Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Fake news

Global Warming has now been proven fake! Another ice age coming maybe!

Panama, anyone?

A cruise around the Gulf of Mexico sounds fun. Maybe one that stops in the sovereign nation of Panama?

Deportation justice

President Trump is about to embark on his promise to deport illegal immigrants. He will naturally start in the major urban areas that are loaded with leftwing liberal Democrats. We will know he is really serious if he goes into rural states that slaughter the animals and process the meat for the fast food hamburger sector. If they want to deport all the slaughterhouse illegals, Americans will not have their food on the table in a week or so. "Equal justice" is not part of the Trump concepts.

Action, not words

Ask Jason Smith when the $2 trillion in cuts is starting? And about the mass deportations? We want results, not just more political baloney.

Welcome, coach!

Welcome John Klein to Cape. SEMO did well to hire a soccer HOF'er to take over.