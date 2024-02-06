Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
A united America
Everyone has their own perception of reality, even the young Black men and the rural white voters. And a true leader will not use rhetoric to try and divide them for personal gain. Both are Americans. It is "We the People", E Pluribus Unum. All are stronger than one. There were no Democrats or Republicans on 9/12/2001, just Americans.
No on 2
An absolute no from me for Proposition 2. Just like with the lottery money going towards the schools, it won't happen, or at least not near enough of it. The county will still amazingly raise your real estate taxes of which a large part goes to the school districts. If all this money from the lottery and Proposition 2 went to the schools like they say it will, then the county should be able to reduce our real estate taxes, wouldn't you think?
Trump's attorneys
Trump must be furious with his bargain basement attorneys for letting Jack Smith do an end run around the Supreme Court’s ruling on his immunity. Smith has picked every charge that had nothing to do with presidential actions and charged him with those and Trump’s crack team was caught flat-footed. You get what you pay for!
Show Me Center
After reading your story about the four-year absence of government at the Show Me Center, it seems that this may be the end of an apparently secret but largely successful experiment in anarchy.
Lackluster candidate
Obama gave us Trump. Obama’s real job is to convince young Black men that Kamala Harris cares about people like them. Wasn’t Tim Walz picked to appeal to men? When a candidate needs someone else to convince a key constituency someone cares about people like them there is a problem. Harris isn’t the candidate they hoped she would be or become.
SS increase
A social security increase of 2.5% is better than a decrease of 2.5%, so count your blessings.
'The best'
For Trump everything is “the best”, “the worst”, “the biggest”, “the smallest” and so on. I taught for many years and that’s exactly how second graders spoke — only they were more coherent.
Cooling off?
So much for Republicans calling for a cooling down of the offensive rhetoric. Donald Trump has called Kamala Harris mentally defective and retarded. Maybe they should start the cooling-off process with their own candidate.
Do better
Helping American Legion today raise money I was helping with the Poppy drive for the Cape American Legion and could not believe how the people just completely ignored us, head down looking at their phones and not even saying "Thanks. Sorry, no cash." The volunteer organizations that help are our veterans, our heroes who fought for our freedom, deserve some respect. Get your head out of the phone, volunteer your time so that you can enjoy the conveniences you have. Donate that dollar and don't turn away without thanking that volunteer. Cape Girardeau, I know you can do better, you always support so teach your kids that also.
Jackson bridge
I’m not sure who is building the bridge over the creek by Jackson Park, but it’s ridiculous how long it’s taking. I hate to think if the same contractor is used for the replacement of the two, one-lane bridges at Gordonville, that road will be closed for years! There is no excuse for the bridge over a creek to take this long to replace.
'The Apprentice'
I just wanted to praise the bio film "The Apprentice" about Donald Trump's early life. Along with HBO's 2020 mini-series "The Comey Rule," it is one of the two best factual portrayals of Donald Trump and everything the horrible man stands for.
Border bill
Trump is now calling for hiring 10k new border patrol agents if he’s elected. That’s exactly what was in the border bill he told Republicans to tank so he’d have something to campaign on. That’s what Trump and MAGA are all about, party over country.
