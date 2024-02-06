Uncharted waters for national media

I can only imagine how future historians will treat this time in American history.

The truth is we are in uncharted waters. Comparisons to Watergate fall far short of reality. We have entered the Twilight Zone of governance and for that, there will be a price to pay.

The once-proud Democratic Party has abandoned the American people in their hyper-obsessive jihad to overturn the 2016 Presidential election.

Their litany of anti-Trump gyrations requires a score card to stay abreast of their latest partisan ramblings.

It's crystal clear the Democrats' game plan is to maintain pressure on the president until Election Day 2020 in hopes that the American public will ignore a booming economy and an improved standing on the world stage.

The Democrats surely realize there is limited reason to vote for any of their announced hopefuls so instead they push to motivate the electorate to vote against Donald Trump.

Their reasoning is not unique, but their nonstop anti-Trump messaging takes partisan politics to a new level.

The Democrats' always-objective Maxine Waters labels Trump supporters as anti-patriotic and candidate Kamala Harris opines on continuing the Trump probes after he is defeated in the 2020 elections and out of office.

Obstruction of justice and collusion have entered the mainstream dialogue and will remain a talking point regardless of any factual evidence.

There are two observations concerning this unusual political culture that has paralyzed progress in our country.