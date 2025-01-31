Unedited Speak Out from web 1-28-25

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Is it baseball season yet?

Who will win the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift or the Philadelphia Eagles. I for one can not wait for baseball spring training to get here.

Oligarchy

No one in the Republican party can criticize any foreign government for being run by oligarchs because we have become one. Unreal how people can be so easily deceived.

Prescription drug costs

As of Jan. 1, 2025, all my prescriptions covered by Medicare are without cost thanks to the Biden administration. Now Trump in his pettiness and vindictiveness has signed an executive order to end that program. Trump is making seniors pay out of pocket just out of spite to end something good done by Biden. What is wrong with that man? Why is he so vindictive and childish? His cruelty to seniors is beyond comprehension. I’m sure there are millions of seniors who voted for him who will also have to pay out of pocket because of him. Is that what you actually voted for? I would say call Jason Smith to complain, but he just wags his tail like a good puppy and follows Trump wherever he goes.

