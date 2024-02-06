The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
New governor
Congratulations to Missouri's new governor and statewide elected leaders. Wishing them much success as they lead our state forward.
Thank you
My husband and I want to thank the Ameren workers/linemen for all of the hard work in the long frigid hours they endured remedying the damages/outages this past week. Because of these "front-line responders," the safety, comfort and lives of many were ensured. As senior citizens who went without power for many hours, we experience firsthand how they not only save lives but restore morale. They are true heroes.
Tough on crime?
It’s ironic that Gov. Kehoe is wanting a “tough on crime” agenda when his Dear Leader is a 34-time convicted felon. They just seem to ignore the fact that Don the con is a felon.
Climate change
The 21st hottest century in human history because of climate change. The doomsday glacier is expected to drop soon. Desperate times call for desperate measures. If fossil fuels can't be cut, mankind needs to carry out stratospheric aerosol injections into the atmosphere in order to prevent as much sunlight from entering the earth's atmosphere as possible to induce a massive temperature drop.
Chiefs game
Looking forward to this weekend's Chiefs game. Hopefully, the rest will serve our boys well as they take on a talented Houston team. Let's go, Chiefs.
Childcare facilities
The lack of childcare facilities in Missouri is due to the extensive regulations required to open one or to keep it in operation. To throw more state money is not the answer.
Jess Bolen
Jess Bolen was a beloved figure in Cape Girardeau, dedicating decades to managing the Capahas baseball team and inspiring generations of athletes. His passion, leadership, and love for the game left an indelible mark on our community. Jess’s legacy lives on through his family and the many players' lives he touched. He will be deeply missed but not forgotten. Rest in peace, Skip.
Are you sure, Greenland?
Before the people of Greenland jump on the Trump wagon, they should consider how he has treated Puerto Rico in the past. That might be their future.
The 51st state
I’m all in for Trump’s annexation of Canada as the 51st state. That would mean the demise of the Republican Party because their two senators would certainly be Democrats and Canada’s large population would ensure that the House would stay in the Democrats' hands for generations to come. I say go for it! And to think that this was all Trump’s idea — brilliant!
Incoherent Biden
Biden can't be fact-checked because most things that he has stated are incoherent!
Where's JD?
So what's J.D.Vance doing now that it's a Trump/Musk Administration instead of the elected Trump/Vance Administration? He's as quiet as a church mouse.
Baseball season
SEMO baseball has released its schedule for the upcoming season, and the Catfish continue to announce new signings for the 2025 season. I'm looking forward to warmer temperatures and good baseball at Capaha Field.
Political pawns
The people trying to make that firestorm political are putting party before country. Those victims aren't political pawns; they are Americans. Of course, the Middle will carry the weight of everything while the Left and the Right sit back and complain — the Middle always takes out the trash.
Touch grass
TDS is the new pandemic. People who suffer from TDS need to go outside and touch some grass.
