It appears Trump wants to take over the Panama Canal, Greenland and Canada. He’s doing all this to deflect attention from the fact that his cabinet picks are all a bunch of idiots and morons. Sooner or later the attention will be back on those uniquely unqualified individuals, and the Senate will have to do something about them.

Senior property taxes

News flash to the person saying senior citizens should sell their homes if they can’t afford them or use their personal wealth. When I read this, this “green with envy” is a whining liberal who is jealous of anyone who owns their home or has had the good sense to save money for retirement. I’m pretty sure this person is a renter who calls on their landlord to take care of them, and this person is probably OK with Biden paying off millions of student loans for kids who have decided they got in over their heads. If you think I’m assuming things, the same goes for this person who doesn’t realize that just because a “senior” has saved doesn’t mean they are rich; it means they are smart. Seems they are smarter than the individual whining about people who have taken responsibility for their lives.

Small-town factories

"Efficiency" is a corporate word to shut down small-town factories. Those factories that aren't, in the judgment of corporate CEOs, get shut down, and so are their communities. Just ask the people of Dexter — but corporate CEOs get to keep theirs.

Our presidents

Obviously, America will have an 80-year-old, unqualified and inept president for another four years. Why else is there a need for Musk? The president-elect can't control or count money. He's not qualified to control the debt, economy, or out-of-control spending any more than the current 80-year-old, unqualified and inept president.

Seniors are not greedy

It was troublesome to read a comment about our senior citizens, which I am one, possibly getting a tax break. Let’s say I do have money saved, and I do live in a home that is paid off, why is that upsetting to this individual? Do they know that my wife and I, for many years, worked two jobs each so we could save and have the things we have? We both started working at 15 years old and were working, providing for ourselves in our early 20s without help from anyone. We have worked hard and invested wisely, and now we are portrayed by this individual as being greedy? I beg to differ opinions with this individual. Maybe when this person grows up and walks in our shoes, this opinion may change.