Energizer Bunny

To the redundant Speak Out commenter who keeps saying Trump has canceled many campaign events due to exhaustion, stop it. Just stop. No one believes that as much as you'd like us to. He is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps going and going and going.

Trump's values

We need to restore decency in our country. Trump and his ilk have set a standard where lying, manipulating and meanness are acceptable behaviors. Our children need to have role models that display ethical, kind behaviors. Trump identifies as a Christian. His behaviors are not reflective of Christian values.

Stolen signs

My fourth Harris sign is gone. Coming on my property and taking my signs is trespassing and theft. We are reviewing the images on our video camera and will prosecute if we can identify the offender(s). Trump has created an atmosphere of rude, crude, dishonest, manipulative behavior being the norm. None the less, some actions are still illegal.

Federal funding

Heartland infrastructure projects receive millions in federal funding with a Democrat president. Nothing with a Republican so-called president. Yet this useless paper and its misfits that it fills its opinion page with keep lying that this doesn't happen.

Speak Out

This Speak Out is great. Don’t have to deal with snarky comments anymore.

Mismanaged money

I think that our city council has grossly mismanaged our money when they knew that the water lines needed to be replaced for years and gave $600,000 a year to the university for 17 years.

Trash talk

CNN has moved into the garbage dump with Fox. All they can provide today is their trash talk. All made up.

MSG attendance

Madison Square Gardens holds 19,500 people yet Trump wants everyone to believe that 200,000 were in attendance. Maybe in his narcissistic sick mind, there were, but not in the real world.

Chair yoga

I’m doing chair yoga, and I look like Mr. Olympia after only a few months.

Stop worrying

Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.

Biden's garbage comment