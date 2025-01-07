The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Job growth

The USA tax code could be changed every which way, but unless there is an economy that can generate business and job growth, tax reform is futile at best. America does not currently have an economy that can generate enough business and job growth to be concerned with tax reform. Tax reform is another smokescreen to facing the real problem.

Oil drilling

Another parting shot by Biden who has now banned all oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory. It's ridiculous!

Overruling Biden

President Trump has vowed to overrule Biden's EO!

Global economy

After World War II, America had roughly 5% of the world's population but consumed roughly 25% of the world's resources. This was due to Europe having sustained serious structural damage, as did Japan, while both Russia and China turned to communism. For anyone to expect America to return to this historical aberration is not facing reality. The globe now is totally connected economically and global competition for economic activity and vital resources is here to say. Daniel Boone died some time ago.

McConnell's words

Regarding Jan. 6, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell stated on the floor of the Senate: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day,” he said. Yet, Trump is planning to pardon those patriots.

Peaceful transfer

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump refused to accept the fact that he lost a free and fair election. As a result, he had his MAGA goons attack the Capitol to stop the certification of the election. On Jan. 6, 2025, Kamala Harris presided over the peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump and no one tried to overthrow the results.

Power struggle

Congress is in a power struggle. Nothing like focus.

RIP Carter

Rest in peace, Mr. Carter. You were a kind and soft-spoken man. I was never so happy as when Reagan won the presidency. Like Sammy Hagar, I couldn’t drive 55 either.