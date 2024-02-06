Ukraine's fight benefits US national security

We are entering the 12th month of a "special military operation" that was supposed to be over in well under 12 days. The Kremlin even told Russian officers to pack dress uniforms and medals for the intended military parades in Kyiv a few days after the shooting started.

Things turned out differently. By launching the first land war in Europe since 1945 with the expressed intent to stop both the expansion of NATO eastward and the political and economic migration of Ukraine westward, Putin's adventure is already well on its way to being remembered as one of the great strategic blunders in living memory.

Sweden and Finland -- which shares more than 800 miles of border with Russia -- are applying to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The process to admit Ukraine to the European Union is underway, and Ukraine's military is rapidly switching to newer, better and NATO-compatible weapons. Germany, which recently agreed to ship tanks to Ukraine, has jettisoned much of its non-interventionist foreign policy and committed to much more robust defense spending. Putin's long-standing strategy of using energy to hold Western Europe hostage has largely backfired.

China, which made a big show of its "no limits" partnership with its neighbor, has so far only offered extremely limited support for Russia. It's almost as if the Beijing government is embarrassed by its ally's pathetic showing -- which appears to have taken the Chinese leaders by surprise.

In short, these are wildly momentous events, which mostly redound to the benefit of American national security. But you wouldn't necessarily know that from political debates about Ukraine. Indeed, there's an otherworldly aspect to the whole conversation.

For instance, going into the midterms, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, now the House speaker, settled on the talking point that Republicans wouldn't give Ukraine a "blank check" the way Democrats had. But that wasn't happening.

As the Hudson Institute's Luke Coffey noted at the time, most of the dollars "allocated for military assistance to Ukraine never leave the United States," he wrote. "Funds for military support are not wired to Ukrainian government bank accounts." We send Ukraine weapons -- including, eventually, Abrams tanks -- and other equipment, and that money goes toward replenishing our stockpiles.