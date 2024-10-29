The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Outside performances

The Saint Louis Symphony coming to campus is a reminder there should be more outside performing groups coming to the River Campus. Those brought recognition to Cape and SEMO. Maybe a new president will see the benefits and restore the program.

Short-term thinking

The USA has a problem. It is the fixation on short term results in economic matters. The evidence is to look at the presidential candidates economic policy strategies. All based on short term artificial pump up tax breaks and cuts and federal handouts for housing etc. All of the major problems America faces will take more than four years to solve but Americans currently don’t have the patience for that.

Love the new website

I saw the comment where someone said the newspaper's new website has too much information and is too "big city." Wow. I love it. I check it multiple times a day now. I think it's great. So much better than before. I love it.

Free enterprise

Stronger free enterprise capitalism economic policies are key to solving the majority of the problems America faces.

Anything nice?