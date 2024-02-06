Speak Out: Federal funds 'freeze' and saving TikTok

Now that Trump is back in office, states are trying to one-up each other to appease him and his callous disregard for public safety. Missouri wants to ramp up exemptions from vaccinations so more people can opt out of much-needed medical care in cases of another pandemic. I think the perfect name for that bill would be the "right to die" bill. Ignore science and go with some pseudoscience gobbledygook so more people can die from preventable diseases. Why not? It’s what Dear Leader wants.

TikTok: national security issue

TikTok . A bi-partisan Congress said "no" due to National Security. The Supreme Court said "no" due to National Security. Trump gives TikTok a reprieve and thus China a major win, "DeepSeek" is the tech version of COVID.

Who is really affected?

Federal grant freeze: Who could be impacted? When asked specifically if Medicaid would be affected by the pause, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, “I’ll check back on that and get back to you.” A short time later, Leavitt posted on social media that the White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage.“We have confirmed no payments have been affected,” Leavitt wrote on X. “They are still being processed and sent. We expect the portal will be back online shortly.”