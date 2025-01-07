The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Job growth
The USA tax code could be changed every which way, but unless there is an economy that can generate business and job growth, tax reform is futile at best. America does not currently have an economy that can generate enough business and job growth to be concerned with tax reform. Tax reform is another smokescreen to facing the real problem.
Oil drilling
Another parting shot by Biden who has now banned all oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory. It's ridiculous!
Overruling Biden
President Trump has vowed to overrule Biden's EO!
Global economy
After World War II, America had roughly 5% of the world's population but consumed roughly 25% of the world's resources. This was due to Europe having sustained serious structural damage, as did Japan, while both Russia and China turned to communism. For anyone to expect America to return to this historical aberration is not facing reality. The globe now is totally connected economically and global competition for economic activity and vital resources is here to say. Daniel Boone died some time ago.
McConnell's words
Regarding Jan. 6, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell stated on the floor of the Senate: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day,” he said. Yet, Trump is planning to pardon those patriots.
Peaceful transfer
On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump refused to accept the fact that he lost a free and fair election. As a result, he had his MAGA goons attack the Capitol to stop the certification of the election. On Jan. 6, 2025, Kamala Harris presided over the peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump and no one tried to overthrow the results.
Power struggle
Congress is in a power struggle. Nothing like focus.
RIP Carter
Rest in peace, Mr. Carter. You were a kind and soft-spoken man. I was never so happy as when Reagan won the presidency. Like Sammy Hagar, I couldn’t drive 55 either.
Remembering Gary Rust
I see Gary older and grayer, but if it’s okay, I prefer to remember Gary with jet black hair probably slicked back with brylcreem as my father did. He was magnetic in that he made you feel like you were special. He was a mover and a shaker for sure. Rest in peace, Gary Rust.
Accepting the election results
Democracy is alive and well. Congress accepted the results of a free and fair election and certified Donald Trump as president, something he was unable to do four years ago. No one attacked the Capitol and no one spread conspiracy theories about a stolen election. That’s the difference between Democrats and MAGA.
Honest election
When there is an honest presidential election, the transition is smooth!
Failed presidency
After Donald Trump's first failed presidency, most presidential historians placed him as the third worst president in American history behind Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan. By the time his second failed presidency is over in 2028, Donald Trump will replace James Buchanan as America's worst president.
GOP economics
The average pay for corporate CEOs since 1978 is up 1,085% while the typical worker at these same corporations is up 24%. That is the definition of Reaganomics — "trickle up" — economic policies. These policies — much like the myth that tax cuts pay for themselves by faster economic growth — have been the economic policies of one party since 1980. America is about to pay the price for this fantasy.
Bayless settlement
Skip Bayless of FOX is accused of making an unwanted sexual advance with a $1.5 million offer. It is difficult to keep up with FOX sex scandals that have been reported and documented in the past decade. Add the huge multi-million settlements to a voting machine company and its viewership rises with each scandal. Same as they did with each Trump scandal. This must reflect the moral standards of the audiences and supporters. Freedom of expression is one of the cherished rights of Americans.
Biden's mess
To the few who are still drinking the Kool-Aid and continuing to lie about President Trump's tax cuts going only to the corporate wealthy, why don’t we wait and see who benefits instead of the “sour grapes” mentality? That mentality didn’t hold water in the election because the MAJORITY wanted to see if Trump could fix what the Biden administration broke.
Unsettled Americans
Perhaps Americans are unsettled and angry; they are looking for something. Obama flipped one party far left with "fundamental change". Trump flipped one party far right using "MAGA". Speak Out comments suggest Americans are still unsettled and angry.
American exceptionalism
Remember Mike Pence: Pence’s courage that day to certify the election results upheld the Constitution and the American idea. Democracy worked – that’s the point. It’s worth celebrating. But we don’t teach that. If you don’t teach American exceptionalism, you can’t expect Americans to think the idea is worth fighting for. The elders are right.
