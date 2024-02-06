Speak Out: Federal funds 'freeze' and saving TikTok

Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Drone explanation
"The White House on Tuesday revealed that some of the drones seen flying over New Jersey and other parts of the country in November were authorized to be flown by the Federal Aviation Administration." Why couldn't Biden have released a similar statement before leaving office?
'Right to die' bill
Now that Trump is back in office, states are trying to one-up each other to appease him and his callous disregard for public safety. Missouri wants to ramp up exemptions from vaccinations so more people can opt out of much-needed medical care in cases of another pandemic. I think the perfect name for that bill would be the "right to die" bill. Ignore science and go with some pseudoscience gobbledygook so more people can die from preventable diseases. Why not? It’s what Dear Leader wants.
TikTok: national security issue
TikTok . A bi-partisan Congress said "no" due to National Security. The Supreme Court said "no" due to National Security. Trump gives TikTok a reprieve and thus China a major win, "DeepSeek" is the tech version of COVID.
Who is really affected?
Federal grant freeze: Who could be impacted? When asked specifically if Medicaid would be affected by the pause, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, “I’ll check back on that and get back to you.” A short time later, Leavitt posted on social media that the White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage.“We have confirmed no payments have been affected,” Leavitt wrote on X. “They are still being processed and sent. We expect the portal will be back online shortly.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.