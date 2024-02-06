The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Executive orders

Will Trump's EO to cancel Biden's EO include Trump's own EO in September of 2020 that included the waters off both Florida coasts, and off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina?

So Cal fires

A southern California professor blames fireworks for the wildfires. This is a denial of reality. The cause of the fires is the dry brush, low humidity and drought. There were fireworks all over Southeast Missouri and no wildfires.

Stop complaining

See where the 1/7/25 Speak Out comments mostly complained about J6. Do you Harris voters not know that the voters spoke on Nov. 5 and it's time to get on with helping to correct Biden/Harris failed domestic and foreign policies!

Expensive loss

Have any of those DNC-paid Hollywood Elites left the country yet? Nope, that Democratic money is hard to turn down. One billion dollars to come in second place! No wonder the MSM talking heads are having meltdowns. Yes, meltdowns!

Trump loyalty

NY Mayor Rudy G. went to bat for Trump many times along the way in legal matters and political matters. Rudy G. is now in serious economic trouble, and all indications are that Trump has stiffed Rudy on legal fees and any other help. That seems to be the pattern. Loyalty is a one-way street with Trump. That will never change. He has been that way his whole life.

Check numbers

Re: GOP economics comment in Speak Out 1/7/25: WOW, believe this comment is as fake as they come. Since 1978, the average American income has only gone up 24%. You do realize that over 46 years, that would be less than a percent increase per year! Check your sources. Thanks!

Stoking Denmark

Trump has hinted at taking military action to take over Greenland. Greenland is actually part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and we don’t want to get them mad at us. I mean, it would be a disaster to lose that wonderful ham and all those wedding cookies. How would we survive?

Government efficiency

Here we go jacking up the deficit to reduce the deficit. DOGE announced many hiring of staff, which will end up costing taxpayers more than the spending cuts implemented. That’s government efficiency.

DOGE scam

DOGE was too good to be true. Musk/Vivek announced hiring engineers and other staff with big salaries, of course, charged to taxpayers. This nonofficial but officially on the government payroll department is a scam. Here is government efficiency for you. Gotta jack up the deficit to lower the deficit.

American oil

President-elect Trump got elected with the theme of "drill baby drill." Just today, the Interior Department announced that a lease sale in the Arctic ended WITHOUT A SINGLE BIDDER. This is the second time that bids were offered with no takers. Meanwhile, America, for the first time, is energy independent and is actually a net oil exporter. The idea that any president can lower gas prices by drilling more in America is sheer fantasy. American oil companies deal in an international market that has no control from anyone sitting in the Oval Office. If someone bids for exports one cent a barrel over domestic bidders, that oil will be exported. Oil companies are only working for the shareholders. That is capitalism. If anyone does not like that system, then they are socialists — which many Republicans seem to be.

Take away the keys