The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Insurance premiums
Rising insurance premiums are not fair to those who have not had a claim in the last 40 years. Insurance companies are a blight on the land and should not be able to increase premiums on everyone because of a natural or manmade disaster. If our government can bail out those with student loan debt and fund a war in Ukraine, it should be able to help our own citizens in time of need and not expect us to pay for it. When will we see the government take charge and help those in North Carolina and California who have been victims of Hurricane Helene and the wild fires? The answer is "NEVER"!
January 6
Re Jan 6th! First, we heard from Sen. Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor: “There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.” Then Jack Smith of the Justice Department stated last night: “Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.” No doubt, the supporters still say it is a “witch hunt.” Those supporters really do not care about laws, or the Constitution or democracy. They care only about "ruling” those others.
Where's the proof?
Re: Real wages comment in Speak Out 1/13/25: Where is your proof of your numbers? That's why I personally don't like this current Speak Out format. A commenter can post anything as gospel.
Warming center
Can those homeless folks using the Salvation Army as a warming center help the volunteers to clean up, fix meals, and other house keeping cores? Wonder if their belongings are searched for weapons and drugs?
Who's the president?
After four years of having a "figurehead" (Biden) as a weak president, who will history list as the actual "acting president" during the 2021 to 2025 years!
School finances
Hopefully, Jackson School District has $50 million or more to stagger treasury maturities shorter and longer than this one otherwise this is trying to hit a home run.
Hegseth hearing
If one watched the Senate hearing on Pete Hegseth as head of the defense industry, one could make a statement with total assurance, that not one, repeat NOT ONE board of directors of a S&P 500 corporation would permit Hegseth into any management of the public corporation. Yet, Trump nominated Hegseth to be the CEO of the Defense Department. Are those the new standards of this once great and credible party?
Dems' questioning
The Democratic senators on Tuesday messed on themselves in questioning Pete Hegseth concerning his nomination as Secretary of Defense!
Make America Great Again
Six more days to the start of Make America Great Again!
Climate change?
Re: Climate change comment in Speak Out 1/14/25: No worries, the world ended years ago if you had believed VP Gore!
Executive orders
Looks like the Democrats on Speak Out will be crying in their beer for the next four years! Trump has 100 Executive Orders to be issued on 1/20/25 reversing Biden's! MAGA.
Trump's plans
The one thing we know for certain is that Trump is a fantastic con artist. Trump conned people into voting for him with the false promises that he actually cared about them. Those voters are about to find out what his real intentions are — making himself and his billionaire buddies richer and more powerful and achieving that with massive spending cuts for the poor and working middle classes.
Jackson administration
I always find it amusing when there’s a story about Jackson Schools' budgetary woes that is accompanied by a picture of their multiple assistant superintendents and insanely top-heavy administration.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.