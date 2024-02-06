All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 31, 2024

Speak Out: Biden's 'garbage' comment: The impact on voter sentiment and Harris's response

Biden's controversial "garbage" remark about Trump supporters stirs voter sentiment in today's Speak Out column, with some shifting allegiances. Plus more political thoughts on the race for president as the final day to vote nears.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Energizer Bunny

To the redundant Speak Out commenter who keeps saying Trump has canceled many campaign events due to exhaustion, stop it. Just stop. No one believes that as much as you'd like us to. He is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and going and going.

Trump's values

We need to restore decency in our country. Trump and his ilk have set a standard where lying, manipulating and meanness are acceptable behaviors. Our children need to have role models that display ethical, kind behaviors. Trump identifies as a Christian. His behaviors are not reflective of Christian values.

Stolen signs

My fourth Harris sign is gone. Coming on my property and taking my signs is trespassing and theft. We are reviewing the images on our video camera and will prosecute if we can identify the offender(s). Trump has created an atmosphere of rude, crude, dishonest, manipulative behavior being the norm. None the less, some actions are still illegal.

Federal funding

Heartland infrastructure projects receive millions in federal funding with a Democrat president. Nothing with a Republican so-called president. Yet this useless paper and its misfits that it fills its opinion page with keep lying that this doesn't happen.

Speak Out

This Speak Out is great. Don’t have to deal with snarky comments anymore.

Mismanaged money

I think that our city council has grossly mismanaged our money when they knew that the water lines needed to be replaced for years and gave $600,000 a year to the university for 17 years.

Trash talk

CNN has moved into the garbage dump with Fox. All they can provide today is their trash talk. All made up.

MSG attendance

Madison Square Gardens holds 19,500 people yet Trump wants everyone to believe that 200,000 were in attendance. Maybe in his narcissistic sick mind, there were, but not in the real world.

Chair yoga

I’m doing chair yoga, and I look like Mr. Olympia after only a few months.

Stop worrying

Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.

Biden's garbage comment

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

President Biden just called Trump supporters "GARBAGE". We will be happy to remove the "TRASH" from the White House on Jan. 20, 2025 and move Trump in, and start the process of making America Great Again, again!

Changed my vote

President Biden says Trump supporters are “garbage”. That’s half of voting Americans. Tens of millions of voters. To me, by saying this Biden feels the same way towards all Americans. I actually thought about voting for Harris but after the venom spews from Biden's mouth, Trump gets my vote.

Former administration officials

Much of the media is remiss in not publishing the documented and published comments about Donald Trump made by individuals that previously served in his administration. That group includes major posts such as the military, and even the first appointed secretary of defense. The list must be around 40 or so of people appointed by Trump who all say he is not equipped to serve as president because of his dishonesty and lack of understanding of the concepts of America's democracy. Yet, he will receive half the votes in America and the majority in this state. The media is partly the blame.

Biden crime family

America has let the Biden crime family run rampant, peddling political influence for payment. Now Biden calls Trump supporters “garbage,” but he really means all Americans. This is what appeasement towards the Bidens gets Americans.

Biden gaffe

Biden’s gaffe in calling Trump supporters garbage was wrong, and he needs to apologize. However, I don’t think it will cause a surge in Trump voters because I think he’s maxed out his base and is not really swaying anyone else toward his side. Harris should disavow that statement and keep hammering home just what a Trump presidency would cost Americans in freedoms, democracy and healthcare.

Biden doesn't reflect Harris

Even though Biden made a mistake in calling Trump supporters garbage (they are not) Kamala Harris has refrained from using such language in her campaign, and it should be noted that that’s not her opinion of them.

Political crossfire

Hope I don’t get caught in a crossfire between a conservative and a liberal.

Trump, not Harris presidential

I read all the Trump bashing, but I hear Trump going around the country telling people what his plan is for day one, week one, on and on, because he has plans. All Harris is focused on is bashing Trump because she doesn’t have a plan. The only plan she has is listening to what others tell her to do. She is not presidential material.

Rally speakers

Kamala Harris got Beyoncé to speak at her recent rally. Trump got Tucker Carlson. ‘Nuff said!

America in good shape

Trump wants everyone to believe that the economy is tanking, but it’s not. It’s actually very good and getting better. Look at the facts before blindly believing what he’s saying because, according to him, America is a garbage can. Check out crime statistics, unemployment, inflation, and the economy and you’ll see that the country is in very good shape. He’s not going to improve anything because he’ll do just the opposite with his tariffs and tax cuts for the rich.

Garbage truck press conference

Trump rides to Wisconsin rally in a garbage truck and answers more questions from the truck for reporters than Biden has answered in four years, and all the answers were coherent.

Liars Club

Trump's Liars Club is a new name for the Republican party.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot i...
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comm...
OpinionNov. 1
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
OpinionNov. 1
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
Prayer 11-1-24
OpinionNov. 1
Prayer 11-1-24
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
OpinionOct. 31
Our Opinion: Central Academy project is home run for the district, students
Green: Vote 'no' on Amendment 3
OpinionOct. 31
Green: Vote 'no' on Amendment 3
Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3
OpinionOct. 31
Knox: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 3
Paid Letter: Why electing Democrats could revitalize Southeast Missouri's economy
OpinionOct. 31
Paid Letter: Why electing Democrats could revitalize Southeast Missouri's economy
Prayer 10-31-24
OpinionOct. 31
Prayer 10-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy