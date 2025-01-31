Unedited Speak Out from web 1-28-25

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Is it baseball season yet?
Who will win the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift or the Philadelphia Eagles. I for one can not wait for baseball spring training to get here.
Oligarchy
No one in the Republican party can criticize any foreign government for being run by oligarchs because we have become one. Unreal how people can be so easily deceived.
Prescription drug costs
As of Jan. 1, 2025, all my prescriptions covered by Medicare are without cost thanks to the Biden administration. Now Trump in his pettiness and vindictiveness has signed an executive order to end that program. Trump is making seniors pay out of pocket just out of spite to end something good done by Biden. What is wrong with that man? Why is he so vindictive and childish? His cruelty to seniors is beyond comprehension. I’m sure there are millions of seniors who voted for him who will also have to pay out of pocket because of him. Is that what you actually voted for? I would say call Jason Smith to complain, but he just wags his tail like a good puppy and follows Trump wherever he goes.
Jan. 6 rioters post-pardon
An Indiana man recently pardoned by President Donald Trump for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy while allegedly resisting arrest. Indiana State Police said the traffic stop led to the deputy attempting to arrest the man, but he allegedly resisted and struggled with the officer. The man isn’t the first Capitol rioter to quickly face trouble after his pardon. Last week, a Florida man who took part in the Jan. 6 riot was arrested on federal gun charges one day after being pardoned.
FEMA's future
Getting rid of FEMA seems almost like a good idea. Of course Deep Red States like Missouri, Arkansas and Florida will have to be rely on their politicians to step up and help recovery efforts. What could go wrong?
Orators
Good golly it is wonderful to have a president and vice president that are articulate speakers.
One thing leads to another?
Re: Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, burglary. Suggest there's a tremendous amount of this low-hanging fruit around here, given observations driving around town and here in the 'hood. Tampered tags, expired tags, tags improperly displayed (no front tag on a vehicle licensed in a state requiring two tags on that vehicle class or a heavily-smoked cover shield over the plate obscuring the view), vehicles parked wrong way, vehicles obviously not safe to operate, etc. The list is long. No telling what other laws, ordinances, rules and general obligations of civilized people are then freely available for further investigation on additional citations or warrant arrests, and "taking a bite out of crime". Got three rentals within the same block here that have highly suspicious actions and behaviors, all starting with improper or non-current vehicle licensing.
Military should focus
The USA military needs to be able to focus on its core job, and any distraction puts Americans safety at risk.
