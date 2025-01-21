Speak Out: Readers weigh in on a new era in American politics

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Trump sworn in
It’s comical but sad to see CNN having a complete meltdown as they witness President Trump's inauguration. All they can talk about is how divisive President Trump has been and they fear he will be in office. CNN is, in fact, actually doing the same thing with childishly trashing President Trump. They still haven’t gotten it. They are the minority. How refreshing it is to see probably the most corrupt first families leave the White House. History will eventually show just how horrible the Biden administration has been for the country and the world.
Salty eyes
The liberal eyes are going to be saltly today: 1/20/25!
Fauci pardon
It’s disturbing to hear Biden pardoning people who haven’t been convicted of anything “yet” but could be. Normally presidential pardons are for those who have been convicted. To pardon Fauci, whose faulty decisions relating to the China virus, as well as his questionable association with China may have shut down the world needlessly. To have this man pardoned may be challenged by the courts.
Biden corruption
Wow! Biden pardoning his whole family. If that doesn’t tell the world how corrupt they all were, what does!
Let freedom ring
Let freedom ring across America today 1/20/25!
Interesting observations
It is interesting that Rev. Graham gave a political speech at the inauguration, and Mr. Trump did not place his hand on the Bibles.
Unconstitutional pardons?
Biden pardons the Biden family 15 minutes before his term is over. Guess their crimes won't put them into jail unless the Supreme Court overrules the pardons as unconstitutional!
Biden's legacy
Biden’s legacy will be…this president’s family was so corrupt that he had to pardon his son and all his siblings and their spouses because of the lawlessness, which they perpetuated while while the “big man” was a sitting president. Period. What a sad day for America and the use of the presidential pardoning.
Preemptive pardons
Biden's preemptive pardons to family members and others not yet charged with a crime will never hold up in a righteous court of law
Campaign promises
President Trump got elected, with promises — partially because of high gasoline prices and lowering grocery prices. Today, Jan 20, 2025, the national gas price was $3.125 while unemployment was at 4.1%. These statistics cannot be rigged. Let's see how the election campaign promises turn out.
America's Golden Age
The long wait is over and now America's Golden Age has started as of noon on 1/20/25!
J6 pardons
President Trump issued sweeping pardons for 1,500 criminal defendants, including rioters who attacked and injured police officers. This now is a new form of power in America when a private militia is immune to U.S. laws if they represent the president in seeking revenge.
Schiff's opinion
With Schiff saying it was obscene for Trump to pardon Jan 6 prisoners that means it was the correct move.
Judicial mockery
The felon-in-chief just made a complete mockery of the entire judicial system with his blanket pardons of all the J6 insurrectionists. He also added insult to injury by commuting the sentences of the most serious felons who were convicted of sedition. This will be the most lawless four years in American history.
Birthright citizenship
Trump is either so stupid, or arrogant or poorly advised by his executive order to cancel out part of the 14th Amendment relating to birthright citizenship. Even his hand-picked lackeys on the Supreme Court won’t go for that. You can’t pick and choose which parts of the Constitution you want to ignore.
Will Republicans stand up?
We are entering four long years of hatred, racism, rage, revenge, retribution and lawlessness. I believe it will get to the point where even the most weak and spineless Republicans will finally stand up and say “enough is enough”!
Soft on crime
We don’t want to hear any MAGA person complaining about how soft on crime anyone is or how criminals are free and roaming the streets anymore. That’s because the felon-in-chief just pardoned over 1,500 convicted felons in one single day. These felons were all convicted of attacking the Capitol, the Capitol police and threatening members of Congress. NOT. ONE. SINGLE. WORD.
Inside inauguration
Anyone who has seen the JFK inauguration knows they can be held outside in the cold. Trump's was held inside for security, not the weather. Courage is greater than fear. Tough is tough. Leadership is greater than theatrics. "We the People" are stronger than one man.
