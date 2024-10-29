The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Outside performances
The Saint Louis Symphony coming to campus is a reminder there should be more outside performing groups coming to the River Campus. Those brought recognition to Cape and SEMO. Maybe a new president will see the benefits and restore the program.
Short-term thinking
The USA has a problem. It is the fixation on short term results in economic matters. The evidence is to look at the presidential candidates economic policy strategies. All based on short term artificial pump up tax breaks and cuts and federal handouts for housing etc. All of the major problems America faces will take more than four years to solve but Americans currently don’t have the patience for that.
Love the new website
I saw the comment where someone said the newspaper's new website has too much information and is too "big city." Wow. I love it. I check it multiple times a day now. I think it's great. So much better than before. I love it.
Free enterprise
Stronger free enterprise capitalism economic policies are key to solving the majority of the problems America faces.
Anything nice?
Hey Missourian, are you going to run vitriol about both the presidential candidates right up until and after the election? Hey commenters, is that all you got? Something negative to say about your political opponents? I'd like to challenge everyone. Say one nice thing about something to Speak Out from here until the election. Say two nice things for every negative comment, if you just can't keep from saying something negative. Isn't there something in your life that you're thankful for? Where there's something good? How about something that makes America wonderful outside of politics?
Love or hate?
Donald Trump called January 6th, 2021, “a day of love”. If that’s his idea of love then I never want to see what he calls hate.
Garbage America
Trump’s disastrous speech at MSG in NY City was capped by a so-called comedian calling Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage” and Trump confidant Stephen Miller’s speech which used almost the exact same phrases as a Hitler speech because he simply replaced “Germany” and “Germans” with America and Americans. Did either of them realize how many Puerto Ricans and Jews live in New York City, and how many Hispanics and Jewish people live in America? I guess not. Trump just pushed the self-destruct button!
Drugs, drinking, kids
We tell our kids "Say no to drugs!" but there are drug stores everywhere . We tell our kids , "Don't drink and drive!" yet liquor is sold where gas is sold for our vehicles . And we blame the Gen X for our problems too.
Smart or not?
Kamala Harris courting the young first time voters is ironic in several of her rally speeches she has said 18 to 25 year olds are "STUPID". I would have to agree if they vote for her.
