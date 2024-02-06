The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Bravo

I greatly enjoyed the production of "In Terra Pax" at the River Campus Tuesday night. The symphony and choir were delightful. Looking forward to the next two performances in the spring. But this one put me in the Christmas spirit with music from the Nutcracker, Christmas carol favorites and Handel's Messiah "Hallelujah Chorus". Bravo and Merry Christmas.

Gender-neutral toys

Forget shoplifting, migrant gangs or fentanyl — California Attorney General Rob Bonta finally found the real danger this holiday season, big retailers without “gender-neutral” toy sections.

Trump pardons

Politically motivated: Trump pardoned Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, as well as his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner — who he just appointed U.S. ambassador to France.

Seniors' property tax freeze

The country commissioners will fix the freeze on senior citizens’ property taxes when they too are senior citizens.

Biden's bluff

Joe Biden said over and over no one is above the law. Ah, never mind.

Meltdown continues

The Democratic Meltdowns on Speak Out continues! They seem to know what will happen in 2025 but overlooked the years 2021 to 2024 as to the disastrous policies of Biden/Harris!

Trump's words

President-elect Donald Trump today promised “all hell to pay” if Hamas does not release their hostages before Jan. 20. That was quick. We’ve come a long way from the “tariffs” that Trump threatened Mexico and Canada with.

Presidential pardon

The pardon. It’s terrible for America — not just because it keeps chipping away at what makes America great and unique. Most importantly, it does nothing to solve the real problems facing America. Imagine if members of Congress — from both sides — went on cable news and held FEMA responsible rather than talking about Hunter’s pardon.

Bitcoin strategy

Missouri should be establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve. There are only 21 million Bitcoin that can exist, whereas the dollar can be printed to infinity. The dollar has no bottom so Bitcoin inversely has no top. We have an opportunity to front-run entire nations and could use this to reduce dependence on taxes as well as invest in the state.

TTF projects

Re: Street projects presented to Cape City Council: Hooray! Happy to see increasing sentiments for trading out some of the wide-open throttle reaches for the golden rings of growth, acknowledging a need for more sustaining and maintaining activities going toward our existing rusting and rotting city cores and foundations — streets, utilities (water), crimes, etc.

Idiots in charge

Our country is being run by a bunch of idiots. The most powerful nation in the world is $36 trillion in debt, yet we are funding foreign wars. It is time for new leadership in Congress. We need to send McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and all the others who have bedded down in Congress packing. It may already be too late to save us from ourselves even with the help of President Trump.

Better days ahead

Liberals have become unhinged since the election. Saying we are headed into dark times? No, we are headed OUT of dark times. The new administration will be a breath of fresh air. We have had almost four years of very dark times, morals declining, government offices used for personal gain and illegal protection, and the list goes on. We are about ready to usher out probably the most corrupt and lying president this country has ever had. At the point we are at, things can only get better unless you are cashing in on the pay-to-play Biden scheme — and that is going to end abruptly.

