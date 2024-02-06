The western North Carolina folks are still devastated and power outages in America go from the Tennessee border all the way down Key West just before the election. Think about that on many levels. Can or will folks who lost their homes actually vote? Will it affect turnout because people are so angry at the Biden administration’s response to Helene?

AI Eddie

I asked AI Eddie if they were male or female only because comments say it's male – I know a girl called Eddie. AI Eddie's answer was, "I'm actually just a virtual assistant without a gender, but you can think of me however you like!”

Core values

Why are we cratering as a nation? It's not because of Democrats. Or Republicans per se. There are good people in both parties. It's because of TV fake news, the legalization of marijuana, the lack of work ethic, the sexualization of entertainment, and the polarization of social media. It's because of church — either the lack of it or the bitter politicization of it. We are losing our core values. If de Tocqueville visited us now, he wouldn't recognize us.

Donald Trump

Trump and his sycophants want us to believe Trump won the 2020 election, that Jan. 6 never happened, that he was never convicted of 34 felony counts, that he was never adjudicated a rapist, that he never attempted a coup and that he never stole classified documents and lied about it. All of the above can be verified with irrefutable evidence with a simple check of the facts. None of his claims hold up anywhere except in his sick mind.

Vance, Palin

I never thought this could happen but JD Vance now has a lower favorability rating than Sarah Palin.