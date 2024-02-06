The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Trump, Harris rallies
Kamala Harris could not draw a crowd without celebrity help from Beyonce and the likes. Let her have a rally on her own and no one would show up, not even Obama! On the other hand, Trump would draw thousands in Death Valley in August or during a blizzard in Antarctica.
Justice system
The justice system in America is in crisis. The time of arrest to trial is becoming wider benefiting the perpetrator. One, two, three years goes by. Evidence gets lost. Memories fade. Perpetrators become public fascination. Victims become last in line.
American garbage can
Donald Trump has now called America a garbage can. How can anyone vote for someone who hates America that much?
A concept of plan
If you rely on the ACA, never fear, Trump is going to replace it with a concept of a plan. Just pray you don’t get sick in the next four years.
America First
Putin is a dictator who wants Russia to rise again and challenge the United States. President Ronald Reagan taught us well. We are forgetting those lessons and going back to “America First.”
Goldberg column
Personal attacks by presidential and vice-presidential candidates against each other is clear evidence of the lack of solid policy to speak about. Goldberg article about this era as “two moon” is correct.
Election choices
This election will have many issues. The choices are to align with someone who is a fan of Putin in Russia and other dictators around the world or one who is aligned with America's allies. Trump is for the business ownership class and stated he does not like overtime pay and against the unions, while the other candidate is strongly pro-union, representing the working class. In essence, the priorities are the ownership class vs the working class. Without a strong working class, the society suffers, as it has since the 1980 election. Trickle down was a scam.
Trump vs. Harris
Whether you like her or not we need Kamala Harris as our next president because we know the damage Trump did the first time around with his epic non-response to COVID and the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has already shown us what he’s going to do with the Project 2025 and his realistic threats to turn the military against American citizens. Trump will finish the job of destroying democracy and turning America into a dictatorship.
Comments section
This newspaper should return the comments section. That was the best entertainment possible. Reading the posts of contributors hiding behind phony names was instructive. After a while, it was clear that some must have gotten most of their ideas from the numerous Russian blogs that have been exposed. Returning the comments section will bring lot more clicks to see the new postings.
Unemployment
Maybe 40%-50% unemployment will bring Americans together.
Are you better off?
The more support we see for Trump, the more unhinged the liberals become. The majority of what they are spewing has zero merit, but they just hope some of it sticks with the uninformed voter. Bottom line: Are you better off now or when Trump was in office? When Harris is asked if she’d change anything from what Biden has done, her reply is “nothing comes to mind.” Priceless!
Waiting for Trump
Trump is so self-absorbed that he decided to do a podcast in Texas and not attend a scheduled rally in Michigan. He left his crowd waiting until almost midnight while he flew back to speak. Yes, he expected his crowd to be obedient and wait around for about three hours before he arrived. When he finally graced them with his appearance most just gave up and went home.
When will we know?
Will the presidential election be decided by Inauguration Day?
Move it up
The USA may need to move Inauguration Day to early summer so all the dead people voting can be removed.
Deferred recessions
Our wonderful federal reserve was able to artificially defer another recession. Their talent is not infinite. Deferring naturally occurring recessions eventually allows multi-year hard landing recessions.
First-world problems
Americans moan and groan while the Sudanese people are starving to death.
Wasteful spending
Since both presidential candidates' economics are wasteful, the real issue is to elect the one with the common sense intelligence to make correct decisions regarding the nuclear launch codes.