Blame Biden
Harris voters, you blame Trump for the country's woes whereby it's the fault of the Biden/Harris failed Administration these last four long years!
Police reports
Why is there such a sharp contrast between the Cape police reports and the Jackson police reports? No one seems to want to answer that question. One is useless and one is informative.
Crimes by illegal immigrants
Re: NOLA attack comment in Speak Out 1/6/25: The commenter must have not heard of the latest murder by an illegal of the woman set a fire on the NYC subway. Question, how many more crimes against Americans are going to be committed by these illegals?
January 6
January 6 anniversaries will come and go. In reality, Jan. 6 was a bigger threat to America than 911. January 6 was "Americans" trying to overthrow the American government, while 911 was foreign radicals trying to do great harm to America. January 6 was a reminder that if respect for laws is not strong, then the whole system could come unraveled quickly. Germany in the 1930s is a good example.
Gulf of America
Credit to President Trump for proposing the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of America is much more appropriate. As he said, it's a big, beautiful name. America!
Gore's words
Jan. 6, 2001: “The chair will advise that the rules do care,” Gore said. ″May God bless our new president and new vice president and may God bless the United States of America," Gore said after announcing the results.
Buying Greenland?
Yeah, buy Greenland, and make Canada the 51st State, too. And Joe Biden was the 80-year-old president with mental issues.
Trump vs. Carter
I was listening to Trump's press conference today and had to turn it off. So many lies, distortions, inaccuracies and nastiness. The contrast to Jimmy Carter who had a mortal compass, who had integrity and intelligence, is so stark. I am embarrassed and even nauseated by our new president; our nation will suffer.
Taking land
Trump in his press conference stated he would “tariff Denmark at a very high level” if it does not give Greenland to the United States. Elsewhere, he said he would use “economic force” to join Canada and the United States together. Does this man and this party have any respect for international laws and borders? "Taking land" is the same mindset as Putin.
Jack Smith's case
Trump wants Jack Smith’s case against him sealed because he’s terrified of what it will reveal about his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Much of the evidence will probably expose the fact that what he did was not covered by official acts of the president. Sooner of later the truth about Trump’s attempted coup will come to light.
H-1B visas
H-1B visas are for legal immigrants who have skills needed in the medical or high-tech fields to supplement additional needs in those fields! This is vastly different from the welfare Biden/Harris illegals dependents!
No apology
I have yet to hear or see anything resembling an apology from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump or any other MAGA person who immediately jumped to conspiracy theories and lies about the terrorist who killed people in New Orleans. He didn’t come across the southern border as they claimed and was, instead a homegrown American who converted to Islam and was radicalized here. It was a tragedy, but making up lies just to further their hatred and ignorance isn’t the answer!
New sheriff in White House
Tuesday's Trump press conference showed to the world that there is a new strong "sheriff" in town unlike the "Barney Fife" that the USA has had for the last four long years!
Treat the US fairly
In my opinion, all the USA wants is to be treated fairly by other countries and the USA will then reciprocate in kind!
51st state
Some of us will finally have our wishes fulfilled. Make Canada our 51st state and then we would not need to spend money on a passport to go moose hunting up north. There are 10 provinces in Canada, but we will put them all together — as one state — so at least one state will be in all four time zones. President Trump would not risk having these 10 provinces become 10 states and add 20 senators. Most of these provinces are leftist, liberals and that will change the balance of power.
$20 billion
Trump praising $20 billion investment by Emirates. Another sign of the weakness of the American economy needing outside cash to prop up the American economy. National debt is suffocating the country like a python.
Can we afford Greenland?
America was great when it purchased or absorbed neighboring ally nations by coercion and extortion? America is $35 trillion in debt. Where will the tax money come from to buy Greenland? What's really going on during these distractions?
