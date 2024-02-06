All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 4, 2025

Speak Out: Praying for the victims of the New Orleans attack

This Speak Out column features heartfelt prayers for New Orleans attack victims, discussions on media's search for motivation behind violence, and concerns over the impact of extending Trump tax cuts.

story image illustation

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Other opinions

One of the best new features is the op-ed columns of the other major newspapers, which give totally credible views of many major issues — and yes, some are liberal and some conservative and some are neither, but they are all "factual" in their presentations.

Prayers for NOLA victims

My heart goes out to the families of those killed in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack. May the Lord grant you peace and strength in the days to come.

The 'motivation'

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One of the interesting fascinations is when the press talks about the authorities looking for "motivation" when killings like the one in New Orleans. The motivation is to do great harm in all cases and in many cases to become famous for a day!

Tax cuts

Current projections are that extending the Trump tax cuts will add $5.7 TRILLION to the federal debt. Plans are to cut Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and add tariffs to pay for the tax cut.

D.C. rally

Mr. Trump is planning a D.C. rally on Jan. 19. Remember the last time he had a rally there?

Musk vs. D.C. press

Musk, like most rich men, is used to saying and doing what he wants with few questioning or scrutinizing him. Washington reality: Musk will face his biggest challenge yet — a Washington press corps out for blood.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionJan. 4
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on Ukraine aid, S&P gains, and B...
OpinionJan. 4
Prayer 1-4-25
OpinionJan. 3
Speak Out: Thoughts on the legacy of President Jimmy Carter?
OpinionJan. 3
Flowers: In era of expect the unexpected, one decision did s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Our legal immigration system is scandalously stupid
OpinionJan. 3, 2001
Lowry: Our legal immigration system is scandalously stupid
Prayer 1-3-25
OpinionJan. 3, 2001
Prayer 1-3-25
Our Opinion: Christmas Tournament served up four days of exciting basketball
OpinionJan. 2, 2001
Our Opinion: Christmas Tournament served up four days of exciting basketball
Smith: What the Republican leadership means for America
OpinionJan. 1, 2001
Smith: What the Republican leadership means for America
Prayer 1-1-25
OpinionJan. 1, 2001
Prayer 1-1-25
Our Opinion: Rotarians step forward for community enhancement project
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
Our Opinion: Rotarians step forward for community enhancement project
Happy new year!
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
Happy new year!
Prayer 12-31-24
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
Prayer 12-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy