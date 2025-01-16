The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Core inflation rate

The U.S. core inflation rate for this December was 3.2%. The U.S. "Core" inflation rate has averaged 3.63% since 1957. The high during this period was 13.60% in June 1980. Donald Trump won the election, in part, due to the high inflation rates during the Biden years.

TDS perspective

I believe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a real thing. All you have to do is listen to what he says and you’ll see that he’s totally deranged!

Trump tax cuts

Jason Smith writes "the 2017 Trump tax cuts — one of the biggest achievements of President Trump’s first term." Does this chairman not realize that those “achievements" added $7.8 TRILLION to the national debt? Does this representative not realize that the interest on these debts will be a burden to later generations? Does this representative not know that the interest on the national debt will be larger than the total defense budget in the years ahead? Historically, when that happens, it is a sign of the end of an empire.

Pam Bondi

The incoming Attorney General Bondi refused to admit under oath that Trump lost the 2020 election during the Senate nomination hearings. That is the price to be in the upcoming administration.

A sign of respect

Currently, the U.S. flag is flying at half mast in respect and tradition of the death of a president, in this case President Carter. Donald Trump is insisting that the flag will not be flying at half mast for his inauguration. It is a reminder that Harry Truman died weeks prior to the 1973 inauguration of Richard Nixon. The flag remained at half mast for the Nixon inauguration as a sign of respect for a previous president. That no longer prevails.

Cease fire

Of course, Trump claimed credit for the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. His ego and narcissism won’t let him do anything but claim credit for everything good that happens in the world.