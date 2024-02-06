Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
College sports
College athletes will start demanding eight to ten years of sports eligibility to maximize NIL payments. Thirty-year-old or older college athlete students will be the norm.
A good read
If you need a diversion from all the troubling things happening in the world today I would suggest a vlog called Escape To Rural France. This is a heartwarming story of a young man who’s trying to bring a burned-out French chateau back to life. You can follow Dan, Nick, Brian and Mr. Orange Pants as they rebuild a beautiful old house.
Vote early
Republicans and independents need to get behind Trump and re-elect him. We all need to vote like our Democrat counterparts, that is vote early and vote often. If they can do it, so can we. Our country is at stake during this election.
Trump exhaustion
Trump has called Barack Obama “old and exhausted” at age 63. This is coming from a 78-year-old man who’s had to cancel many events in the last few weeks because of…wait for it…exhaustion. Trump wants to be president but doesn’t have the stamina to keep up with the pace the office requires. Oh well, he’ll have plenty of time to rest up and play golf after Nov. 5.
Too much content
I've been following your new website since you launched. First of all, signing on was a problem early. But I haven't had any problems since. That was probably my fault. But I keep going back to your site during the day and it is constantly changing. There's way too much going on. I'm starting to feel that if I don't go back multiple times, I'm going to miss something important. We are not a big city place. We don't need you putting on new stories throughout the day.
Trump's health
If Trump's health is better than Vance's as Vance proclaims, then I don't think anyone should feel too confident that either one's health will get them through a four-year term.
