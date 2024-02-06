All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 22, 2024

Speak Out: Trump works at McDonald's; Notre Dame Bulldogs win district title

The Notre Dame Bulldogs secured their third straight District 1 softball title with a 3-1 victory. Meanwhile, Trump stages a McDonald's photo-op. Musk faces bribery allegations from one reader.

Donald Trump recently worked at a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania. Speak Out commentators share their thoughts on this and more.
Donald Trump recently worked at a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania. Speak Out commentators share their thoughts on this and more. Artist depiction (ai)

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

Congratulations to ND

The Notre Dame Bulldogs clinched their third straight District 1 softball title with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Farmington, adding to their impressive run of five championships in six years. Well done, Notre Dame.

Trump, McDonald's

Here’s something very ironic – Trump staged a photo-op while working the fryer and take-out window at a McDonald's. Trump’s 34 felony convictions would make him ineligible to work at a McDonald's but somehow make him eligible to be president. Figure that one out!

I'm lovin' it

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One thing is for sure, we all know that Trump actually worked at a McDonald's, but there is no proof Harris ever did! The media has finally told the truth about Trump. Praise be.

Twister Trump

Republicans should have a chiropractor on call 24/7 to treat them after they twist themselves into a pretzel trying to defend Trump’s bizarre, lewd and authoritarian rants. But I’m sure they’d win a game of Twister every time!

Election bribery?

Elon Musk is promising to pay voters $1 million a day to voters if they sign an online petition and pledge to vote for Trump. I don’t know what country Musk came from but here we call that bribery and election fraud.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 22
De Rugy: We can't 'leave Social Security alone,' but we can ...
OpinionOct. 22
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
OpinionOct. 22
Hanson: Election 2024 — Those who lecture versus those tired...
OpinionOct. 22
Prayer 10-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semissourian.com; readers share thoughts on election issues
OpinionOct. 21
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semissourian.com; readers share thoughts on election issues
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freedom?
OpinionOct. 21
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freedom?
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump
OpinionOct. 21
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
OpinionOct. 19
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy