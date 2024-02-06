The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Executive orders
Will Trump's EO to cancel Biden's EO include Trump's own EO in September of 2020 that included the waters off both Florida coasts, and off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina?
So Cal fires
A southern California professor blames fireworks for the wildfires. This is a denial of reality. The cause of the fires is the dry brush, low humidity and drought. There were fireworks all over Southeast Missouri and no wildfires.
Stop complaining
See where the 1/7/25 Speak Out comments mostly complained about J6. Do you Harris voters not know that the voters spoke on Nov. 5 and it's time to get on with helping to correct Biden/Harris failed domestic and foreign policies!
Expensive loss
Have any of those DNC-paid Hollywood Elites left the country yet? Nope, that Democratic money is hard to turn down. One billion dollars to come in second place! No wonder the MSM talking heads are having meltdowns. Yes, meltdowns!
Trump loyalty
NY Mayor Rudy G. went to bat for Trump many times along the way in legal matters and political matters. Rudy G. is now in serious economic trouble, and all indications are that Trump has stiffed Rudy on legal fees and any other help. That seems to be the pattern. Loyalty is a one-way street with Trump. That will never change. He has been that way his whole life.
Check numbers
Re: GOP economics comment in Speak Out 1/7/25: WOW, believe this comment is as fake as they come. Since 1978, the average American income has only gone up 24%. You do realize that over 46 years, that would be less than a percent increase per year! Check your sources. Thanks!
Stoking Denmark
Trump has hinted at taking military action to take over Greenland. Greenland is actually part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and we don’t want to get them mad at us. I mean, it would be a disaster to lose that wonderful ham and all those wedding cookies. How would we survive?
Government efficiency
Here we go jacking up the deficit to reduce the deficit. DOGE announced many hiring of staff, which will end up costing taxpayers more than the spending cuts implemented. That’s government efficiency.
DOGE scam
DOGE was too good to be true. Musk/Vivek announced hiring engineers and other staff with big salaries, of course, charged to taxpayers. This nonofficial but officially on the government payroll department is a scam. Here is government efficiency for you. Gotta jack up the deficit to lower the deficit.
American oil
President-elect Trump got elected with the theme of "drill baby drill." Just today, the Interior Department announced that a lease sale in the Arctic ended WITHOUT A SINGLE BIDDER. This is the second time that bids were offered with no takers. Meanwhile, America, for the first time, is energy independent and is actually a net oil exporter. The idea that any president can lower gas prices by drilling more in America is sheer fantasy. American oil companies deal in an international market that has no control from anyone sitting in the Oval Office. If someone bids for exports one cent a barrel over domestic bidders, that oil will be exported. Oil companies are only working for the shareholders. That is capitalism. If anyone does not like that system, then they are socialists — which many Republicans seem to be.
Take away the keys
Trump wants to take over Greenland and Panama and rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. In normal families, this is when they would take away the car keys.
Trump's trolling
I love it when President Trump throws the comments out like Canada being a state or buying Greenland. He has no intentions of this, but it drives the liberals crazy. He is playing them perfectly! It’s hilarious to watch them react! Keep up the comedy!
Helping Ukraine over California
Finally, today, Joe Biden pledged $500 million to the fire victims in California. Just kidding, He gave $500 million to Ukraine.
Bad decisions
I continue to read about Cape Girardeau City Council and their poor decision-making that included giving $600,000 a year to a mediocre football team for their stadium to empty other than a half dozen times a year. Then I read about the Jackson City Council and their poor decision-making including spending $300,000 on a park bathroom while also giving loads of cash to the Jackson Uptown Development Organization and the Chamber of Commerce so they can hold morning coffee events, and pat themselves on the back.
Border problems
Why start a fight with Canada about being a state and start another border problem, this one the northern border. Why have two border problems? Why create issues, what's the point?
Pay attention
There isn’t a lot of mystery to Trump — he is one of the few politicians to tell you EXACTLY what he is going to do. Trump is laying out his opening positions for negotiation — we should pay attention rather than hyperventilate.
The love of country
January 6. A wise Sioux elder rightly pointed out, “You can’t only love the country when you win.”
Life before the iPhone
On this day, Jan. 9, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the cell iPhone at the Macworld conference in San Francisco. What did presidents do before 2007 when there were no cellphones used to post on social media 24/7?
National holiday
The swearing in of Trump and Vance on Jan. 20, 2025 is a national holiday that will end the last four years of the Dark Ages for America and start a Renaissance for all of America!
TDS overload
WOW, some of the Democratic commenters on Speak Out are suffering Stage 4 of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)!
J6 coverups
Re: January 6 comment in Speak Out 1/8/25: J6 history is still not complete with all of the Biden's Administration plus Democratic Congressional coverups! BTW, 2,976 Americans lost their lives on 9/11 whereby only one Trump supporter was killed by a weak-legged Capitol police officer!
Trump's cases
What everyone needs to know is that Trump’s legal cases were dismissed because he was elected president. It was not for lack of evidence or a weak case. If he had lost he’d be in court facing serious consequences. Just so you know.
