Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Fake news
Global Warming has now been proven fake! Another ice age coming maybe!
Panama, anyone?
A cruise around the Gulf of Mexico sounds fun. Maybe one that stops in the sovereign nation of Panama?
Deportation justice
President Trump is about to embark on his promise to deport illegal immigrants. He will naturally start in the major urban areas that are loaded with leftwing liberal Democrats. We will know he is really serious if he goes into rural states that slaughter the animals and process the meat for the fast food hamburger sector. If they want to deport all the slaughterhouse illegals, Americans will not have their food on the table in a week or so. "Equal justice" is not part of the Trump concepts.
Action, not words
Ask Jason Smith when the $2 trillion in cuts is starting? And about the mass deportations? We want results, not just more political baloney.
Welcome, coach!
Welcome John Klein to Cape. SEMO did well to hire a soccer HOF'er to take over.
Inaugural precedent
Speak Out 1/22/25: "Anyone who has seen the JFK inauguration knows they can be held outside in the cold." True, Trump did that outside back in 2017 and now he had one inside. Doesn't make any difference, Trump is the President. Get over it, Democrat, and enjoy the MAGA years!
Deportation question
Trump's three oldest kids were born to a woman (Ivana) who was not a U.S. citizen at the times of their births. Trump's youngest was born to a woman (Melania) who was not a citizen at the time of his birth. Will they face deportation under Trump's executive order?
Christian values
Trump was upset because the pastor at the National Cathedral actually preached to him about Christian values, such as compassion, forgiveness and acceptance. It makes sense that real Christian beliefs don’t apply to Trump, he wouldn’t even place his hand on the Bible when he was sworn in.
Reminder
This is your reminder that the city of Cape is still giving SEMO university $600,000 per year for a stadium to house a football team that can’t win in the playoffs. And because we live in some kind of bizarro universe, we’ve got a handful of boosters who are telling us we need to give more money to this university. Nope.
Pardons
The power of pardons should be truncated from the executive branch of Government.
Efficiency?
Hey Elon Musk , how's this for efficiency? Gov. Greg Abbott (Texas) buses loads of immigrants to cities all over America, and now President Trump tries to find them and bus them back. Wouldn't it have been easier just to bus those immigrants back south from the get go?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.