Trump, Harris rallies

Kamala Harris could not draw a crowd without celebrity help from Beyonce and the likes. Let her have a rally on her own and no one would show up, not even Obama! On the other hand, Trump would draw thousands in Death Valley in August or during a blizzard in Antarctica.

Justice system

The justice system in America is in crisis. The time of arrest to trial is becoming wider benefiting the perpetrator. One, two, three years goes by. Evidence gets lost. Memories fade. Perpetrators become public fascination. Victims become last in line.

American garbage can

Donald Trump has now called America a garbage can. How can anyone vote for someone who hates America that much?

A concept of plan

If you rely on the ACA, never fear, Trump is going to replace it with a concept of a plan. Just pray you don’t get sick in the next four years.

America First

Putin is a dictator who wants Russia to rise again and challenge the United States. President Ronald Reagan taught us well. We are forgetting those lessons and going back to “America First.”

Goldberg column

Personal attacks by presidential and vice-presidential candidates against each other is clear evidence of the lack of solid policy to speak about. Goldberg article about this era as “two moon” is correct.

Election choices

This election will have many issues. The choices are to align with someone who is a fan of Putin in Russia and other dictators around the world or one who is aligned with America's allies. Trump is for the business ownership class and stated he does not like overtime pay and against the unions, while the other candidate is strongly pro-union, representing the working class. In essence, the priorities are the ownership class vs the working class. Without a strong working class, the society suffers, as it has since the 1980 election. Trickle down was a scam.

Trump vs. Harris

Whether you like her or not we need Kamala Harris as our next president because we know the damage Trump did the first time around with his epic non-response to COVID and the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has already shown us what he’s going to do with the Project 2025 and his realistic threats to turn the military against American citizens. Trump will finish the job of destroying democracy and turning America into a dictatorship.

