Congratulations to ND
The Notre Dame Bulldogs clinched their third straight District 1 softball title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Farmington, adding to their impressive run of five championships in six years. Well done, Notre Dame.
Trump, McDonald's
Here’s something very ironic – Trump staged a photo-op while working the fryer and take-out window at a McDonald's. Trump’s 34 felony convictions would make him ineligible to work at a McDonald's but somehow make him eligible to be president. Figure that one out!
I'm lovin' it
One thing is for sure, we all know that Trump actually worked at a McDonald's, but there is no proof Harris ever did! The media has finally told the truth about Trump. Praise be.
Twister Trump
Republicans should have a chiropractor on call 24/7 to treat them after they twist themselves into a pretzel trying to defend Trump’s bizarre, lewd and authoritarian rants. But I’m sure they’d win a game of Twister every time!
Election bribery?
Elon Musk is promising to pay voters $1 million a day to voters if they sign an online petition and pledge to vote for Trump. I don’t know what country Musk came from but here we call that bribery and election fraud.
