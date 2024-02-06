Uncle Sam's lack of leadership on debt cannot be ignored

I’m always amazed to hear people say the national debt doesn’t matter because interest rates are low. Yet, it’s a common refrain on the left and sometimes on the right. The next step in that line of thinking is that if accumulating debt is so cheap, we shouldn’t think twice about spending more today without offsetting it with additional taxes or spending cuts. That’s wrong.

Debt is the symptom of too much spending. One unfortunate aspect of talking about the problem of accumulating too much debt (as opposed to too much spending) is it opens the door to arguments we should raise taxes to pay down the debt. So, let me say this from the start: In my opinion, the only acceptable way to address the debt resulting from too much spending is to cut the said spending. It’s not only the right thing to do but also the most effective way to actually reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio, as a large body of academic literature has shown.

Admittedly, it’s true that so far, debt accumulation hasn’t resulted in a debt crisis, despite warnings from people like me it could happen any minute now. But that doesn’t mean the crisis will never happen. It may simply take longer for investors to lose trust the government will repay its loans. I suspect other nations such as France and Germany will face a crisis before we do, yet it’s only a matter of time for us, too.

Now let me discuss some of the most misguided aspects of the argument low interest rates give legislators an excuse to spend without restraint or tax offsets. The first and most obvious is that spending, and as a result, the debt, is already scheduled to grow quickly. Adding more spending to the mix is misguided considering even if interest rates were to stay low, accumulating debt remains expensive. In fiscal year 2020, Uncle Sam spent $345 billion on interest payments, which is more than we’re spending on the Departments of State, Education and Homeland Security in fiscal year 2021 combined.