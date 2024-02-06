The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Christmas lights

Thank you to all the groups, companies, schools, clubs and more who put floats together for the Christmas parade. You all add sparkle to the holiday season. My family loved being there even though we should have dressed warmer.

Don't demonize

Maybe the college-educated women now complaining there aren’t good men to date should have spoken up in all the college classes that demonized men who act like men.

Tucker Carlson

All indications are that Tucker Carlson is a very influential advisor to the Trump operations. Carlson has appeared in Moscow in recent times. Moscow shows his support on their TV. Carlson’s father is a lobbyist, who has represented Hungary, another fan of Putin. The question will remain — how much control will Putin have over Trump the next four years? More than you can imagine! Pulling out of NATO is a risk.

Like a fox

Donald Trump is playing chess again while his opponents play checkers. Sly like a fox, he has nominated a few clear lightning rods while building support for those who otherwise would be getting negative attention. Did anyone think Gaetz would actually get through? Meanwhile, he's nominating deputy directors who will actually do all the work who are disciplined and intentional. Very interesting.

Defense secretary

History repeats. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush selected John Tower, senator from Texas, as his secretary of defense. He was rejected by the fellow senators due to “heavy drinking and womanizing.” Why? When that happens, blackmail becomes a risk.

Trump staff