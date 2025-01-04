The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Ukraine giveaway

Now it's reported that Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has given Ukraine over $3 Billion of taxpayers' monies to prop up Ukraine's Treasury! Is the Biden Administration trying to bankrupt America before they leave?

S&P gains

The S&Ps has done something this year for the first time in 30 years. The S&P stock index has had a 20% gain for consecutive years. That is the final decider of the condition of the economy in America. The last time the S&P had back-to-back 20% gains was during the Clinton Administration.

Remembering Carter

Jimmy Carter was — a good man but a terrible president!

Reality show

The Democrats have always treated politics as a way to help the people of America. Republicans, and especially MAGA, think it’s a reality show in which the biggest clown wins. Why else would they have people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, James Comer and Louie Gohmert constantly making fools of themselves?

Biden's commutations

Biden really hurt America by commuting the death sentences to life for the 37 prisoners. The killers had accepted that their execution would end their miserable lives and now they are stuck in prison, which they will not be able to handle. Many will try to escape and kill again. Many will attack other prisoners and guards. Inexcusable screw-up. This is your legacy.