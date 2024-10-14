Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

Fields of Faith

I'd like to commend the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for their recent Fields of Faith event at Houck Field. This is always an excellent event, and I'm encouraged to see the participation. Wonderful testimony from SEMO's awesome QB Paxton DeLaurent. Proud to see athletes share their faith and encourage one another in their Christian walk with the Lord.

Chiefs hot start

The Chiefs are off to a hot start this season, now 5-0. This Sunday will be a good test for them against the 49ers. While the 49ers' record is only 3-3, they are still a good team with talent. Looking forward to this game.

Gun problem

Republicans say guns are no problem. It is the biggest problem ever, as in the news every day. Texas man killed and two officers wounded, one critical.