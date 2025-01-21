Speak Out: Readers weigh in on a new era in American politics

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Trump sworn in

It’s comical but sad to see CNN having a complete meltdown as they witness President Trump's inauguration. All they can talk about is how divisive President Trump has been and they fear he will be in office. CNN is, in fact, actually doing the same thing with childishly trashing President Trump. They still haven’t gotten it. They are the minority. How refreshing it is to see probably the most corrupt first families leave the White House. History will eventually show just how horrible the Biden administration has been for the country and the world.

Salty eyes

The liberal eyes are going to be saltly today: 1/20/25!

Fauci pardon

It’s disturbing to hear Biden pardoning people who haven’t been convicted of anything “yet” but could be. Normally presidential pardons are for those who have been convicted. To pardon Fauci, whose faulty decisions relating to the China virus, as well as his questionable association with China may have shut down the world needlessly. To have this man pardoned may be challenged by the courts.

Biden corruption

Wow! Biden pardoning his whole family. If that doesn’t tell the world how corrupt they all were, what does!

Let freedom ring

Let freedom ring across America today 1/20/25!

Interesting observations

It is interesting that Rev. Graham gave a political speech at the inauguration, and Mr. Trump did not place his hand on the Bibles.

Unconstitutional pardons?

Biden pardons the Biden family 15 minutes before his term is over. Guess their crimes won't put them into jail unless the Supreme Court overrules the pardons as unconstitutional!

Biden's legacy

Biden’s legacy will be…this president’s family was so corrupt that he had to pardon his son and all his siblings and their spouses because of the lawlessness, which they perpetuated while while the “big man” was a sitting president. Period. What a sad day for America and the use of the presidential pardoning.

Preemptive pardons