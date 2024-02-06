Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

A united America

Everyone has their own perception of reality, even the young Black men and the rural white voters. And a true leader will not use rhetoric to try and divide them for personal gain. Both are Americans. It is "We the People", E Pluribus Unum. All are stronger than one. There were no Democrats or Republicans on 9/12/2001, just Americans.

No on 2

An absolute no from me for Proposition 2. Just like with the lottery money going towards the schools, it won't happen, or at least not near enough of it. The county will still amazingly raise your real estate taxes of which a large part goes to the school districts. If all this money from the lottery and Proposition 2 went to the schools like they say it will, then the county should be able to reduce our real estate taxes, wouldn't you think?

Trump's attorneys

Trump must be furious with his bargain basement attorneys for letting Jack Smith do an end run around the Supreme Court’s ruling on his immunity. Smith has picked every charge that had nothing to do with presidential actions and charged him with those and Trump’s crack team was caught flat-footed. You get what you pay for!

Show Me Center

After reading your story about the four-year absence of government at the Show Me Center, it seems that this may be the end of an apparently secret but largely successful experiment in anarchy.

Lackluster candidate

Obama gave us Trump. Obama’s real job is to convince young Black men that Kamala Harris cares about people like them. Wasn’t Tim Walz picked to appeal to men? When a candidate needs someone else to convince a key constituency someone cares about people like them there is a problem. Harris isn’t the candidate they hoped she would be or become.

