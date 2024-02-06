The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Energizer Bunny
To the redundant Speak Out commenter who keeps saying Trump has canceled many campaign events due to exhaustion, stop it. Just stop. No one believes that as much as you'd like us to. He is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and going and going.
Trump's values
We need to restore decency in our country. Trump and his ilk have set a standard where lying, manipulating and meanness are acceptable behaviors. Our children need to have role models that display ethical, kind behaviors. Trump identifies as a Christian. His behaviors are not reflective of Christian values.
Stolen signs
My fourth Harris sign is gone. Coming on my property and taking my signs is trespassing and theft. We are reviewing the images on our video camera and will prosecute if we can identify the offender(s). Trump has created an atmosphere of rude, crude, dishonest, manipulative behavior being the norm. None the less, some actions are still illegal.
Federal funding
Heartland infrastructure projects receive millions in federal funding with a Democrat president. Nothing with a Republican so-called president. Yet this useless paper and its misfits that it fills its opinion page with keep lying that this doesn't happen.
Speak Out
This Speak Out is great. Don’t have to deal with snarky comments anymore.
Mismanaged money
I think that our city council has grossly mismanaged our money when they knew that the water lines needed to be replaced for years and gave $600,000 a year to the university for 17 years.
Trash talk
CNN has moved into the garbage dump with Fox. All they can provide today is their trash talk. All made up.
MSG attendance
Madison Square Gardens holds 19,500 people yet Trump wants everyone to believe that 200,000 were in attendance. Maybe in his narcissistic sick mind, there were, but not in the real world.
Chair yoga
I’m doing chair yoga, and I look like Mr. Olympia after only a few months.
Stop worrying
Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.
Biden's garbage comment
President Biden just called Trump supporters "GARBAGE". We will be happy to remove the "TRASH" from the White House on Jan. 20, 2025 and move Trump in, and start the process of making America Great Again, again!
Changed my vote
President Biden says Trump supporters are “garbage”. That’s half of voting Americans. Tens of millions of voters. To me, by saying this Biden feels the same way towards all Americans. I actually thought about voting for Harris but after the venom spews from Biden's mouth, Trump gets my vote.
Former administration officials
Much of the media is remiss in not publishing the documented and published comments about Donald Trump made by individuals that previously served in his administration. That group includes major posts such as the military, and even the first appointed secretary of defense. The list must be around 40 or so of people appointed by Trump who all say he is not equipped to serve as president because of his dishonesty and lack of understanding of the concepts of America's democracy. Yet, he will receive half the votes in America and the majority in this state. The media is partly the blame.
Biden crime family
America has let the Biden crime family run rampant, peddling political influence for payment. Now Biden calls Trump supporters “garbage,” but he really means all Americans. This is what appeasement towards the Bidens gets Americans.
Biden gaffe
Biden’s gaffe in calling Trump supporters garbage was wrong, and he needs to apologize. However, I don’t think it will cause a surge in Trump voters because I think he’s maxed out his base and is not really swaying anyone else toward his side. Harris should disavow that statement and keep hammering home just what a Trump presidency would cost Americans in freedoms, democracy and healthcare.
Biden doesn't reflect Harris
Even though Biden made a mistake in calling Trump supporters garbage (they are not) Kamala Harris has refrained from using such language in her campaign, and it should be noted that that’s not her opinion of them.
Political crossfire
Hope I don’t get caught in a crossfire between a conservative and a liberal.
Trump, not Harris presidential
I read all the Trump bashing, but I hear Trump going around the country telling people what his plan is for day one, week one, on and on, because he has plans. All Harris is focused on is bashing Trump because she doesn’t have a plan. The only plan she has is listening to what others tell her to do. She is not presidential material.
Rally speakers
Kamala Harris got Beyoncé to speak at her recent rally. Trump got Tucker Carlson. ‘Nuff said!
America in good shape
Trump wants everyone to believe that the economy is tanking, but it’s not. It’s actually very good and getting better. Look at the facts before blindly believing what he’s saying because, according to him, America is a garbage can. Check out crime statistics, unemployment, inflation, and the economy and you’ll see that the country is in very good shape. He’s not going to improve anything because he’ll do just the opposite with his tariffs and tax cuts for the rich.
Garbage truck press conference
Trump rides to Wisconsin rally in a garbage truck and answers more questions from the truck for reporters than Biden has answered in four years, and all the answers were coherent.
Liars Club
Trump's Liars Club is a new name for the Republican party.
