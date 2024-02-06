The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Blame Biden

Harris voters, you blame Trump for the country's woes whereby it's the fault of the Biden/Harris failed Administration these last four long years!

Police reports

Why is there such a sharp contrast between the Cape police reports and the Jackson police reports? No one seems to want to answer that question. One is useless and one is informative.

Crimes by illegal immigrants

Re: NOLA attack comment in Speak Out 1/6/25: The commenter must have not heard of the latest murder by an illegal of the woman set a fire on the NYC subway. Question, how many more crimes against Americans are going to be committed by these illegals?

January 6

January 6 anniversaries will come and go. In reality, Jan. 6 was a bigger threat to America than 911. January 6 was "Americans" trying to overthrow the American government, while 911 was foreign radicals trying to do great harm to America. January 6 was a reminder that if respect for laws is not strong, then the whole system could come unraveled quickly. Germany in the 1930s is a good example.

Gulf of America

Credit to President Trump for proposing the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of America is much more appropriate. As he said, it's a big, beautiful name. America!

Gore's words

Jan. 6, 2001: “The chair will advise that the rules do care,” Gore said. ″May God bless our new president and new vice president and may God bless the United States of America," Gore said after announcing the results.

Buying Greenland?

Yeah, buy Greenland, and make Canada the 51st State, too. And Joe Biden was the 80-year-old president with mental issues.

Trump vs. Carter

I was listening to Trump's press conference today and had to turn it off. So many lies, distortions, inaccuracies and nastiness. The contrast to Jimmy Carter who had a mortal compass, who had integrity and intelligence, is so stark. I am embarrassed and even nauseated by our new president; our nation will suffer.