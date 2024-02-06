Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment. For more impact, write a letter to the editor.

The economy

The economy grew by 256,000 jobs in December. Trump is inheriting a vibrant and broadly structured, growing economy. This could all be reversed by his intending deportation plans and the broad tariff plans.

Paved paradise

The solution to these California wildfires destroying property and killing people is concrete everything. Pave paradise.

'Real wages'

In answer to this: "Since 1978, the average American income has only gone up 24%. You do realize that over 46 years, that would be less than a percent increase per year! Check your sources. Thanks!" That is "real wages" adjusting to inflation. The real issue is that the corporate CEOs income, which used to be around 40 times the people working in the factories, is now 300-500 times higher. So that means the corporate management incomes over the past 40 or so years have skyrocketed while the regular employees have barely kept up with inflation.

Last laugh

The Democrats along with a weaponized prosecuting attorney and judge got their victory of Trump being a convicted felon. However, Trump will be president on Jan. 20 and will have the last laugh! A forthcoming appeal will correct this miscarriage of justice!

California vs. North Carolina

Biden spoke yesterday in California saying that the federal government will be responsible for the cost of the destruction of the wildfires 100% for 180 days. Where was his commitment for North Carolina?

Sickening hypocrisy

The hypocrisy is sickening! Prosecutors of President Trump beat their chests saying “no one is above the law” while at the same time seeing nothing wrong with the current person in the White House, Biden, getting rich off of a pay-to-play scheme with his son in charge, his son found guilty of breaking the law and then his daddy pardoning him. What a total double standard. But history will most likely label him as the most inept president this country has ever had, so his legacy can’t be “pardoned." If only the new administration can fix what it’s been left with, which is a total mess.

Felon president

It’s official, we now have a convicted felon who will serve as president of the United States. Thank you, MAGA!

Middle squeezed

The buzz now says Californians will see the light of the woke denial of reality. I say nothing changes except many fire-affected people will be negatively impacted one way or another. The wealthy and poor will be left standing. The middle has all along been given clues to skedaddle, but this is the final clue that California doesn’t want you.

Biden's statements

At today's 1/10/25 news conference, Biden stated that he (Biden) could have beaten Trump and that Kamala Harris could have also beat Trump. Sad!

FEMA is working

Only 15% of us North Carolina residents who were eligible for FEMA aid have actually applied. That’s a fact. Ya’ll need to stop posting lies on Facebook and saying that FEMA is slow-rolling recovery efforts. The only thing slow rolling recovery is my fellow citizens here in North Carolina.