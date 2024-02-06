Ukraine is America's latest stalemate war

We don't fight our wars to win anymore. We fight them to get to a stalemate.

We've risked untold lives and wasted trillions of dollars to poorly fight wars for decades in places like Afghanistan and Iraq and Vietnam.

Then we negotiate and leave.

And then the countries where we had been at war quickly revert to the way they were before our soldiers and weapons showed up.

Afghanistan is the latest example of our stalemate wars that date back to World War II, and arguably the worst.

We spent 20 years and about $2.3 trillion there and what did we get in return, besides the 2,500 dead U.S. soldiers and 3,800 dead U.S. contractors?

Nothing.

Afghanistan already has returned to the year 2000. The Taliban is back in charge and this week they announced a total ban on the education of all girls and women.

Now it's Ukraine's turn to be the next place where the United States is fighting for a stalemate.

Everyone knows we're generously helping Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion that Vladimir Putin launched about 300 days ago.

We've already given Ukraine about $50 billion in humanitarian aid and military weapons, including an advanced Patriot antimissile battery that will soon be on its way.

And by the time you read this, Congress will have passed a gigantic, largely unread, $1.7 trillion omnibus funding bill for next year that includes another $45 billion for Ukraine.

That Christmas present from U.S. taxpayers was added to the 4,100-page budget bill so that members of Congress who might otherwise not support its absurd spending spree would have to vote for it.

That's why the heroic Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was brought in this week to give his speech to Congress.

That's how hardball politics works in Washington -- and why Washington so often doesn't work well.