Speak Out — President Trump, the controversy over his pardons

Out of thin air
Trump, who once trashed cryptocurrency as “based on thin air,” launched his own cryptocurrency. By Sunday morning it had made more than $50 billion on paper. Felix Salmon of Axios reported that “a financial asset that didn’t exist on Friday afternoon — now accounts for about 89% of Donald Trump’s net worth.”
Made in America
Kids have toys everywhere, laying on the floors, in their closets. Instead of buying nine toys for $1 dollar each made in China why not buy three toys for $3 dollars each made in America? Bring industry back to the United States.
Trump's first day
On Day 1, Trump increased the size of the federal government, increased the federal debt, confused the war in Israel with the war in Ukraine, signed an order violating the 14th amendment to the Constitution and renamed the waterway that will not be reflected on any international maps. Gas prices went up today, and grocery prices stayed the same. Are we winning yet?
Oligarchs in control
The meaning of oligarchy can best be described by a small group of people having control of Biden for 4 years since he was not cognitive enough to know any difference!
Successful Biden
Trump won the presidency by convincing the public, through lies, distortions, that our country was dysfunctional, in decay, and that only he can save it. The reality is that the Biden administration was a successful administration: The Covid pandemic was brought under control, respect from world leaders was restored, unemployment was lowered, illegal immigration dropped, stock markets thrived, new steps were taken toward protecting our environment, drug deaths and murders declined, energy production significantly increased, manufacturing expanded, wages rose, and the rate of inflation was slowed. These are facts that you will never hear from Trump.
Pardon reaction
I wonder how the Cape police and others with a uniform and badge feel about Trump pardoning those who attacked police and put them at risk.
Guilty?
Since Biden pardoned his family does that not mean they were guilty of crimes that Biden didn't want the new DOJ to investigate?
Deportation support
Democrats who profess to loathe President Donald Trump do an awful lot to help him — case and point, the quixotic promise to protect illegal aliens from Trump’s deportation orders. Even though a vast majority of Americans support mass deportations — 66% of Americans — Democrats are automatically against them since Donald Trump supports them.
By the numbers
Jan. 6: 1,583 have been arrested, 1,270 have been convicted, 600-plus charged with assaulting police, 68 charged with theft, 18 charged with seditious conspiracy. On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured, and some died. Donald Trump called it "a day of love". Donald Trump pardoned all of these patriots.
Jealousy
The so-called late night TV hosts making fun of the First Lady Melania Trump's wardrobe at the inauguration just shows how jealous they are of her poise and beauty. They only wish that they had such a beautiful lady in their pitiful lives!
Law and order
Second only to treason, sedition is one of the most serious crimes against America. That didn’t stop Trump from pardoning members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who were convicted of sedition while plotting to overthrow the election. Party of law and order? Don’t get me started!
Citizenship
Birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be revoked by any executive order. Only a wannabe tyrant would think that the Constitution can be ignored if it doesn’t fit their ideology.
Ukraine war
Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours after being sworn in. Promises made, promises broken.
Spending
President Trump has spent $500 billion on his first day in Office. How much more will be spent over the next 4 years, what will the National Debt be. The more you suffer, the more you really care, right?
