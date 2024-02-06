The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Insurance premiums

Rising insurance premiums are not fair to those who have not had a claim in the last 40 years. Insurance companies are a blight on the land and should not be able to increase premiums on everyone because of a natural or manmade disaster. If our government can bail out those with student loan debt and fund a war in Ukraine, it should be able to help our own citizens in time of need and not expect us to pay for it. When will we see the government take charge and help those in North Carolina and California who have been victims of Hurricane Helene and the wild fires? The answer is "NEVER"!

January 6

Re Jan 6th! First, we heard from Sen. Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor: “There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.” Then Jack Smith of the Justice Department stated last night: “Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.” No doubt, the supporters still say it is a “witch hunt.” Those supporters really do not care about laws, or the Constitution or democracy. They care only about "ruling” those others.

Where's the proof?

Re: Real wages comment in Speak Out 1/13/25: Where is your proof of your numbers? That's why I personally don't like this current Speak Out format. A commenter can post anything as gospel.

Warming center

Can those homeless folks using the Salvation Army as a warming center help the volunteers to clean up, fix meals, and other house keeping cores? Wonder if their belongings are searched for weapons and drugs?

Who's the president?

After four years of having a "figurehead" (Biden) as a weak president, who will history list as the actual "acting president" during the 2021 to 2025 years!

School finances

Hopefully, Jackson School District has $50 million or more to stagger treasury maturities shorter and longer than this one otherwise this is trying to hit a home run.