aid or refusing aid. Trump has always had a habit of projecting his own failures on other people.
Assault rifles
Until drag queens go into the schools and start beating students to death with copies of "To Kill A Mockingbird," it’s time to focus on banning assault rifles.
