Speak Out — President Trump, the controversy over his pardons

Out of thin air

Trump, who once trashed cryptocurrency as “based on thin air,” launched his own cryptocurrency. By Sunday morning it had made more than $50 billion on paper. Felix Salmon of Axios reported that “a financial asset that didn’t exist on Friday afternoon — now accounts for about 89% of Donald Trump’s net worth.”

Made in America

Kids have toys everywhere, laying on the floors, in their closets. Instead of buying nine toys for $1 dollar each made in China why not buy three toys for $3 dollars each made in America? Bring industry back to the United States.

Trump's first day

On Day 1, Trump increased the size of the federal government, increased the federal debt, confused the war in Israel with the war in Ukraine, signed an order violating the 14th amendment to the Constitution and renamed the waterway that will not be reflected on any international maps. Gas prices went up today, and grocery prices stayed the same. Are we winning yet?

Oligarchs in control

The meaning of oligarchy can best be described by a small group of people having control of Biden for 4 years since he was not cognitive enough to know any difference!

Successful Biden

Trump won the presidency by convincing the public, through lies, distortions, that our country was dysfunctional, in decay, and that only he can save it. The reality is that the Biden administration was a successful administration: The Covid pandemic was brought under control, respect from world leaders was restored, unemployment was lowered, illegal immigration dropped, stock markets thrived, new steps were taken toward protecting our environment, drug deaths and murders declined, energy production significantly increased, manufacturing expanded, wages rose, and the rate of inflation was slowed. These are facts that you will never hear from Trump.

Pardon reaction

I wonder how the Cape police and others with a uniform and badge feel about Trump pardoning those who attacked police and put them at risk.

Guilty?

Since Biden pardoned his family does that not mean they were guilty of crimes that Biden didn't want the new DOJ to investigate?