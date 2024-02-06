The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Double standards
If Joe Biden had carried on about taking over Greenland and Panama the MAGA crowd would be screaming about his dementia and unfitness to be president. But when Dear Leader rambles on incoherently about taking over those sovereign nations they think it’s a fantastic idea.
No sense
Since Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, why doesn’t he just rename the state of New Mexico New America, too! Makes about the same amount of sense — which is none at all!
Greenland is geopolitically vital
The geopolitical importance of Greenland is not a new topic. Invading it would be foolish, and nothing indicates Trump would do that. But it's a vital issue, given how much Russia and China are angling for power, influence and mineral wealth in the region.
Wasted money
Another $500 million of taxpayers' monies was given today from Joe 10% Big Guy Biden to Ukraine! Wonder what the status of America's stockpile of weapons is after Biden keeps depleting it for shipment to Ukraine! How much money will have to be spent building the weapons stockpile back up! Thanks, Joey!
51st state
So Trump wants to make Canada the 51st state, huh? Not a good idea, eh!
Criminal record
Donald Trump was not saved by his Supreme Court and will now be sentenced on a NY State criminal case regarding the hush money payments. Therefore, on Jan 20, Trump will be the first American president to serve as commander-in-chief while having a "criminal" record. This reflects the values of his supporters.
Five presidents
All of the five living presidents gathering to honor one of their own is a uniquely American tradition. The fact that this tradition continues speaks volumes about what’s right with our country.
Carter's funeral
President Joe Biden’s eulogy did not include a single accomplishment of Carter’s time in office. You say it best when you say nothing at all. Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump were seen laughing like old pals. Former President George W. Bush is still the fraternity president — as evidenced by the belly tap seen around the world.
Rust wishes
My best wishes to the Rust family on the loss of Gary Rust. He was a good man. He did a lot for Cape Girardeau.
