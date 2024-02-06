The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Remembering Bob Uecker
I was sorry to read that Bob Ueker passed away at age 90. What an iconic broadcaster of America's pastime. Known as "Mr. Baseball," Uecker brought fun to the broadcasting booth. He also transcended the game, making appearances on late night television, commercials, TV shows and movies. The game has lost another ambassador, but he will be remembered by fans for years to come.
God bless America
Another prophecy comes true. Many people said it would be a cold day in ____ when Trump was re-elected. Well, the temperature in D.C. is supposed to be the coldest since another great president (REAGAN) was inaugurated in 1981. May God bless both of them.
Political clock
Clock management is one of the key issues in winning sports contests like football games. The Supreme Court ruled today, with only days' notice on the TikTok matter. However, they decided to take months before deciding on important issues with Trump suits. The Supreme Court knows how to manage the clock to gain victories on political matters.
Great game
What a fantastic game by Brett Dohogne and the Notre Dame Bulldogs on Friday night! Dohogne’s 26 points and 12 rebounds were a huge part of this big win. You could feel the energy from the crowd, and the team clearly fed off it. Coach Brinkmeyer’s adjustments to Kennett’s defense were spot-on, and it’s great to see the Bulldogs staying strong at home.
A nice tribute
What a nice tribute to Jess Bolen on Saturday. The funeral procession made it's way by Capaha Field and many of his former players stopped and paid tribute to their former manager, tipping their cap to the man who managed the team for 50 years.
Oligarchy
ol·i·gar·chy. /ˈäləˌɡärkē/. noun. A small group of people having control of a country, organization or institution.
Betting odds
If betting was legal in Missouri, there would be several interesting bets. An over or under the size of the inauguration audience. How many places actually change their name? How many executive orders will actually be signed in 24 hours? How long will it take to actually deport one million illegals? How many nominees will not be approved? There might be some money to be made here. It would certainly add interest to the beginning of the administration.
Inflation rate
Re: Core inflation rate, Speak Out 1/16/25: Overall inflation rate since 1/21/21 is 21% per Google search. That's an extra tax on all legal Americans. Thanks, Joey!
No mandate
Donald Trump ran for President three times. In those three times, he gathered 214,512,376 votes while the opponents gathered 222,156,272. He lost the 2020 election by 7,059,526 votes and spent the time since then saying he won that election. How can anyone really believe that he won when he lost by over 7 million votes? He even got 2,868,686 fewer votes than Clinton in 2016, but won due to the Electoral College system. For anyone to suggest he has a "mandate" is not looking at the actual numbers.
Junk food
Now the opponent in D.C. is the junk food industry. Although this will not stop the waistlines of Americans from getting bigger, this gives the swamp busywork.
The grit of America
America has fought its way out of its four-year depression and elected a new executive team. Four years of mental depression was a long time, but America was able to get out of it. The USA has grit.
Confirmation hearings
Democrats making fools of themselves again in the confirmation hearings trying to make sure the nominees won’t do what the Democrats have been doing the last four years.
Classified documents
I’m wondering how long it will be before Trump orders the DOJ to return all of his stolen classified documents so he can return them to the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago?
Obesity problem
Attempting to reverse obesity in America by attacking processed foods will fail miserably, of course. A typical back door approach similar to alcohol and nicotine, which have failed miserably. More busy work for an overpaid underworked bureaucracy. Big money for big law firms will be the winners as usual. Americans' waistlines continue to expand.
Inauguration on MLK Day
It is so appropriate that President Trump is inaugurated on MLK Day. Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!
Credit rating
This debt limit fiasco in Congress every six months is annoying. So much unnecessary drama. The credit rating services are going to reduce the USA credit rating again, costing the country to pay higher interest on the national debt.
Trump's polls
President-elect Trump is beginning his second term with an unfavorable approval rating of 47.8% and a favorable rating of 46.7%. It will be most interesting to see how his stated policies of deporting millions and putting tariffs on goods will actually lower the grocery prices. It will equally be interesting to see how cutting corporate taxes and cutting the federal budget deficit at the same time will work in the real world. To believe that, one must believe that the water from the Gulf of America will run up the Mississippi River and go into Canada.
Saving TikTok
Trump's first executive orders show his personal priorities. If that includes TikTok, does that confirm his relationship with China?
Trump policies
You can’t fix stupid, but you can fix willful ignorance. Trump voters chose not to believe him about cutting programs like Medicaid and SNAP but went ahead and voted for him anyway. Now those same Trump voters are going to lose those programs to pay for his tax cuts for the rich. Is this coming from liberals crying wolf? No, it came straight from the mouth of Trump himself just days before his inauguration. Rural voters, especially low-income and the elderly are going to suffer because of the man they chose to willfully ignore and vote for anyway. I feel for you but you chose to ignore the obvious.
Sucking up
At one time patriotism meant supporting the nation and the Constitution. Now it means sucking up to a convicted felon.
Selling TikTok
The Chinese won’t sell TikTok – they would rather shut it down than sell it. That should tell us everything we need to know. “Saving” TikTok would be an enormous gift to the Chinese – shutting it down and embarrassing the Chinese would send a message to the world. Let’s hope the President does what’s best for America First.
Chinese propaganda
The Chinese are using TikTok to force-feed their propaganda – please explain the value to America provided by TikTok that makes that worth it.
Get over it
Re: Electoral mandate, Speak Out 1/20/25: With an electoral college majority, popular vote majority, and the winning of all seven swing states is indeed a mandate. Get over it!
