Congratulations to ND

The Notre Dame Bulldogs clinched their third straight District 1 softball title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Farmington, adding to their impressive run of five championships in six years. Well done, Notre Dame.

Trump, McDonald's

Here’s something very ironic – Trump staged a photo-op while working the fryer and take-out window at a McDonald's. Trump’s 34 felony convictions would make him ineligible to work at a McDonald's but somehow make him eligible to be president. Figure that one out!

I'm lovin' it