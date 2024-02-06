Understanding the issues of commercial development

Business without good customer service is likely not set up for success. But what about customer service provided by municipalities to developers?

"I was raised to service people, and in all of our businesses we try to do that with a level of excellence," Coalter said. "When you go to a drive-through or a restaurant, how long are you going to wait for a cheeseburger? Respectfully, we should be the customer of our community in whatever municipality we're working in. And I think that's lost in some places. If I get slow service at a drive-through every time I go there, I'm going to stop going. Or I'm going to be mad every time I choose to go there, because I know what's coming."

The challenge in this scenario is that if you are committed to develop something in one particular municipality, there's not another competitor in the same market to force better customer service. Yet if municipalities want to grow and replace some of the lost sales tax revenue, it's important that processes be streamlined and leaders develop a customer service approach to working with developers.

Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.