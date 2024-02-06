The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Remembering Bob Uecker

I was sorry to read that Bob Ueker passed away at age 90. What an iconic broadcaster of America's pastime. Known as "Mr. Baseball," Uecker brought fun to the broadcasting booth. He also transcended the game, making appearances on late night television, commercials, TV shows and movies. The game has lost another ambassador, but he will be remembered by fans for years to come.

God bless America

Another prophecy comes true. Many people said it would be a cold day in ____ when Trump was re-elected. Well, the temperature in D.C. is supposed to be the coldest since another great president (REAGAN) was inaugurated in 1981. May God bless both of them.

Political clock

Clock management is one of the key issues in winning sports contests like football games. The Supreme Court ruled today, with only days' notice on the TikTok matter. However, they decided to take months before deciding on important issues with Trump suits. The Supreme Court knows how to manage the clock to gain victories on political matters.

Great game

What a fantastic game by Brett Dohogne and the Notre Dame Bulldogs on Friday night! Dohogne’s 26 points and 12 rebounds were a huge part of this big win. You could feel the energy from the crowd, and the team clearly fed off it. Coach Brinkmeyer’s adjustments to Kennett’s defense were spot-on, and it’s great to see the Bulldogs staying strong at home.

A nice tribute

What a nice tribute to Jess Bolen on Saturday. The funeral procession made it's way by Capaha Field and many of his former players stopped and paid tribute to their former manager, tipping their cap to the man who managed the team for 50 years.

Oligarchy

ol·i·gar·chy. /ˈäləˌɡärkē/. noun. A small group of people having control of a country, organization or institution.

Betting odds

If betting was legal in Missouri, there would be several interesting bets. An over or under the size of the inauguration audience. How many places actually change their name? How many executive orders will actually be signed in 24 hours? How long will it take to actually deport one million illegals? How many nominees will not be approved? There might be some money to be made here. It would certainly add interest to the beginning of the administration.

Inflation rate

Re: Core inflation rate, Speak Out 1/16/25: Overall inflation rate since 1/21/21 is 21% per Google search. That's an extra tax on all legal Americans. Thanks, Joey!

No mandate

Donald Trump ran for President three times. In those three times, he gathered 214,512,376 votes while the opponents gathered 222,156,272. He lost the 2020 election by 7,059,526 votes and spent the time since then saying he won that election. How can anyone really believe that he won when he lost by over 7 million votes? He even got 2,868,686 fewer votes than Clinton in 2016, but won due to the Electoral College system. For anyone to suggest he has a "mandate" is not looking at the actual numbers.

Junk food

Now the opponent in D.C. is the junk food industry. Although this will not stop the waistlines of Americans from getting bigger, this gives the swamp busywork.

The grit of America

America has fought its way out of its four-year depression and elected a new executive team. Four years of mental depression was a long time, but America was able to get out of it. The USA has grit.