Electoral mandate?

Some are suggesting that the 2024 election gave the president-elect a mandate. The popular vote difference was 1.5%, which was the fourth narrowest since 1900. The actual total who voted for the winner was 49.9%, which is less than half the voters. That does not equate to the concept of mandate.

VintageNOW

The conclusion of the VintageNOW Fashion Show marks the end of an incredible era for our community. Over the past 16 years, this event grew into something truly special, raising over $1 million for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri and making a real difference in the lives of domestic violence survivors. Deb Maevers and her team have created a legacy that goes far beyond a fashion show—it’s about empowerment, hope, and bringing people together for a cause that matters.

Great win

What a great win for SEMO! The team played with heart and determination, especially with such a strong first half and clutch shooting when it mattered most. Teddy Washington Jr. stepped up big, and the balanced effort from everyone made the difference. Snapping Tennessee Tech’s home streak and getting the first win at the Eblen Center in nearly a decade is a huge accomplishment. Coach Korn and the team deserve a lot of credit!

Debt limit

America gives itself unnecessary stress with this debt limit perpetual drama. Eliminate this debt limit joke and save us chronic melodrama.

California fires

I am beyond tired of hearing how climate change caused the devastating fires in California. If anything it is the change from common sense! Extreme environmentalists have taken over the mindset of leaders and prevented the removal of forest beds that are ripe for a spark to start a fire, the prohibiting of trees taken down to create fire breaks, and the list goes on and on. If you pile newspapers around something that easily ignites, guess what? Eventually, you are going to have a fire, and if you have filled a whole house with newspapers and flammable items, yep, it's going to burn. If the people of California are going to get federal assistance, it needs to bypass the state officials (since they have zero common sense) and be made available if ONLY forest cleaning is made mandatory which will help prevent this from ever happening again. They need to clean house from the governor down and get rid of these people who are clueless about what causes fires and replace them with educated people with a knowledge of forest management.