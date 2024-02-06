Speak Out: Praying for the victims of the New Orleans attack

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Other opinions
One of the best new features is the op-ed columns of the other major newspapers, which give totally credible views of many major issues — and yes, some are liberal and some conservative and some are neither, but they are all "factual" in their presentations.
Prayers for NOLA victims
My heart goes out to the families of those killed in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack. May the Lord grant you peace and strength in the days to come.
The 'motivation'
One of the interesting fascinations is when the press talks about the authorities looking for "motivation" when killings like the one in New Orleans. The motivation is to do great harm in all cases and in many cases to become famous for a day!
Tax cuts
Current projections are that extending the Trump tax cuts will add $5.7 TRILLION to the federal debt. Plans are to cut Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and add tariffs to pay for the tax cut.
D.C. rally
Mr. Trump is planning a D.C. rally on Jan. 19. Remember the last time he had a rally there?
Musk vs. D.C. press
Musk, like most rich men, is used to saying and doing what he wants with few questioning or scrutinizing him. Washington reality: Musk will face his biggest challenge yet — a Washington press corps out for blood.
