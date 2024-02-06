The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

New governor

Congratulations to Missouri's new governor and statewide elected leaders. Wishing them much success as they lead our state forward.

Thank you

My husband and I want to thank the Ameren workers/linemen for all of the hard work in the long frigid hours they endured remedying the damages/outages this past week. Because of these "front-line responders," the safety, comfort and lives of many were ensured. As senior citizens who went without power for many hours, we experience firsthand how they not only save lives but restore morale. They are true heroes.

Tough on crime?

It’s ironic that Gov. Kehoe is wanting a “tough on crime” agenda when his Dear Leader is a 34-time convicted felon. They just seem to ignore the fact that Don the con is a felon.

Climate change

The 21st hottest century in human history because of climate change. The doomsday glacier is expected to drop soon. Desperate times call for desperate measures. If fossil fuels can't be cut, mankind needs to carry out stratospheric aerosol injections into the atmosphere in order to prevent as much sunlight from entering the earth's atmosphere as possible to induce a massive temperature drop.

Chiefs game

Looking forward to this weekend's Chiefs game. Hopefully, the rest will serve our boys well as they take on a talented Houston team. Let's go, Chiefs.

Childcare facilities

The lack of childcare facilities in Missouri is due to the extensive regulations required to open one or to keep it in operation. To throw more state money is not the answer.

