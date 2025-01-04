The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Ukraine giveaway
Now it's reported that Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has given Ukraine over $3 Billion of taxpayers' monies to prop up Ukraine's Treasury! Is the Biden Administration trying to bankrupt America before they leave?
S&P gains
The S&Ps has done something this year for the first time in 30 years. The S&P stock index has had a 20% gain for consecutive years. That is the final decider of the condition of the economy in America. The last time the S&P had back-to-back 20% gains was during the Clinton Administration.
Remembering Carter
Jimmy Carter was — a good man but a terrible president!
Reality show
The Democrats have always treated politics as a way to help the people of America. Republicans, and especially MAGA, think it’s a reality show in which the biggest clown wins. Why else would they have people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, James Comer and Louie Gohmert constantly making fools of themselves?
Biden's commutations
Biden really hurt America by commuting the death sentences to life for the 37 prisoners. The killers had accepted that their execution would end their miserable lives and now they are stuck in prison, which they will not be able to handle. Many will try to escape and kill again. Many will attack other prisoners and guards. Inexcusable screw-up. This is your legacy.
Inauguration Day
Happy Days returns in just 16 more days!
NOLA tragedy
With the 15 innocent deaths in New Orleans, will the gun control folks try to ban SUVs now? Mentally impaired folks need to be taken from society and either be cured or kept from society.
BIC lighters
RFK, Jr. should consider banning BIC lighters as step one to make America healthy again.
Deficit spending
Trump and company will need to jack up the deficit to $3 trillion to complete the promises he’s made. Is that okay with you?
Trump vs. credit card companies
Bernie Sanders and Trump teaming up to smash credit card companies' profit margin. That will probably force one or more companies to file bankruptcy and throw employees onto unemployment. Wasn’t Trump supposed to be anti-socialism?
Christmas Tournament
It always comes down to the big schools playing for 1st and 2nd in the Christmas Tournament. I think it is so unfair to the class 2, 3, and 4A schools to have to compete with 5 and 6A schools. Of course, the big schools are going to win. How about excluding Jackson and Cape Central from the Christmas Tournament? It would be more fun for a lot of spectators to watch, and I hear they have already played in one tournament.
