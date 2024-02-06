Speak Out: Praying for the victims of the New Orleans attack

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Other opinions

One of the best new features is the op-ed columns of the other major newspapers, which give totally credible views of many major issues — and yes, some are liberal and some conservative and some are neither, but they are all "factual" in their presentations.

Prayers for NOLA victims

My heart goes out to the families of those killed in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack. May the Lord grant you peace and strength in the days to come.

The 'motivation'