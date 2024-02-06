The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Double standards

If Joe Biden had carried on about taking over Greenland and Panama the MAGA crowd would be screaming about his dementia and unfitness to be president. But when Dear Leader rambles on incoherently about taking over those sovereign nations they think it’s a fantastic idea.

No sense

Since Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, why doesn’t he just rename the state of New Mexico New America, too! Makes about the same amount of sense — which is none at all!

Greenland is geopolitically vital

The geopolitical importance of Greenland is not a new topic. Invading it would be foolish, and nothing indicates Trump would do that. But it's a vital issue, given how much Russia and China are angling for power, influence and mineral wealth in the region.

Wasted money

Another $500 million of taxpayers' monies was given today from Joe 10% Big Guy Biden to Ukraine! Wonder what the status of America's stockpile of weapons is after Biden keeps depleting it for shipment to Ukraine! How much money will have to be spent building the weapons stockpile back up! Thanks, Joey!